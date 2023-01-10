ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cybersecurity-insiders.com

Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones

Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Controversial AI ‘Robo-Lawyer’ Heads to Court Next Month in Traffic Cases

Joshua Browder, CEO of startup DoNotPay, tweeted out an audacious offer to give $1 million to any attorney willing to pop in a pair of AirPods and argue a case in front of the Supreme Court by repeating exactly what the company’s AI-enabled “robo-lawyer” says. Judging by...
C. Heslop

Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans

AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Phone Arena

Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors

Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
marktechpost.com

Meet Speechbox: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool That Transforms Audio Transcripts For Tasks Like Punctuation Restoration With The Whisper Language Model

Speechbox is a new tool that utilizes the power of machine learning to enhance the accuracy and usefulness of audio transcriptions. It is built on the premise that the Whisper language model is robust enough to transcribe a wide range of English speech accurately. Furthermore, Whisper was specifically trained to predict punctuated and orthographic text, which makes it well-suited for use in Speechbox.
TechRadar

Microsoft has a new text-to-speech AI tool to wow and annoy us

Microsoft VALL-E What this means in simple forms is that the tool can now break down what makes a person sound the way they do, including phoneme and acoustic code prompts, thanks to Meta’s EnCodec, and generate a sound that mimics more closely what they person may sound like beyond the three seconds of sample voice recording. The early stages of VALL-E have been made possible by analyzing over 60,000 hours’ worth of English language voice recordings.
Gizmodo

Microsoft's New AI Tool Just Needs to Hear Three Seconds of Your Voice to Mimic You

Despite how far advancements in AI video generation have come, it still requires quite a bit of source material, like headshots from various angles or video footage, for someone to create a convincing deepfaked version of your likeness. When it comes to faking your voice, that’s a different story, as Microsoft researchers recently revealed a new AI tool that can simulate someone’s voice using just a three-second sample of them talking.
POLITICO

Tracking the AI apocalypse

It’s time, readers, that we answer the big question. No, not “but how does the blockchain actually work” — or “what am I actually going to do in the metaverse” — or even “wen Lambo.”. I’m talking about the big question: Is...
abovethelaw.com

Large And Small, AI Is A Service For Us All

We tend to think that only large, well-established companies such as Amazon and IBM can use artificial intelligence advantageously. But AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is an emerging trend that enables startups and small and midsize companies to use AI tools on equal footing with larger corporations. The term “AIaaS” is a bit...
Interesting Engineering

Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023

The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy