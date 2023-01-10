Read full article on original website
cybersecurity-insiders.com
Artificial Intelligence now allows to speak to dead ones
Did you ever imagine that you can speak to your deceased near and dear one day? If nott, here’s a way to do so- all thanks to the technology of Artificial Intelligence(AI). According to a development made by California based company HereAfterAI, people can now chat, talk or video chat with the dead loves ones and know their life beyond the grave.
sfstandard.com
Controversial AI ‘Robo-Lawyer’ Heads to Court Next Month in Traffic Cases
Joshua Browder, CEO of startup DoNotPay, tweeted out an audacious offer to give $1 million to any attorney willing to pop in a pair of AirPods and argue a case in front of the Supreme Court by repeating exactly what the company’s AI-enabled “robo-lawyer” says. Judging by...
It might be possible to fight a traffic ticket with an AI 'robot lawyer' secretly feeding you lines to your AirPods, but it could go off the rails
DoNotPay's founder Joshua Browder tweeted that his company's AI-powered "robot lawyer" will discreetly take on traffic cases in February.
Artificial Intelligence Robot Says It Does Not Like Humans
AI-powered robots have spent years learning about humans. The information gathered is enough for them to deliver speeches without a script. A robot named Ameca, with a human-like design gave a Christmas Day speech on Channel 4. It said one line that intrigued many. Engineered Arts, a Cornwall-based British company, created Ameca.
Phone Arena
Android phone callers can be spied on via the motion sensors
Security researchers from five universities in the US have banded together to demonstrate how one can eavesdrop on Android phones by using their motion sensors. Called EarSpy, the proof-of-concept security scare they developed piggybacks on the vibrations that a phone's ear speaker produces which can be subsequently detected by its motion sensors.
marktechpost.com
Meet Speechbox: An Artificial Intelligence (AI) Tool That Transforms Audio Transcripts For Tasks Like Punctuation Restoration With The Whisper Language Model
Speechbox is a new tool that utilizes the power of machine learning to enhance the accuracy and usefulness of audio transcriptions. It is built on the premise that the Whisper language model is robust enough to transcribe a wide range of English speech accurately. Furthermore, Whisper was specifically trained to predict punctuated and orthographic text, which makes it well-suited for use in Speechbox.
TechRadar
Microsoft has a new text-to-speech AI tool to wow and annoy us
Microsoft VALL-E What this means in simple forms is that the tool can now break down what makes a person sound the way they do, including phoneme and acoustic code prompts, thanks to Meta’s EnCodec, and generate a sound that mimics more closely what they person may sound like beyond the three seconds of sample voice recording. The early stages of VALL-E have been made possible by analyzing over 60,000 hours’ worth of English language voice recordings.
Gizmodo
Microsoft's New AI Tool Just Needs to Hear Three Seconds of Your Voice to Mimic You
Despite how far advancements in AI video generation have come, it still requires quite a bit of source material, like headshots from various angles or video footage, for someone to create a convincing deepfaked version of your likeness. When it comes to faking your voice, that’s a different story, as Microsoft researchers recently revealed a new AI tool that can simulate someone’s voice using just a three-second sample of them talking.
POLITICO
Tracking the AI apocalypse
It’s time, readers, that we answer the big question. No, not “but how does the blockchain actually work” — or “what am I actually going to do in the metaverse” — or even “wen Lambo.”. I’m talking about the big question: Is...
abovethelaw.com
Large And Small, AI Is A Service For Us All
We tend to think that only large, well-established companies such as Amazon and IBM can use artificial intelligence advantageously. But AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) is an emerging trend that enables startups and small and midsize companies to use AI tools on equal footing with larger corporations. The term “AIaaS” is a bit...
Social Robots Are Real And They Are At CES 2023
The humanoid robot produced by AI LIFE has a slightly more serious appearance. than those produced so far. This artificial intelligence, which can slowly and precisely perceive what is being said,. may have to go a little further. As Its’s designers told that,. A task- and communication-oriented humanoid robot...
Its Robots May Slay With Their Dance Moves — But Boston Dynamics Pledges They Won't Be Actually Ever Weaponized
Boston Dynamics signed an open letter pledging not to weaponize general-purpose robots in October 2022. What Happened: The robotics startup is one among six companies in the space that wrote and signed an open letter on Thursday, stating that "one area of particular concern" when it comes to advanced mobile robots is "weaponization."
DeepMind’s CEO Helped Take AI Mainstream. Now He’s Urging Caution
Demis Hassabis helped to bring artificial intelligence mainstream. Now he is issuing a warning
