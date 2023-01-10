ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Photo Gallery: Best photos from Georgia's national championship

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k8cdb_0k9Ebrbn00

Back-to-back feels even sweeter than I thought it would.

TCU never stood a chance and the Georgia Bulldogs remained atop the college football universe by delivering a 65-7 beat down of the Horned Frogs on Monday night.

Stetson Bennett closed his collegiate career with an incredible showing. He threw for 4 touchdowns, ran for 2 more and had 304 passing yards. Brock Bowers shined with 152 yards and a touchdown, and the Georgia offense rushed for 254 yards.

Defensively, it was pure domination against one of America’s top-ranked offenses. Three first half turnovers proved too much for the Horned Frogs to overcome.

Best photos from UGA’s national championship win…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E9wdl_0k9Ebrbn00
© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Final AP Top 25 rankings released following national championship game

The final AP Top 25 rankings were released early Tuesday morning following Georgia’s 65-7 beatdown over TCU in the College Football Playoff national championship game. Stetson Bennett combined for 6 touchdowns, while Georgia’s defense suffocated TCU’s offense and Max Duggan. Georgia started the season ranked No. 3...
ATHENS, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit these places if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
WSPA 7News

Walhalla head coach Johnson steps down

Walhalla head football coach Padgett Johnson has resigned after seven seasons guiding the Razorbacks. “It was just time. I feel like I completed my journey here,” Johnson told 7 News Sports Tuesday afternoon He says he will consider other high school coaching opportunities in the area. Johnson guided the Razorbacks for seven seasons, in his […]
WALHALLA, SC
WGAU

Stormy weather? Forecasters say Athens, NE Ga should be on the lookout

Forecasters say north and central Georgia could be under the gun for severe weather today, with thunderstorms and the possibility of tornadoes. Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast Thursday for north and central Georgia, including Metro Atlanta. Warm, humid air will stream into the Southeast through Thursday afternoon,...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

UGA buildings face flooding, damages after severe winter weather event

Seven residential buildings at the University of Georgia faced incidents of flooding and water damage due to burst pipes and increased rainfall over the winter break, according to University Housing. Academic buildings across campus were also affected. Reed Hall, University Village buildings H, J and L and three homes on...
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

SC, NC. Georgia school districts announce schedule changes due to weather

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Here you will find the latest on school-related changes due toweather:. (We will continue to add to this if we learn about more) "District 7 Family, The National Weather Service has predicted high winds and severe thunderstorms for later this afternoon and evening. This severe weather may impact the safety of bus and other transportation, therefore all school and athletic events in District 7 are cancelled after 5:30 pm today. Teams will practice until 5:30, and activities such as Kids/Boys and Girls Club will continue until 5:30. If you have a question about a specific event or activity at your school, please contact the school directly. Enjoy the rest of your day and please stay safe!"
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence and more

Man claiming to be Georgia Power employee jumps fence into yard. A man claiming to be a Georgia Power employee arrived at a Winterville residence on Jan. 3 claiming he had a work order for the property, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. According to the caller who reported the incident, the man had nothing on his clothing or identifying him as a Georgia Power employee.
ATHENS, GA
WYFF4.com

GoFundMe pages set up for Georgia mother injured in road rage shooting on I-85

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. — Members of a Georgia community are coming together to support a mother injured in a road rage shooting and her family. Heather Stevanus, her husband and their 2 young kids were driving home from Monster Jam in Greenville on Sunday when the shooting happened, and Heather was injured, according to Dillon Long, a family friend.
GREENVILLE, SC
cedarblueprints.com

Slayed: Cedar students launch hair-related businesses

January 10, 2023 Ikeoluwa Ojo Cedar Shoals, hair, Student Business. As students flood the halls of Cedar Shoals High School tropical scents of conditioners, gels and hair jams follow the crowd. These products go into the creation of heart-designed cornrows, knotless braids with wooden beads and locs with blond highlights, which are just a few examples of the wide variety of hairstyles sported by students.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

203K+
Followers
254K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy