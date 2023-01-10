Photo Gallery: Best photos from Georgia's national championship
Back-to-back feels even sweeter than I thought it would.
TCU never stood a chance and the Georgia Bulldogs remained atop the college football universe by delivering a 65-7 beat down of the Horned Frogs on Monday night.
Stetson Bennett closed his collegiate career with an incredible showing. He threw for 4 touchdowns, ran for 2 more and had 304 passing yards. Brock Bowers shined with 152 yards and a touchdown, and the Georgia offense rushed for 254 yards.
Defensively, it was pure domination against one of America’s top-ranked offenses. Three first half turnovers proved too much for the Horned Frogs to overcome.
