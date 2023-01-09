ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Photo shows woman at Kansas Statehouse rally, not Capitol riot

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago
CLAIM: A photo of a woman smiling and holding an American flag inside a government building shows Jan. 6 was not an “insurrection.”

AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. While the photo was taken on Jan. 6, 2021, it shows a peaceful rally at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, not the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that same day. The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol reflects the legal and dictionary definitions of “insurrection,” as The Associated Press has explained.

THE FACTS: As the country on Friday marked the two-year anniversary of the attack on the Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump, some social media users resurrected an image of a placid protest more than a thousand miles away, falsely suggesting it was representative of the scene in Washington.

The photo shows a woman grinning as she stands next to a gold pillar. The woman is dressed in a purple sweatshirt and dark jacket, and wears round glasses and her hair pulled up in a bun. She is holding a small American flag, a water bottle and a phone in her left hand.

“I don’t believe January 6th was an insurrection,” reads the caption on one Facebook post of the photo that was liked more than 5,000 times. “January 6th wasn’t an insurrection!” said a tweet with the same picture that was retweeted more than 8,000 times.

But the photo shows a woman at a peaceful pro-Trump rally in Kansas on Jan. 6, 2021, not the U.S. Capitol that same day.

The same image can be seen in posts at the time from KSN TV, a Kansas NBC affiliate, about the Sunflower State rally. That day, about 200 Trump supporters gathered outside the Statehouse in Topeka, with dozens entering the building peacefully though its security checkpoint, the AP reported. While there, they milled around and looked at historical exhibits. No arrests or problems were reported, according to AP coverage.

A different photo from the event published by another local NBC affiliate, KSNT, appears to show the same woman from behind, including the same hairstyle, round glasses and dark jacket.

The background of the image also points to the Kansas Statehouse. It matches other news photos of the first floor of the building’s rotunda, which also feature gold columns. A mural seen behind the woman matches one called “Arrival of the Railroad” that is in the first floor rotunda, according to the Kansas Historical Society.

The image of the grinning woman circulated in the days after Jan. 6, 2021, with many at the time also falsely suggesting it showed a protester in the U.S. Capitol. The image quickly became a meme known as “Capitol Meemaw,” as documented by online meme encyclopedia Know Your Meme. Buzzfeed News first corrected the image’s origins at the time.

Unlike the peaceful rally in Kansas, the Capitol siege is accurately described as an “insurrection.” As the AP explained at the time, it matches both dictionary and legal definitions of the word. Webster’s New World College Dictionary, for example, defines an insurrection as “a rising up against established authority; rebellion; revolt.”

More than 950 people have been arrested and charged in connection with the attack. Charges range from misdemeanors to felony seditious conspiracy.

This is part of AP’s effort to address widely shared misinformation, including work with outside companies and organizations to add factual context to misleading content that is circulating online. Learn more about fact-checking at AP.

