"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Magic Johnson Says He Will Definitely Try To Squash The Beef Between Michael Jordan And Isiah Thomas
Magic Johnson wants to do everything in his power to end Michael Jordan and Isiah Thomas' beef and bring them together.
NBA Fans Reacted To A Picture Of Tracy McGrady Staring At Rachel Nichols: "T-Mac Was Ready To Risk It All"
A picture of Tracy McGrady staring at Rachel Nichols went viral, and fans were quick to troll the NBA legend.
"Do I regret not playing anymore? Hell no, I don’t wanna play! - Allen Iverson on why he was perfectly content when he retired from the NBA
Off the court, what Iverson also considered a challenge was balancing his financial assets, which he admitted impacted his livelihood.
Matt Barnes Explains Why He Risked His Job With ESPN And Invited Rachel Nichols To Speak Her Truth On His Podcast
Matt Barnes reveals how he risked his job with ESPN to allow Rachel Nichols speak her truth on his podcast.
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee
One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Shaquille O'Neal Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Never Be In His All-Time Top 5 Players
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league. Since entering the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has steadily grown into a superstar and even led the organization to an NBA Championship in the 2022-23 NBA season. Apart from that, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 2x NBA MVP, 1x...
Jemele Hill blasts ex-colleague Stephen A. Smith, ESPN for ‘going easy’ on Dana White after he slapped wife
Former ESPN personality Jemele Hill criticized ex-colleague Stephen A. Smith and her old bosses at the Disney-owned sports network for “going easy” on UFC head honcho Dana White after he was recently filmed slapping his wife during a nightclub argument on New Year’s Eve in Mexico. Hill, a staff writer for The Atlantic who departed ESPN in 2018, wrote that ESPN’s financial ties to UFC have deterred the network from covering the White incident as aggressively as other recent scandals. White, who shares three kids with his wife Anne, has come under fire after video footage first obtained by TMZ showed the...
Denzel Washington Admitted Michael Jordan Is The GOAT: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game..."
Michael Jordan always delighted fans around the world with his incredible performances. He became a very famous person on his way to becoming the greatest basketball player of all time. Being the best basketball player in the world and one of the most famous people on the planet, MJ drew...
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."
Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
Lakers News: Three-Time Los Angeles Champ Wishing For Long-Rumored Trade
Will LA front office listen?
NBA Rumors: Brooklyn Nets Looking To Add Another Star Before Trade Deadline
After a nightmarish start to the season, the Brooklyn Nets have become one of the biggest stories in the NBA. Considering all the fuss Kevin Durant caused over the summer, experts and fans boldly rightfully the Nets out before they even played a single game this season. But over the...
Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade
The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Lakers to Sign Rockets Ex Demarcus Cousins in 'Desperation' Move?
"Boogie'' Cousins, 32 and an 11-year veteran, was cut by the Lakers in 2020 but did play for the Bucks last year, and he of course played for Houston in the 2020-21 season.
Three possible trade destinations for Mavericks' Christian Wood
The Dallas Mavericks are 7-3 in their last 10 games and Christian Wood has been pivotal in the team’s resurgence. Thanks in large part to his quality play as of late, the Mavs are now fourth in the West despite an extremely slow start to their 2022-23 campaign. Despite...
Draymond Green On Boston Celtics Fans In The NBA Finals: "I Had Never Openly Heard So Many Racist Remarks While On The Court."
There was elation for Draymond Green after the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA championship but everything leading up to it was incredibly rough. He had a poor start to the NBA Finals which led to widespread criticism that he struggled to deal with. The bigger issue though was...
Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy
The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
Will The Bears Pull A Shocker And Get Sean Payton?
All eyes are on the Chicago Bears as the 2023 NFL Draft is slowly approaching in the coming months. The Bears have the first overall pick in the draft and all eyes will be on them. This pick gives them unlimited power in a draft full of excellent quarterbacks. With...
