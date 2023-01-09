ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous 9,000-year-old skull found with shells for eyes finally given face in new reconstruction

By Jona Jaupi
 3 days ago
RESEARCHERS have digitally recreated the face of a famous 9,000-year-old human skull.

In 1953, a human skull dating back around 9,000 years was discovered near the ancient city of Jericho.

Researchers have recreated the face of a famous 9,000-year-old human skull Credit: Cicero Moraes/Thiago Beaini/Moacir Santos
The skull, currently located in the British Museum, was found with eerie shells for eyes Credit: Cicero Moraes/Thiago Beaini/Moacir Santos

The Jericho skull, currently located in the British Museum, was found with eerie shells for eyes.

For decades, researchers wondered who the mysterious human head belonged to.

And now thanks to a multi-national team of researchers, a digital reconstruction has revealed the face behind the skull.

What's more, this was "the first facial reconstruction in the world," Brazilian graphics expert Cícero Moraes, head of the project, told Live Science in an email.

How was this done?

Initially, the British Museum gained skull measurements using micro-CT scans in 2016.

These measurements were used to create a virtual 3D skull model that researchers could turn into a facial approximation.

This method, however, didn't provide researchers with an accurate facial reconstruction, per Live Science.

But a new approximation, which was shared in the journal OrtogOnline, uses a different technique to construct the ancient face.

The technique called forensic facial reconstruction (RFF) or forensic facial approximation (AFF) is an "auxiliary recognition technique, used when there is little information to identify an individual," per the study.

The study's authors noted that this technique "is not about identification, like those offered by DNA or comparative analysis of dental arches, but about recognition that can lead to subsequent identification."

