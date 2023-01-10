ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

connect-bridgeport.com

Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area

According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
FAIRMONT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

WVDNR Posts List of 28 Waters Stocked Jan. 2–6

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of January 2:. Greenbrier River (Marlinton section) North Fork South Branch (Catch and Release) Pendleton Lake. Shavers Fork (upper section) South Fork Cranberry River. Spruce Knob Lake. Summit Lake. Thomas Park...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
connect-bridgeport.com

Power Restored to Hundreds Near City's Price Cutter

UPDATE: WDTV is reporting less than five people are now without power in the city. The link below has their update. ORIGINAL: According to WDTV, Price Cutter and Domino’s in Bridgeport are among more than 800 Mon Power customers without power. Officials at Price Cutter in Bridgeport told 5...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
connect-bridgeport.com

911 Officials: Home in Region is Struck by Lightning

According to WDTV, emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Firefighters Quickly Douse Fully Involved Truck Blaze

According to the Morgantown Fire Department's Facebook page, the agency had to respond Tuesday morning to a call for a fire on the. campus of West Virginia University. The call came into the department at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Upon arrival, the firefighters were faced with a full involved...
MORGANTOWN, WV
