connect-bridgeport.com
Snow Plow Driver Accidents with State DOH Workers, including One Local, Leads to Medical Transports
Two West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) plow drivers were injured in separate accidents Monday morning while treating icy roads. Just before 5 a.m. Monday in Taylor County, a plow rolled over on US 250 S near US 50 at mile marker 9.3 while a driver was spot treating the road for weather.
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDOH Accepts Bids on Three Out of 13 Bridges on I-79 to be Replaced from Lost Creek to Morgantown
A project to replace three pairs of bridges on Interstate 79 is among 11 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker...
connect-bridgeport.com
Investigation Under Way as Body is Found in Area
According to WDTV, an investigation is underway after a body was found in Fairmont, police said. The body was discovered Tuesday by maintenance workers in a wooded area off Stoney Rd., Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said. The body was badly decomposed, and had likely been in the area for...
Structural damage forces closure of Mount Vernon overpasses
Mount Vernon is closing two overpasses in the southeast section of the city due to structural damage cited by the state Department of Transportation. The overpasses are about two blocks apart on South Fulton Avenue and East Third Street and their closure will force disruption to traffic on those major routes through the city. ...
connect-bridgeport.com
WVDNR Posts List of 28 Waters Stocked Jan. 2–6
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources announced on Monday that the following waters were stocked during the week of January 2:. Greenbrier River (Marlinton section) North Fork South Branch (Catch and Release) Pendleton Lake. Shavers Fork (upper section) South Fork Cranberry River. Spruce Knob Lake. Summit Lake. Thomas Park...
connect-bridgeport.com
Water Leak Repair in City May Lead to Loss of Water, Low Pressure for Residents and Possibly Businesses
City officials have alerted residents that there is a water leak repair taking place on Route 131 and the Barnetts Run Road area and a Bridgeport Public Works crew is on the scene. The leak was reported at 7:30 a.m. The estimated time for repair is listed between two and...
connect-bridgeport.com
Power Restored to Hundreds Near City's Price Cutter
UPDATE: WDTV is reporting less than five people are now without power in the city. The link below has their update. ORIGINAL: According to WDTV, Price Cutter and Domino’s in Bridgeport are among more than 800 Mon Power customers without power. Officials at Price Cutter in Bridgeport told 5...
connect-bridgeport.com
911 Officials: Home in Region is Struck by Lightning
According to WDTV, emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home when...
connect-bridgeport.com
Firefighters Quickly Douse Fully Involved Truck Blaze
According to the Morgantown Fire Department's Facebook page, the agency had to respond Tuesday morning to a call for a fire on the. campus of West Virginia University. The call came into the department at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. Upon arrival, the firefighters were faced with a full involved...
thededicatedhouse.com
homesenator.com
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 332 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 56; State Deaths at 7,761
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Jan. 12) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 625,594 with an increase of 332 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
