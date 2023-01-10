With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution

Flights resumed Wednesday at both St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Kansas City International Airport following a Federal Aviation Administration computer issue that grounded planes for hours. Hundreds of passengers at the airports saw delays or cancellations, which included planes that had to turn around after already taking off. Elsewhere, Agape Boarding School in Stockton announced it will close later this month following a slew of lawsuits and former students detailing abuse. The school says the closure was voluntary and due to a lack of funding. And, in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson has recommended an 8.7% wage increase for all state employees as a cost of living adjustment. Start your Thursday with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO