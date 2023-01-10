With abortion fight likely looming, Missouri GOP looks to raise bar to change constitution

Read full article on original website
Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race
Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, by his Democratic opponent, Cindy Berne, in the 105th House District.
No more sequins: Missouri House erupts into debate over new dress code for women
Tensions ran high Wednesday as Missouri legislators tried to impose a dress code for female lawmakers. The new rule passed determines that women must wear jackets, blazers or cardigans. No changes were made to the dress code for male legislators.
Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent
The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the lawsuits were dismissed, most at the request […] The post Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent appeared first on Missouri Independent.
stlpublicradio.org
Parson proposes a pay raise for all Missouri state workers, extra pay for night work
State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under the care of the state.
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
State legislator wants to ensure birth control isn't outlawed under abortion ban
Missouri was one of the first states to ban abortion last summer after the overturn of Roe v Wade. Now, some Democratic state legislators want to make sure that birth control in Missouri doesn’t bear the same fate as abortion.
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
Missouri seeks feedback on latest proposed recreational marijuana rules
Missouri officials are collecting feedback on the latest round of the state's recreational marijuana rules.
kwos.com
Slot machines would be legalized in Missouri, under proposed gaming bill
A veteran state lawmaker who represents Howard County in the 939 the Eagle listening area says expanding gaming will help Missouri honor its commitment to veterans. State Sen. Denny Hoskins (R-Warrensburg) has filed Senate Bill one, which is called the “honoring Missouri veterans and supporting Missouri education act.” Hoskins’ bill would legalize video lottery terminals (VLTs) in fraternal and veterans’ organizations and truck stops. VLTs are slot machines.
Missouri's Gun Laws Enabled the CVPA Shooting. Can the Tragedy Lead to Change?
Advocates work to tighten Missouri's gun laws this legislative session as the shooting survivors push for change
stlpublicradio.org
Majority Leader Patterson says Missouri House agenda includes overhauling ballot items
Missouri House Majority Leader Jon Patterson is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked about the start of the 2023 legislative session and his goals. Patterson is a Republican from Lee’s Summit who was recently elected majority floor leader. He first won election to the 30th District House seat in 2018 and was subsequently reelected in 2020 and 2022. His district includes a portion of Jackson County.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Agape Boarding School to close this month; Parson recommends state wage increase
Flights resumed Wednesday at both St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Kansas City International Airport following a Federal Aviation Administration computer issue that grounded planes for hours. Hundreds of passengers at the airports saw delays or cancellations, which included planes that had to turn around after already taking off. Elsewhere, Agape Boarding School in Stockton announced it will close later this month following a slew of lawsuits and former students detailing abuse. The school says the closure was voluntary and due to a lack of funding. And, in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson has recommended an 8.7% wage increase for all state employees as a cost of living adjustment. Start your Thursday with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
Missouri Woman Denied Millions Claiming She Got STD in a Car
You might remember a story about a Missouri woman who was awarded millions by a court when she claimed that an insurance company owed her because she received a STD while in her companion's car. The Missouri Supreme Court has now struck that ruling down. We reported last June that...
missouribusinessalert.com
What to know about MOScholars, the state program providing scholarships for private schools
In late December, the Missouri treasurer’s office announced that more than 1,000 K-12 students had received scholarships to leave their local public schools through a state-sponsored program. The MOScholars program leverages tax credits to attract donations that allow students to attend private schools — including ones that are religiously...
missouribusinessalert.com
Smithville Republican hopes to eliminate parking meters and fees on Missouri streets
Sometimes it is a nickel at a time, other times a quarter. Or perhaps it is high tech, and those small payments are made through an app or kiosk that accepts debit or credit cards. However paid, parking meters in Missouri collect millions of dollars annually. State Rep. Joshua Hurlbert,...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missourians on Medicaid should make sure state has their address if they want to keep insurance
About 1.4 million Missourians rely on Medicaid for their family’s health insurance, known in the state as MO HealthNet. They are all at risk of losing their coverage because federal law requires them to reenroll this year. The best way to prevent getting kicked off? Make sure the state has your current address.
themissouritimes.com
Opinion: Missouri must expand its economy by giving our neighbors a second chance
There’s a simple reform that can make our communities safer, eliminate unnecessary government bureaucracy, and put Missourians back to work across the state. In states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Utah, relief is available to everyone in the state automatically, but herein Missouri the process is a tangled, bureaucratic mess.
KMOV
Missouri lawmakers have ideas on what to do with budget surplus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - There is roughly $6 billion that lawmakers have to work with when it comes to the Missouri budget. There are several ideas on the table from another tax cut, to teacher pay, to childcare to healthcare. One thing newly elected Speaker of the House Dean...
kmaland.com
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, January 10th, 2023
(Washington, D.C.) -- Missouri Congressman Jason Smith is the new Chairman of the House Committee on Ways and Means for the 118th Congress. This is one of the most powerful positions in Congress: as the main tax writing committee in the U.S. House. Smith represents the 8th District, which includes southeast Missouri and the Bootheel. Smith released a statement saying, "Ways and Means Republicans will build an economy that is strong by prioritizing our most valuable economic resource, the American worker.” He has served in the House since 2013.
