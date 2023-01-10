Read full article on original website
Coinbase to wind down Japanese operations amid global staff cuts
Coinbase is closing down a majority of its operations in Japan and laying off staff located there, according to Bloomberg News. On Jan. 11, Coinbase’s Vice President for Business Development, Nana Murugesan, announced the news by stating:. “We’ve decided to wind down the majority of our operations in Japan,...
Ondo Finance launches tokenized US Treasuries, bonds for stablecoin holders
DeFi firm Ondo Finance launched a tokenized fund on Jan. 10 that allows stablecoin holders to invest in bonds and U.S. Treasuries. The firm offered three products: the U.S. Government Bond Fund (OUSG), Short-Term Investment Grade Bond Fund (OSTB), and High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (OHYG). These products are short-term US treasuries and bonds in popular ETFs managed by firms like Blackrock and PIMCO.
Binance annual revenue grew 10x over the past 2 years, while OKX’s grew 4x
Binance‘s and OKX‘s annual revenue grew 10x and 4x over the past two years, respectively, while Huobi’s quarterly revenue fell by -98% since the second quarter of 2021, as reported by CryptoQuant.com. Binance. Binance’s quarterly revenue started to grow exponentially in 2021 and maintained its growth throughout...
Bitvavo rejects DCG’s 70% repayment proposal
Crypto exchange Bitvavo rejected Digital Currency Group’s (DCG) proposal to repay 70% of its debt because the embattled firm has sufficient funds to make full repayment, according to a Jan. 10 statement. Bitvavo maintained that it was confident that a solution could be found to satisfy all the concerned...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
Bitcoin worth $120M withdrawn from exchanges on Jan. 10
Around $120 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC ) was withdrawn from crypto exchanges on Jan. 10, according to Glassnode’s data. Roughly $50 million of the withdrawals came from Binance, while $30 million was pulled from Coinbase. The above chart shows that there have been more BTC outflows than inflows...
Binance registers in Sweden alongside other expansion and hiring efforts
Binance has been granted permission to operate in Sweden, according to an announcement published by the cryptocurrency exchange on Jan. 11. Today’s announcement indicates that the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has registered Binance Nordics AB as a financial institution. This development means that Swedish users can fully use...
DCG labels Gemini co-founder’s allegations as ‘publicity stunts’
The Digital Currency Group (DCG) has responded to recent allegations made by Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss against the DCG, calling them “desperate and unconstructive publicity stunts.”. Earlier on Jan. 10, Cameron alleged that Genesis Global and its parent company DCG, led by Barry Silbert, conspired to defraud about 340,000...
How to navigate a crypto downturn and succeed as a business
Disclosure: This is a sponsored post. Readers should conduct further research prior to taking any actions. Learn more ›. Anyone with a passing familiarity with cryptocurrency will know that the market has been in a downward slide since November 2021. Ever since Bitcoin hit $69,000 back then, the market has been shedding value on an almost weekly basis, losing 75% of its market cap in the 12 months since the 2021 high point. This may seem drastic, but this is in fact well in line with a typical crypto bear market – the 2018 bear market saw the market cap drop by 87% within a year, so this time round is actually an improvement – so far. However, downturns also present great opportunities, both for crypto investors and for those running crypto projects, which this piece will discuss.
Staked Ethereum surpasses 16M, over 70% stakers at a loss
The amount of staked Ethereum (ETH) has risen by 18% to over 16 million since the network completed its transition to a proof-of-stake (PoS) network last year, according to CryptoSlate data. The 16 million staked ETH equates to roughly 13.28% of ETH’s total supply — worth $22.42 billion — 500,213...
BlockFi creditors appeal court to redact their information
BlockFi creditors want the court to redact their personal information, according to a Jan. 10 court filing. The creditors argued that the redaction of their information would protect them from “hacking, identity theft, and harassment” risks in the crypto space. According to the filing, BlockFi would lose its...
Flare token dumps 10% after Ripple CTO advises to sell
Ripple CTO David Schwartz advised the XRP community on Jan. 12 to sell their airdropped Flare (FLR) tokens because holding the asset has no added incentive. Following the tweet, the FLR token dumped roughly 10% to $0.04367 as of press time. Ripple CTO says Flare leveraged the XRP community. Schwartz...
Research: Gemini, GUSD start losing followers as metrics hit all time lows
Glassnode data analyzed by CryptoSlate shows that the U.S.-based crypto exchange Gemini and its stablecoin Gemini Dollar (GUSD) are starting to lose followers and the community’s trust as metrics fall to all-time lows. GUSD holders and exchange volumes. The number of active addresses that hold GUSD has slumped back...
WazirX publishes proof of reserves of assets worth $285M
Indian-based crypto exchange WazirX has published its Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) report, which shows it holds about $285 million worth of crypto assets. In the wake of the FTX collapse, several crypto exchanges, including Binance, Kraken, and OKX have moved to increase their transparency by publishing their proof-of-reserve reports. In the same...
Thailand SEC to probe Zipmex over unregistered earn products
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) of Thailand is investigating Zipmex to ascertain if its earn products breached regulatory rules. According to a Bloomberg News report, Thailand’s SEC sent a letter to Zipmex on Dec. 28 stating that the ZipUp and ZipUP+ products were in violation of the digital-asset business rules.
Hong Kong to only allow investing in highly liquid virtual assets
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) Chair Julia Leung said the commission will allow retail investors to trade only highly liquid crypto assets, South China Morning Post reported. Earlier on Jan. 9, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan announced that from June 2023, the government will start issuing...
Argo’s mining revenue dipped 28% in December due to winter storm
Debt-ridden Bitcoin (BTC) miner Argo Blockchain mined 147 BTC in December — 25.75% less than the 198 BTC it mined in November. Argo said that the fall in mined BTC was primarily due to the curtailment of operations in the Texas facility during the arctic blast. Argo’s CEO Peter...
Bitcoin approaches $19,000 price mark
The value of Bitcoin (BTC) is now close to $19,000. The asset was worth $18,975 at 9:00 p.m. UTC on Jan. 12. That price represents a gain of 8.05% in one day, as the asset was priced close to $17,561 just 24 hours ago. Bitcoin’s sudden gains may be due...
CryptoSlate Daily wMarket Update: AI narrative holds firm as SingularityNet leads top gainers
The cryptocurrency market cap saw net inflows of $5.61 billion over the last 24 hours and currently stands at $857.72 billion — up 0.7% from $852.11 billion. Bitcoin’s market cap increased by 1% to $335.83 billion from $332.23 billion, while Ethereum’s market cap grew 0.4% to $163.4 billion from $162.6 billion over the reporting period.
Bitcoin holds steady as Consumer Price Index data comes in as expected
The release of December 2022’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showed inflation at 6.5% year-on-year (YoY). This came in the same as estimated. Bitcoin initially dropped 1.4% on the news before recovering. As of press time, it was trading at $18,152. Analysis of Month-over-Month (MoM) inflation showed, since October...
