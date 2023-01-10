Scott Fitzpatrick says COVID relief, school spending will be focus as Missouri auditor

Read full article on original website
Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent
The Lee’s Summit R-VII School District spent $72,824 last year fighting the Missouri Attorney General’s office. It is the last district standing in an onslaught of civil suits former Attorney General Eric Schmitt brought against school districts who enforced mask mandates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly all the lawsuits were dismissed, most at the request […] The post Lee’s Summit school district’s countersuit against Missouri AG seeks to set a precedent appeared first on Missouri Independent.
kmmo.com
GOVERNOR MIKE PARSON RECOMMENDS COST OF LIVING ADJUSTMENT AND SHIFT DIFFERENTIAL INCREASE FOR STATE TEAM MEMBERS
Governor Mike Parson has recommended an 8.7 percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) for all state team members and a $2.00 per hour shift differential to eligible state team members working in certain congregate care facilities. The recommendation would also help strengthen workforce recruitment and retention. The recommendation was included...
stlpublicradio.org
Parson proposes a pay raise for all Missouri state workers, extra pay for night work
State workers would get their biggest pay raise in living memory under a plan proposed Wednesday by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson. In a news release, Parson said he wants to boost all state workers by 8.7% and to offer a $2 an hour night shift differential to employees in four agencies responsible for people under the care of the state.
missouriindependent.com
Committee appointed to consider recount request in close Missouri House race
Democrats picked up three seats in the Missouri House during the 2022 elections. Two months later, they are hopeful they may be able to capture another. On Wednesday, House Speaker Dean Plocher appointed a seven-member committee to review a challenge to the election of state Rep. Adam Schwadron, R-St. Charles, by his Democratic opponent, Cindy Berne, in the 105th House District.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Agape Boarding School to close this month; Parson recommends state wage increase
Flights resumed Wednesday at both St. Louis Lambert International Airport and Kansas City International Airport following a Federal Aviation Administration computer issue that grounded planes for hours. Hundreds of passengers at the airports saw delays or cancellations, which included planes that had to turn around after already taking off. Elsewhere, Agape Boarding School in Stockton announced it will close later this month following a slew of lawsuits and former students detailing abuse. The school says the closure was voluntary and due to a lack of funding. And, in Jefferson City, Gov. Mike Parson has recommended an 8.7% wage increase for all state employees as a cost of living adjustment. Start your Thursday with these stories and the rest of the day's business news.
missouribusinessalert.com
Missouri Minute: Fitzpatrick sworn in as state auditor; state calls for federal broadband feedback
Republican Scott Fitzpatrick was sworn in as state auditor Monday. The former state treasurer indicated that he will focus his term on auditing federal pandemic funding and investigating how local school districts spend money. Meanwhile, the federal government is poised to dole out new funding for broadband expansion, and Missourians have until Friday to review federal maps that determine how much money each area receives. And, after rent increased as much as 17% in 2022, people in Missouri's rental market expect more stability in 2023. Continue reading for these stories and the rest of your Tuesday business news.
Columbia Missourian
Why does Caleb Rowden hate Missourians — and the idea of widening Interstate 70
Why does Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) hate Missourians? Doesn’t he want the increases employment, the increase in state revenue and a safer Interstate 70 corridor?. Sen. Bill Eigel (R-Weldon Spring), who is exploring a run for governor in 2024, pre-filled a Senate Joint Resolution (SJR-9) that...
Missouri bill pushes to raise minimum salary for teachers
One Missouri lawmaker has introduced a bill to raise the state's minimum teacher salary from one of the lowest marks in the nation.
KYTV
On Your Side: Missouri attorney general announces judgment against timeshare exit company
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey announced the state obtained a consent judgment against Vacation Consulting Services, LLC; VCS Communications, LLC; The Transfer Group, LLC; Real Travel, LLC; and their owner Brian Scroggs for failing to let consumers out of their timeshare agreements. Scroggs owned...
showmeinstitute.org
End in Sight for Runaway Enrollment?
Late last year, Congress approved a bill that will have major implications for Missouri in 2023. After nearly three years of being barred from removing ineligible Medicaid enrollees from the program, Missouri will be allowed to resume eligibility checks starting April 1st. Though this change may not seem like a...
Verify: Is camping in Missouri state parks now illegal?
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — A new Missouri law makes unauthorized camping on state land a crime- punishable by up to 15 days in jail and hundreds of dollars in fines. Several viewers reached out to the Verify team concerned about their camping plans. The law, effective January 1st, states...
missouribusinessalert.com
Missourians on Medicaid should make sure state has their address if they want to keep insurance
About 1.4 million Missourians rely on Medicaid for their family’s health insurance, known in the state as MO HealthNet. They are all at risk of losing their coverage because federal law requires them to reenroll this year. The best way to prevent getting kicked off? Make sure the state has your current address.
Left On Red In Some Circumstances Could Become Legal In Missouri
Missouri is one of the few states in America that currently prohibit all left turns on red. That could change later this year if the Missouri legislature passes a proposed bill. According to the Springfield News-Leader, many states allow a left turn at a red light when you're on a...
St. Louis, St. Louis County investing Rams settlement money to help future community-driven plans
ST. LOUIS — Officials with the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County announced Thursday they are investing millions in Rams settlement money into treasury bonds until they decide on how to use it to serve its residents. The historic settlement came from a lawsuit filed by St....
stlpublicradio.org
Majority Leader Patterson says Missouri House agenda includes overhauling ballot items
Missouri House Majority Leader Jon Patterson is the latest guest on Politically Speaking, where he talked about the start of the 2023 legislative session and his goals. Patterson is a Republican from Lee’s Summit who was recently elected majority floor leader. He first won election to the 30th District House seat in 2018 and was subsequently reelected in 2020 and 2022. His district includes a portion of Jackson County.
missouribusinessalert.com
Evergy blames renewable plans, inflation for $1 billion rise in infrastructure plans
One of the largest electric utilities in Kansas and Missouri says inflation and plans to add more renewable energy are to blame for the ever-rising estimated cost of its next few years of infrastructure investments. Evergy’s Kansas capital plan, which outlines investments in the grid and energy production, is more...
KMOV
Missouri lawmakers have ideas on what to do with budget surplus
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - There is roughly $6 billion that lawmakers have to work with when it comes to the Missouri budget. There are several ideas on the table from another tax cut, to teacher pay, to childcare to healthcare. One thing newly elected Speaker of the House Dean...
missouribusinessalert.com
Smithville Republican hopes to eliminate parking meters and fees on Missouri streets
Sometimes it is a nickel at a time, other times a quarter. Or perhaps it is high tech, and those small payments are made through an app or kiosk that accepts debit or credit cards. However paid, parking meters in Missouri collect millions of dollars annually. State Rep. Joshua Hurlbert,...
Did Covid-19 back Missouri employers into a corner and expose stagnant wages and dead-end jobs?
The job market has never been so strange. Employment rates in Missouri are hard to understand, and everyone asks the same question. Where are all the Missouri workers?. Covid-19 collectively changed a whole country, and we are still knee-deep in the aftermath of the decision to shut down the U.S. While opinions vary on this decision, it's hard to say what would have happened had we left the country open and let the disease do what it does. Hindsight is 20/20; however, it's unclear if this shift of the country will be good or bad for Missourians. One thing is for sure: things are very different than before Covid-19 paralyzed the U.S.
Missouri's Gun Laws Enabled the CVPA Shooting. Can the Tragedy Lead to Change?
Advocates work to tighten Missouri's gun laws this legislative session as the shooting survivors push for change
