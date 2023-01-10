ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Yardbarker

Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."

Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Denver

Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena

Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy

The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
BOSTON, NY
Yardbarker

'Night night,' watch Myles Turner block Mason Plumlee to seal Indiana Pacers win

In the Indiana Pacers win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, good things happened every time Pacers center Myles Turner touched the floor. He was in to start the game, and the Pacers quickly found themselves ahead. In the second quarter, Indiana went on a 17-5 run in about five minutes right after Turner checked in the game. The Pacers lost their lead 77 seconds after the center exited the game in the third quarter, but they got it back in the final frame with Turner on the court. His impact in the game was enormous, and the Pacers wouldn't have won without him.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Warriors Active in Trade Market, Seeking More Size

This is sort of a rarity for the defending champs, who don’t make in-season deals often. But even coach Steve Kerr admitted that the likes of center Kevon Looney and forward Draymond Green could use a break. “I’m really proud of them, of that whole group, but of (Looney)...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

