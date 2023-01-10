Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hardaway Trade to Heat? How Lowry Fits with Mavs' Luka - 5 Factors
Tim Hardaway Jr. trade rumors? What factors are in play with these Dallas Mavs idea moving toward the deadline?
Hawks’ Hefty Price for John Collins; Should Lakers Pursue Mavs’ Christian Wood? - NBA Trade Deadline
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Lakers news: Anthony Davis’ possible return date, Russell Westbrook injury, Bojan Bogdanovic rumors
Things have been mostly positive for the Los Angeles Lakers since the turn of the calendar year. Los Angeles rode a five-game winning streak to kick off 2023 that ended on Monday night at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. One loss to the best team in the Western Conference...
Shaquille O'Neal Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Never Be In His All-Time Top 5 Players
Giannis Antetokounmpo remains one of the best players in the league. Since entering the NBA, the Milwaukee Bucks superstar has steadily grown into a superstar and even led the organization to an NBA Championship in the 2022-23 NBA season. Apart from that, Giannis Antetokounmpo is a 2x NBA MVP, 1x...
Mark Cuban Had A Hilarious Response When Asked Who He’d Preferred Between Luka Doncic And His Wife
Luka Doncic landed in Dallas ready to make that franchise win another NBA title, and even though he's shown his talent time and time again, Luka hasn't been able to take them to the NBA Finals. Last season, he was really close to doing so, but the Golden State Warriors...
Paul Pierce Played All 82 Games After Being Stabbed 11 Times At A Nightclub: "He Was Stabbed In The Face, Neck And Back..."
Paul Pierce has lived a really intense life, both on and off the court. He became the last Boston Celtics legend during the 2000s with his good performances for the Greens, always trying to take the team to the next level. He had to fight hard to reach the best level, but once he did it, Pierce became one of the best players in the league.
Mavs Trade for John Collins Linked to Christian Wood Contract Talks
The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and the Dallas Mavericks have a lot to think about between now and then. One player Dallas has been linked to numerous times over the last few years is Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, who yet again finds himself in trade rumors.
Denzel Washington Admitted Michael Jordan Is The GOAT: "I Was At The Chicago Bulls Game..."
Michael Jordan always delighted fans around the world with his incredible performances. He became a very famous person on his way to becoming the greatest basketball player of all time. Being the best basketball player in the world and one of the most famous people on the planet, MJ drew...
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
Luka Doncic's Updated Injury Status For Mavs-Clippers Game
Luka Doncic has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday’s game.
Zach LaVine Mavs Trade Idea: Bulls & Cavs 3-Way?
The Dallas Mavericks need to give Luka Doncic more help, the Cleveland Cavaliers apparently have eyes for Tim Hardaway Jr., and the Chicago Bulls might be close to blowing things up. Here's a three-way trade idea that could work for all sides involved.
This Bucks-Pistons Trade Features Bojan Bogdanovic
For a long time, parity has been a source of debate in the NBA. Is there enough parity? That’s usually the question – and the answer is usually no. Unless you’re rooting for the team in the midst of its dynasty, the league is often dominated by one or two squads.
"That’s scary to me!" - Giannis Antetokounmpo sees a more dangerous Milwaukee Bucks squad as season progresses
Giannis Antetokounmpo sees Milwaukee as a team that is still a work in progress, as injuries have prevented the Bucks from building solid chemistry. But with a quick look at the Eastern Conference standings, one would surmise that the Bucks have been playing at full strength and that team chemistry is not an issue at all.
Insider reveals Nets' trade-deadline strategy
The Brooklyn Nets started off their 2022-23 NBA season slowly, but they have bounced back. The 27-13 Nets have gone 9-1 in their last 10 games and sit second in the Eastern Conference. A mere 1.5 games separates them from the first-place Boston Celtics. With the NBA trade deadline rapidly...
'Night night,' watch Myles Turner block Mason Plumlee to seal Indiana Pacers win
In the Indiana Pacers win over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, good things happened every time Pacers center Myles Turner touched the floor. He was in to start the game, and the Pacers quickly found themselves ahead. In the second quarter, Indiana went on a 17-5 run in about five minutes right after Turner checked in the game. The Pacers lost their lead 77 seconds after the center exited the game in the third quarter, but they got it back in the final frame with Turner on the court. His impact in the game was enormous, and the Pacers wouldn't have won without him.
Mavs No Longer Interested in Myles Turner Trade? - NBA Rumor Tracker
As the NBA’s Feb. 9 trade dealing gets closer, DallasBasketball.com keeps you up to date on all the rumors, reports and speculation involving the Dallas Mavericks and the rest of the league.
Warriors Active in Trade Market, Seeking More Size
This is sort of a rarity for the defending champs, who don’t make in-season deals often. But even coach Steve Kerr admitted that the likes of center Kevon Looney and forward Draymond Green could use a break. “I’m really proud of them, of that whole group, but of (Looney)...
Draymond Green On Boston Celtics Fans In The NBA Finals: "I Had Never Openly Heard So Many Racist Remarks While On The Court."
There was elation for Draymond Green after the Golden State Warriors won the 2022 NBA championship but everything leading up to it was incredibly rough. He had a poor start to the NBA Finals which led to widespread criticism that he struggled to deal with. The bigger issue though was...
