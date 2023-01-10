Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
3 Places To Get Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
NFL Makes Controversial Decision to Not Resume Suspended Bills-Bengals GameLarry LeaseCincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Ohio Winter Activities for all AgesLedford WritesCincinnati, OH
Related
NKY Chamber of Commerce announces spring cohort of Encounter NKY leadership program
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the spring cohort of Encounter NKY, a new leadership program that launched last fall. The program is focused on helping participants develop a deeper sense of belonging to the community. The spring cohort will include 19 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
wvxu.org
NKY school board joins lawsuit against surrounding charter schools
The non-profit organization Council for Better Education filed a lawsuit Friday against the Kentucky Board of Education in an attempt to overturn a state law that would fund two pilot charter school programs in Louisville and Northern Kentucky. The lawsuit states the Kentucky General Assembly's House Bill 9 violates the...
Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky recognizes 2022 annual awards winners
The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) presented recently presented its annual awards at a ceremony held at Summit Hills Country Club. “Our 2022 award winners represent the best our industry offers our community regarding professionalism, volunteerism, leadership, mentorship and a lifelong contribution to their peers in our region,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Whether these individuals have been recognized for their contributions over the prior year or through a lifetime of service to our area and industry they are the most deserving professionals that our association is proud to call members and our industry deems worthy of admirable praise.”
Miss Kentucky on Covington school board after teaching contract not renewed
Hannah Edelen was elected to the Covington school board after the superintendent in the same district didn't renew her teaching contract due partly to 'poor work ethic and work attitude.'
Boone County schools part of first cohort of Equity Playbook training, aiming at including ‘all students’
Educators in the state of Kentucky have written a plan called the Equity Playbook, and they have high hopes for this program to change how students are educated all over the state. Last July promoters of the program created podcasts and presented the program at conferences to help people become...
Florence council agrees to keep Aquatic Center open another year; new police officer sworn in
Florence City Council agreed to keep the Aquatic Center open, at least for one more year. At the first regular council meeting of the year, Director of Public Services Eric Hall explained how the city had to go out for bids on a management company for the Aquatic Center because their contract with SwimSafe was up, and they subsequently received two bids. One of the bids was incomplete, but the second bid was from SwimSafe for a price of $453,950, up $67,300 from last year’s price of $386,650.
NKU names Zac Strobl new director of school’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Northern Kentucky University has announced Zac Strobl will be the next director of the NKU Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship beginning in this month. Strobl takes over for Dr. David Schneider, who is stepping down to serve as the entrepreneur in residence at the CIE, as well as continuing as a professor of practice in the Haile College of Business.
Covington commission: Mayor sounds off on Bridge, short-term rentals, occupational tax, more
As can sometimes happen, Mayor Joseph U. Meyer and the Board saved their most newsworthy items of the city’s weekly Commission meeting for last. “I want to take advantage of this to raise a couple — actually three or four points — for discussion,” the Mayor said, as they wound up their regularly scheduled legislative meeting Tuesday night.
Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center seeking artwork for local artists showcase at DBL Law Office
The Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center is requesting artwork submissions from local artists to showcase their work at the new DBL Law office. If accepted, art will be on display from March 7-August 19 at the DBL law offices located in the historic Monarch Building on Fourth Street in Covington.
wvxu.org
Still struggling to fill jobs, local manufacturers get creative with attracting and hiring workers
Northern Kentucky manufacturers want to make sure they have a pipeline of workers so customers can get their products on time. They spoke about the struggle Tuesday at the Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues event. Flottweg President Dan Ellis says a lot of high schoolers don’t understand what a...
City of Covington Fraternal Order of Police accepting applications for $500 college scholarship
It’s not too soon for upcoming high school graduates to compose an essay that could lead to a $500 college scholarship from Covington’s police union. The deadline is July 1 for the Covington FOP Lodge #1 Fallen Officer Scholarship, which is open to 2023 high school graduates headed to college.
Kentucky by Heart: Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard lived authentic life, on the fringes of society
Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard and his wife, Anna, lived with enthusiasm on the fringes of society; those who know their story might affirm they lived authentically in the mainstream of genuine life. Harlan often is referred to as the “Henry David Thoreau of Kentucky.” If spending five years on...
linknky.com
Park Hills tables decision to acquire Dixie Highway site for permanent council location
The decision to create a permanent home for Park Hills City Council was tabled at Monday’s meeting in order to gather input from the community and go over the cost. Right now, the city doesn’t have an official council meeting space, and members need to set up and tear down meeting spaces each time they convene. For the most recent bridge project presentation, Mayor Kathy Zembrodt said, they had to prop a display up on tables covered in sheets.
Campbell County Sheriff Mike Jansen and Jailer James Daley leading two statewide associations
Two of Campbell County’s top elected officials are leading their statewide associations. Campbell County Sheriff Mike Jansen has been sworn in as the 2023 president of the Kentucky Sheriffs’ Association (KSA) while Campbell County Jailer James Daley continues to serve as president of the Kentucky Jailers Association (KJA).
Give Where You Live giving circle awards final grant of 2022 to Newport’s Brighton Center
Members of the Give Where You Live giving circle have awarded their final grant of 2022 to Brighton Center. “Throughout 2022, Give Where You Live was able to support some wonderful organizations in Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are excited for Brighton Center to receive this grant and look forward to seeing the work they accomplish with it.”
Fox 19
Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
linknky.com
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
linknky.com
Newport Central Catholic incoming freshman earn scholarships
Newport Central Catholic announced the eight students that obtained the top scores on the High School Placement Test and their scholarship amounts. Otto Hansbauer: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $1000 a year for 4 years. Alex Muench: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $750 a year for 4 years.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
PPE Manufacturer to Add 100 Jobs in Cincinnati with New Factory
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A newly formed maker of personal protective...
linknky.com
Local-based hydroponics company to open its biggest facility in Boone County
A brand new hydroponics farm is coming to Boone County. 80 Acres is a farm that doesn’t need sun, soil, or favorable weather to do its thing and where pesticides have no place because everything’s indoors, monitored and controlled, twenty-four seven. They are opening their largest facility in Boone County.
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0