Highland Heights, KY

Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKY Chamber of Commerce announces spring cohort of Encounter NKY leadership program

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the spring cohort of Encounter NKY, a new leadership program that launched last fall. The program is focused on helping participants develop a deeper sense of belonging to the community. The spring cohort will include 19 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
KENTUCKY STATE
wvxu.org

NKY school board joins lawsuit against surrounding charter schools

The non-profit organization Council for Better Education filed a lawsuit Friday against the Kentucky Board of Education in an attempt to overturn a state law that would fund two pilot charter school programs in Louisville and Northern Kentucky. The lawsuit states the Kentucky General Assembly's House Bill 9 violates the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky recognizes 2022 annual awards winners

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) presented recently presented its annual awards at a ceremony held at Summit Hills Country Club. “Our 2022 award winners represent the best our industry offers our community regarding professionalism, volunteerism, leadership, mentorship and a lifelong contribution to their peers in our region,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Whether these individuals have been recognized for their contributions over the prior year or through a lifetime of service to our area and industry they are the most deserving professionals that our association is proud to call members and our industry deems worthy of admirable praise.”
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Florence council agrees to keep Aquatic Center open another year; new police officer sworn in

Florence City Council agreed to keep the Aquatic Center open, at least for one more year. At the first regular council meeting of the year, Director of Public Services Eric Hall explained how the city had to go out for bids on a management company for the Aquatic Center because their contract with SwimSafe was up, and they subsequently received two bids. One of the bids was incomplete, but the second bid was from SwimSafe for a price of $453,950, up $67,300 from last year’s price of $386,650.
FLORENCE, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

NKU names Zac Strobl new director of school’s Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship

Northern Kentucky University has announced Zac Strobl will be the next director of the NKU Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship beginning in this month. Strobl takes over for Dr. David Schneider, who is stepping down to serve as the entrepreneur in residence at the CIE, as well as continuing as a professor of practice in the Haile College of Business.
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Covington commission: Mayor sounds off on Bridge, short-term rentals, occupational tax, more

As can sometimes happen, Mayor Joseph U. Meyer and the Board saved their most newsworthy items of the city’s weekly Commission meeting for last. “I want to take advantage of this to raise a couple — actually three or four points — for discussion,” the Mayor said, as they wound up their regularly scheduled legislative meeting Tuesday night.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Park Hills tables decision to acquire Dixie Highway site for permanent council location

The decision to create a permanent home for Park Hills City Council was tabled at Monday’s meeting in order to gather input from the community and go over the cost. Right now, the city doesn’t have an official council meeting space, and members need to set up and tear down meeting spaces each time they convene. For the most recent bridge project presentation, Mayor Kathy Zembrodt said, they had to prop a display up on tables covered in sheets.
PARK HILLS, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Give Where You Live giving circle awards final grant of 2022 to Newport’s Brighton Center

Members of the Give Where You Live giving circle have awarded their final grant of 2022 to Brighton Center. “Throughout 2022, Give Where You Live was able to support some wonderful organizations in Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are excited for Brighton Center to receive this grant and look forward to seeing the work they accomplish with it.”
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023

Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Newport Central Catholic incoming freshman earn scholarships

Newport Central Catholic announced the eight students that obtained the top scores on the High School Placement Test and their scholarship amounts. Otto Hansbauer: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $1000 a year for 4 years. Alex Muench: St. Catherine – Scholarship of $750 a year for 4 years.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

PPE Manufacturer to Add 100 Jobs in Cincinnati with New Factory

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A newly formed maker of personal protective...
CINCINNATI, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Northern Kentucky Tribune

Lexington, KY
