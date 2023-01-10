Members of the Give Where You Live giving circle have awarded their final grant of 2022 to Brighton Center. “Throughout 2022, Give Where You Live was able to support some wonderful organizations in Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are excited for Brighton Center to receive this grant and look forward to seeing the work they accomplish with it.”

NEWPORT, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO