The ‘real’ Robin Williams is alive and well and living in Covington and, yes, making people smile everyday
Don’t look now – but they’re all over the place. And there’s more to come. We’re talking about the paparazzi – they’re swarming Northern Kentucky – and that’s not because the movie Wise Guys starring Robert DeNiro – is being partially shot in Covington.
WLWT 5
Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati
If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
NKY Chamber of Commerce announces spring cohort of Encounter NKY leadership program
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the spring cohort of Encounter NKY, a new leadership program that launched last fall. The program is focused on helping participants develop a deeper sense of belonging to the community. The spring cohort will include 19 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
Ohio Renaissance Festival officials announce intention to ‘detach’ from Village of Harveysburg
WARREN COUNTY — The threat of a new tax has lead the Ohio Renaissance Festival to move to detach from the Village of Harveysburg. In a statement on their website, festival officials announced they had filed a complaint to detach from the village in Warren County. “This basically means...
dayton.com
Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up
The anticipated MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament is postponed one year ‘to focus on other events we have scheduled.’. As the new year is underway, North B Street in Hamilton will see a lot more activity. Over the next several weeks, there will be a handful of sporting...
Give Where You Live giving circle awards final grant of 2022 to Newport’s Brighton Center
Members of the Give Where You Live giving circle have awarded their final grant of 2022 to Brighton Center. “Throughout 2022, Give Where You Live was able to support some wonderful organizations in Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are excited for Brighton Center to receive this grant and look forward to seeing the work they accomplish with it.”
Kentucky by Heart: Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard lived authentic life, on the fringes of society
Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard and his wife, Anna, lived with enthusiasm on the fringes of society; those who know their story might affirm they lived authentically in the mainstream of genuine life. Harlan often is referred to as the “Henry David Thoreau of Kentucky.” If spending five years on...
Major Motion Picture To Be Filmed At Ohio Restaurant
'A certain famous rabbit’s employers' rented out the building.
WKRC
New business planned for former Anderson Township sports bar space
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A new brewery and duck pin bowling alley are coming to Anderson Township. The appropriately named Jason Brewer, an Anderson Township resident, plans to open Wandering Monsters Brewing in the space on Beechmont Avenue that used to be known as The Game. Brewer says the...
NKY Branch of NAACP annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon set for January 16
Dr. Veda Stewart, division director for the Division of Educator Recruitment and Development of the Kentucky Department of Education, will be the Keynote Speaker at the Northern Kentucky Branch of NAACP’s Annual Dr. Martin L. King, Jr. Community Outreach Luncheon. The luncheon will be held at the Newport Syndicate,...
Buddy Waite, 91, looks back on a life of service; his fondest memories are terms as Ludlow’s mayor
Buddy Waite served as Mayor of Ludlow not once — but twice – 1966 and again in 1974. In fact, when you talk about the city of Ludlow, it’s just about impossible not to mention Buddy Waite. Born in Covington, Waite played four years of both football...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Expect lane closures on I-471 for Daniel Carter Beard Bridge maintenance in Campbell County
NEWPORT, Ky. — Engineers will conduct a maintenance project on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge this week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District Six. Crews will be on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The left, northbound lane along Interstate 471 over...
Newborn tamandua pup at Cincinnati Zoo dies unexpectedly
Just days after being born, a tamandua pup born to mother Isla has unexpectedly died, according to the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden.
WLWT 5
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Myrtle Avenue in Sycamore Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a structure fire on Myrtle Avenue in Sycamore Township. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Turkeys aplenty at Tewes Farm, where the family-owned Erlanger enterprise has flourished for 80 years
First – it’s Tewes – pronounced like Louis with a T. And that came from the President of Tewes Poultry Farm – Dan Tewes. “But,” he quickly added, “we’ve been called a lot worse.”. Not this week. Tewes Farm on Crescent Springs Pike,...
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down on Surrey Court in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of wires down on Surrey Court in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WKRC
Cincinnati craft brewery reopens shuttered restaurant after nearly 3 years
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A veteran Cincinnati craft brewery has reopened a shuttered restaurant after nearly three years of dormancy. Fifty West Brewing Co. on Jan. 4 welcomed guests back into its brewpub, a restaurant in a historic building dating back to 1827 on the brewery's Columbia Township campus. The restaurant had been closed since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo ‘devastated’ after newborn pup’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A newborn pup at the Cincinnati Zoo has died. The tamandua pup born just last week was found unresponsive Monday by the Animal Ambassador Team at the Cincinnati Zoo, according to their Facebook post. The zoo said the newborn “appeared to be strong, curious and alert.”
