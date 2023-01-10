ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Popculture

McDonald's Brings Back Fan-Favorite Dessert, But There's a Catch

A fan-favorite desert is making its return to McDonald's. Guests heading to their local Golden Arches may soon be able to order the beloved Blueberry & Crème Pie, with several outlets and social media posts indicating that the treat is back on menus at select locations across the U.S.
COLORADO STATE
Mashed

The Simple 'Tart' Jacques Pepin Constantly Serves At Parties

One of the original celebrity chefs, Jacques Pepin has inspired both celebrity chefs and home cooks who grew up watching his PBS cooking shows. With a genuine warmth and gentle nature, he makes you believe that you CAN be a success in the kitchen – all you need is some time, simple ingredients, and the right technique.
Taste Of Home

How to Make Gluten-Free Shortbread Cookies

Slightly sweet, pleasantly crunchy and super buttery, shortbread cookies are so simple to make. The recipe calls for only a handful of ingredients, all of which are probably already in your pantry. Luckily for gluten-free bakers, making gluten-free shortbread cookies is easy. Delicate gluten-free flour makes for cookies so tender...
gordonramsayclub.com

Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake

The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
butterwithasideofbread.com

EASY CINNAMON DONUTS

Easy Cinnamon Donuts are a simple and delightful treat, made with only 4 ingredients! These air fryer cinnamon donuts are made with a can of biscuit dough, making this a great treat to whip up in the morning. This easy cinnamon donut recipe is made in the air fryer, you...
Turnto10.com

Sunday Brunch: Churro French Toast

Cut bread into large square pieces. Place the crushed cornflakes in a shallow dish, and set aside. Mix eggs, milk, brown sugar, cinnamon, and vanilla in a bowl. Heat skillet with about 2 tablespoons of butter. Dip bread into egg mixture on all sides. Coat in crushed cornflakes. Fry on...
Tasting Table

When Did Latte Art Become The Go-To Way To Finish The Drink?

Remember when coffee was only consumed black? Neither do we. In addition to all the standard coffee drinks out there –- think cappuccinos, mochas, and lattes –- the ever-increasing popularity of coffee in America has fueled a plethora of new trends. Many of these are created by coffee chains, such as Starbucks Frappuccinos and Pumpkin Spice Lattes. And while coffee used to be an adult beverage that children deemed too bitter, Gen Z is starting to drink it at a younger age with a particular love for jazzed-up coffee drinks, according to Coffee Affection.
Tina Howell

Chocolate kiss coconut macaroons: Decadent desserts

These chocolate kiss coconut macaroons are a delicious bite-sized dessert, but they're not your classic macaroons. This macaroon recipe requires flour, which will make them taste more like a cookie, crispy on the outside and soft on the inside. The traditional macaroon is made with egg whites, sugar, and ground almonds or coconut. According to Wikipedia, the name "macaroon" comes from the Italian maccarone or maccherone meaning "paste", referring to the original almond paste ingredient. They are many variations of macaroon, and all are easy to make, it just depends on your preference. Fortunately, this recipe requires less than 30-minutes of prep time, so these sweet treats will be on your table in no time.
Money

How To Use a French Press Coffee Maker

If you like your cup of joe to be full-bodied and flavorful, a French press is the ideal brewing option. A French press coffee maker is a manual machine that comes with a cylindrical carafe, a built-in filter, and a plunger, and it uses boiled water to steep coffee grinds for about four to five minutes.
delishably.com

Cousin Pearl's Riverboat Sweet Chocolate Pie Recipe

Cousin Pearl was one of my grandmother's second cousins. She grew up on the rivers of Florida, where her father worked as a riverboat captain in the late 1800s and early 1900s. Pearl learned to be a great cook, cooking for the crew and the people who paid to travel up and down the Florida rivers.
FLORIDA STATE
cstoredecisions.com

Strawberry Melon Iced Beverage

PepsiCo’s new Brisk Strawberry Melon Freeze brings in-the-face flavors and freezing temperatures to c-store customers. This iced tea has a sweet pink color. It’s icy and has intense strawberry and melon flavors. The drink can now be enjoyed as a dispensed beverage in addition to other formats. PepsiCo.
Flathead Beacon

Sourdough Power Waffles

A waffle maker is a handy tool for an easy sourdough breakfast. It’s also an ideal way to get to know a new sourdough starter, like the one I’m giving away through the end of January. You can find the giveaway form at TwiceAsTasty.com. When you receive the...
ktalnews.com

Starting 2023 with a healthy breakfast yummy

(Loving Living Local) – Starting the new year off right with healthier options to begin your day off right. 8 oz spicy sweet turkey sausage or impossible sausage, removed from casing. 2 scallions or 2 Tbsp chives. 6 large eggs and 6 large egg whites. 1/3/4 cup 1 %...

