ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornelius, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The US Sun

Eerie twist in case of missing Madalina Cojocari as mom ‘drove to remote area in mountains’ after daughter vanished

AN eerie new clue has emerged in the case of missing Madalina Cojocari after the girl's mom reportedly drove to a remote area in the mountains after her disappearance. Cojocari, 11, vanished on November 23 from Cornelius, North Carolina - a suburb of Charlotte - where she was living with her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.
CORNELIUS, NC
People

Body Found in South Carolina Donation Box Identified as Woman Missing Since March: 'It Makes Me Mad'

Lesley Lemoine was last seen in March of last year A body found in a donation bin in South Carolina has been identified as a 47-year-old woman who was reported missing in March of last year. Lesley Lemoine, of Lugoff, South Carolina, was identified after an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The body was discovered by a passerby who noticed a bad smell coming from the box on New Year's Eve morning. Lemoine's family has been notified, the Kershaw County...
LUGOFF, SC
The Independent

Mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari says husband put family in danger

The mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has claimed that her husband “put her family in danger” as investigators descended on the girl’s home in North Carolina after discovering a secret area boarded up with plywood. Madalina was last seen on 21 November when surveillance footage captured her getting off a school bus at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her mother finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December. School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.One week into...
CORNELIUS, NC
The Independent

Child who has been missing since May is found during rescue of second abducted five-year-old girl

North Carolina state highway patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle travelling north towards Virginia on I-85 with two girls inside, in a case of custodial interference. The highway patrol was informed of the possible abduction of a five-year-old girl in Rock Hill, South Carolina by the local police department on Monday. The Rock Hill Police Department added that officers responded shortly before 10.30am on Monday to an elementary school following reports that Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, arrived at the school, taking with him a child not in accordance with a custody agreement. The girl is thought to be Mr...
ROCK HILL, SC
toofab.com

FBI Releases Letter from Missing 11-Year-Old Girl's 'Devastated and Absolutely Heartbroken' Family Pleading for Help

Madalina Cojocari's parents have already been arrested in her disappearance, after they failed to report her missing for weeks. As the ongoing search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, authorities have released a "personal, handwritten message" from the child's "extended family," pleading with the public for help and thanking everyone for all they've done so far.
CORNELIUS, NC
New York Post

Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report

The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday.       Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
COHASSET, MA
People

Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car

"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school.   "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances."  On...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her

Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
WALLER COUNTY, TX
Oxygen

Oxygen

New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

 https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news

Comments / 0

Community Policy