Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Martin Luther King Jr. Day Activities Begin this WeekendKim McKinneyIredell County, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Related
Eerie twist in case of missing Madalina Cojocari as mom ‘drove to remote area in mountains’ after daughter vanished
AN eerie new clue has emerged in the case of missing Madalina Cojocari after the girl's mom reportedly drove to a remote area in the mountains after her disappearance. Cojocari, 11, vanished on November 23 from Cornelius, North Carolina - a suburb of Charlotte - where she was living with her mother, Diana Cojocari, and stepfather, Christopher Palmiter.
Cops give chilling update in missing Madalina Cojocari case as they say parents ‘clearly’ know more about disappearance
A MISSING child's parents "clearly" know more about their daughter's disappearance than they're letting on, according to new statements from a police captain. Madalina Cojocari, 11, has not been seen at school since mid-November. The FBI released security footage of the 11-year-old getting off a school bus on November 21,...
Body Found in South Carolina Donation Box Identified as Woman Missing Since March: 'It Makes Me Mad'
Lesley Lemoine was last seen in March of last year A body found in a donation bin in South Carolina has been identified as a 47-year-old woman who was reported missing in March of last year. Lesley Lemoine, of Lugoff, South Carolina, was identified after an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, according to the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office. The body was discovered by a passerby who noticed a bad smell coming from the box on New Year's Eve morning. Lemoine's family has been notified, the Kershaw County...
Mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari says husband put family in danger
The mother of missing 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari has claimed that her husband “put her family in danger” as investigators descended on the girl’s home in North Carolina after discovering a secret area boarded up with plywood. Madalina was last seen on 21 November when surveillance footage captured her getting off a school bus at her home in Cornelius, North Carolina.More than three weeks passed before her mother finally reported her missing to a school resource officer at Bailey Middle School on 15 December. School officials then alerted law enforcement, sparking a huge manhunt to find the 11-year-old.One week into...
Police say they arrested parents of missing 11-year-old who waited 3 weeks to report her disappearance
Madalina Cojocari was last seen at home in Cornelius, North Carolina on November 23, but was reported missing to her school on December 15.
Houston cops say woman who ‘smelled heavily of body odor’ linked to at least four pre-Christmas robberies
A nicely dressed thief is allegedly responsible for four robberies in Houston days before Christmas, police said.
Child who has been missing since May is found during rescue of second abducted five-year-old girl
North Carolina state highway patrol troopers pulled over a vehicle travelling north towards Virginia on I-85 with two girls inside, in a case of custodial interference. The highway patrol was informed of the possible abduction of a five-year-old girl in Rock Hill, South Carolina by the local police department on Monday. The Rock Hill Police Department added that officers responded shortly before 10.30am on Monday to an elementary school following reports that Jovan Orlando Bradshaw, 38, arrived at the school, taking with him a child not in accordance with a custody agreement. The girl is thought to be Mr...
Man Mauled to Death by His Three Dogs Including Pit Bull Cross: Police
The victim was found lying unresponsive in the yard by his wife.
toofab.com
FBI Releases Letter from Missing 11-Year-Old Girl's 'Devastated and Absolutely Heartbroken' Family Pleading for Help
Madalina Cojocari's parents have already been arrested in her disappearance, after they failed to report her missing for weeks. As the ongoing search for 11-year-old Madalina Cojocari continues, authorities have released a "personal, handwritten message" from the child's "extended family," pleading with the public for help and thanking everyone for all they've done so far.
Police Search For Missing Virginia Dad After Family Finds ‘Big Amount Of Blood’ In Abandoned Car
Jose Guerrero vanished under suspicious circumstances from Woodbridge, Virginia on Dec. 21. His abandoned car, reportedly with blood in the backseat, was found less than two miles from his home. Authorities are desperately trying to locate a missing Virginia father whose blood-filled car was found near a wooded area days...
Nancy Grace helps investigators find missing California woman: 'It's been a horrible ordeal'
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace responded to California investigators who credit her show "Crime Stories" with helping locate then-missing Aeris Hammock.
Brian Walshe asked landlord about security cameras day after reporting missing mom’s disappearance: report
The Massachusetts fraudster charged with misleading the police’s investigation into his wife’s New Year’s Day disappearance asked his landlord whether his property has security cameras last week. Brian Walshe, 47, reported wife Ana Walshe missing on Jan. 4 — three days after he claims he last saw her, when she left their Cohasset home for a “work emergency” in the early hours of the morning. A day after reporting her missing Brian called the family’s landlord to ask if there were security cameras on the premises, an NBC10 Boston reporter tweeted Monday. Another reporter for Boston 25 News...
Georgia Man Allegedly Kidnapped South Carolina Woman, Raped Her For Months
Ismael Patricio Aguirre is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment in the case of a woman held for four months. She faked a pregnancy to escape. A Georgia man has been jailed for allegedly kidnapping a woman from South Carolina and holding her against her will...
Family of 5, including minors, found dead in North Carolina home believed to be a murder-suicide
Three minors and two adults were found dead Saturday morning in a North Carolina home, in what police say they are investigating as a murder-suicide.
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
WJCL
'I am ashamed and embarrassed': South Carolina senator apologizes after being ticketed
S.C. — Above Video: Your Monday Morning Headlines. South Carolina Sen. Tom Davis is apologizing after being ticketed in the early hours of Jan. 1. The senator was leaving a gathering on New Year's Eve when he pulled over after he “recognized he should not be driving,” according to a statement sent from his office to WJCL 22.
Swim teacher in Georgia charged after 4-year-old drowns in deep end of pool during swim lesson
After months of investigation, officials have charged a North Carolina swim teacher with the death of a student in Georgia.
Dad Whose Son, 5, Was Swept Away on Flooded Calif. Road Says Wife 'Made the Right Choice' to Leave Car
"It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, whose son Kyle remains missing, tells PEOPLE As authorities continue the search for Kyle Doan, the 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in California, his father says he doesn't blame his wife for making the hard "split-second decision" to get out of their car when it began to float away on their way to school. "It would've been a death trap if they'd stayed there," Brian Doan, 54, tells PEOPLE. "She made the right decision given the circumstances." On...
Newlywed Found Decapitated in Her Home, Her Husband of 3 Months Allegedly Confessed to Killing Her
Anggy Diaz was found dead in the home she shared with her husband, her family said her death was "parent's worst nightmare" Authorities in a Texas town are investigating the death of a 21-year-old woman after her in-laws found her body dismembered in their home. Their son, the victim's husband of three months, allegedly confessed to killing her while being interviewed by police. In a news briefing captured by Fox 26 Houston on Thursday, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry said the local police department was alerted to "a...
Disturbing details emerge after 5 found dead in ‘murder-suicide’ including 3 minors as chilling screams alerted cops
FIVE people, including three minors, have been killed in a murder-suicide, police say. Police rushed to a home in High Point, North Carolina after two people screamed for help. When they arrived at around 7.05am on Saturday, a man and a woman told them they needed assistance. Cops then forced...
Oxygen
New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 1