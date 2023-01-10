Read full article on original website
dancehallmag.com
Sean Paul’s ‘Dynamite’ With Sia Certified Gold In France
Sean Paul’s Dynamite with Australian singer Sia was certified Gold in France on Thursday, January 5. According to The National Syndicate of Phonographic Publishing, the Dancehall superstar’s Dynamite was certified Gold after it surpassed 15 million equivalent streams in the country. Since April 2018, the organization has taken...
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
A family member has come forward with details that led to his death.
It’s Instagram Official! Chilli is Dating This Popular Child Star
One-third of the hit 90s R&B trio TLC, Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, is diggin’ on a new beau, her rep Christal Jordan confirmed to PEOPLE. The Atlanta-born singer is now romantically linked with Matthew Lawrence, the popular actor who starred in Mrs. Doubtfire and Boys Meet World. The...
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy With Rapper Cordae
Naomi Osaka has announced that she is pregnant. The accomplished tennis star is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, and took to social media with the special news. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I find that it’s the most challenging times in life that may be the most fun. These few months away from the sport has really given me a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to,” wrote Osaka, 25. More from VIBE.comKeke Palmer's Pregnancy Has Been The "Cure" To Her AcneKeke Palmer Shares...
thesource.com
Diddy Shares First Full Picture of Newborn Love Sean Combs on Instagram
Sean “Diddy” Combs posted the first full photo of his daughter Love Sean Combs to Instagram. The full image of Love was released after Diddy spent time with his family on the Holidays. In a previous upload to Instagram, Diddy held love while all of his children stood around him in matching pajamas.
Harper's Bazaar
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Snuck into the 2023 Golden Globes Ceremony
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pulled a power move at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The couple quietly skipped the red carpet, instead heading straight into The Beverly Hilton for the start of the ceremony. Eagle-eyed fans shared footage on social media of the two making their grand arrival while The White Lotus star Jennifer Coolidge was in the midst of presenting an award.
Essence
Keke Palmer Reveals Ethereal Maternity Shoot Pictures
Palmer recently shared a poetic photo of her posing with her growing baby bump. Keke Palmer keeps the pregnancy content coming, and we love to see it. The mother-to-be shared an image from her beautiful maternity shoot in a recent Instagram post. In a caption, Palmer, 29, wrote, “It’s giving...
Headed Down Splitsville? Chrisean Rock Reveals Boyfriend Blueface Has Blocked Her on Social Media
If toxic had a face it would have two: Chrisean Rock and Blueface. The noxious couple had a troubling 2022 after a string of concerning incidents involving drugs, guns and violence made national headlines. Now it appears that the pair may be bringing “new year, new me” energy into 2023 after it has been revealed that the rapper couple can no longer follow each other’s shenanigans on social media.
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla & Moneybagg Yo Tease Brand New Collaboration
GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo have joined forces for a brand new collaboration, and they’ve both teased what’s coming on their respective social media pages. On Monday (January 9), Big Glo and Moneybagg shared a video of themselves rapping along to their new collaboration which appears to be about a tumultuous couple.
Essence
Keke Palmer Shares A Glimpse Of Her Maternity Shoot
Keke Palmer shared a stunning photo of herself and her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, for her maternity photo. Palmer shared the picture on Instagram, leaving everyone online stunned as she shines in her intergalactic-themed shoot shot by photographer David LaChapelle. “Its giving POETRY. It’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. It’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL....
Gabrielle Union Twins With Mini-Me Daughter In Sweet Snaps
The mom-daughter duo rocked matching hairstyles!
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Shares More Looks At Baby Love Sean Combs
The “Bad Boy for Life” rapper isn’t holding back in sharing content of his seventh child on social media. It’s been nearly a month since Diddy took the pop culture world by storm when he surprisingly announced the birth of his seventh child, Love Sean Combs.
dancehallmag.com
King Calie Returns With ‘King Inna Dis’
Following an hiatus for much of 2022, reigning Magnum Top Performa King Calie has reemerged in 2023 with his latest single King Inna Dis but explained that his time away was deliberate. The Pondemik Records produced track arrived with new visuals last Friday. King Calie explained, “After an achievement humans...
dancehallmag.com
Max Romeo To Retire From Touring: “End Of An Era For Me, But Reggae Music Will Live On”
Vintage Reggae artist Max Romeo has announced that he will be doing a final tour dubbed ‘The Ultimate Tour’ “to pay his respects,” and will be releasing a commemorative album ahead of his retirement from musical globetrotting, after 57 years in the business. The 78-year-old singer-songwriter...
dancehallmag.com
Rick Ross Says He’s Coming To Jamaica Soon: “Rich Ah Lie?!”
American rapper Rick Ross has been showing just how much he is up to date with Jamaican culture and slangs in the latest clips he shared to social media. The Hustlin’ rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday (January 10) spewing his best version of patois, particularly by repeating, “Rich ah lie?!”—the saying that was popularised by Dancehall artist Valiant back in October 2022 through a viral TikTok video.
dancehallmag.com
Undaconstructionnn Ready To Wear His ‘Crown’
Reggae artist Unda Constructionnn says he’s driven by a personal philosophy defined by his need to inspire others to change, to become angels of their better nature. “I believe that life is a continuum and perfection is a myth. As individuals, we should forever be reconstructing, living, and breathing, pushing towards a better version of ourselves,” the artist, whose real name is Dins Dale Lynch, said.
