Oscar party at Trio, White Party festival to return to Palm Springs

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
Photos courtesy of Trio, White Party Global

The Palm Springs Trio restaurant’s Oscar party, benefiting the AIDS Assistance Program-Food Samaritans, will return in March after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said Monday.

The “Hollywood’s Biggest Night”-themed fundraising event will be held at 4 p.m. March 12 at Trio, 707 North Palm Canyon Drive, according to restaurant officials. Tickets are available at aapfoodsamaritans.org, starting at $150.

“It’s a magical evening of festive dining, cocktails, and the greatest awards show on earth,” said restaurant owner Tony Marchese. “Starting with the searchlights and the Hollywood-style greeting as guests walk our celebrated orange carpet, the energy in the room is electric.”

Restaurant officials said that, as guests arrive and walk the orange carpet, a group of paparazzi will treat them as celebrities. Hostess and drag personality Bella da Ball will also give attendees a special greeting.

The Oscars preshow and awards presentations will be available for viewing on screens throughout the restaurant.

Funds raised by the event will support AAP’s programs that provide nutritional support and help people living with chronic illnesses in the Coachella Valley, according to organization officials. AAP in Palm Springs has provided services for nearly 31 years.

White Party LGBTQ+ dance music festival to return in May

White Party Global announced Monday that White Party Palm Springs, an LGBTQ+ dance music festival, will return in May.

The festival will be held from May 12 until the early morning of May 15 at the Hilton Hotel, 400 E. Tahquitz Canyon Way, according to a statement from White Party Global.

Organizers said this year’s event will feature a more modern and innovative experience with a lineup of various live performances and DJ’s.

“As we continue to grow, we are focused on keeping up with new trends in dance music, showcasing award-winning recording artists, and continuing to present new themes and specialty acts is our number one priority,” White Party Global executive producer Chris Diamond said in a statement.

Festival officials said the weekend will begin May 12 with a celebration to honor the influence of the house ballroom and the drag scene and conclude with ballroom battles, drag performances and beats from DJs like Dan Slater and Tom Stephan.

The following day will feature a pool party series featuring a new stage design, a fashion show, private lounges, go-go boys, and DJs Jeremy Dava, Marti Frieson, Liza Rodriquez, Jace M and Nick Stracener, according to festival officials. The night will conclude with a winter wonderland-theme, with snow covering the Palm Springs Convention Center, 277 N. Avenida Caballeros, and chilling party effects to cool off guests from the desert heat.

The last day will feature the festival’s famous White Party T-Dance with an extra-terrestrial-theme as DJs Dawna Montell, Manny Lehman and Tony Moran lead attendees through time and space, festival officials said. The last night will go until 4 a.m. May 15 with DJ’s Phil Romano and Micky Friedman keeping the dance floor alive.

Tickets, starting at $499, are available at whitepartyglobal.com. More information can also be found on the festival’s website.

