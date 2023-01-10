ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2 cars fall into Chatsworth sinkhole trapping motorists

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XRWju_0k9EMql900
Two vehicles sit beneath the street after plunging into a sinkhole in Chatsworth. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Fire Department/YouTube

Two people trapped inside a vehicle at the bottom of a large sinkhole were rescued Monday evening in Chatsworth.

Firefighters were called at 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road where they found two vehicles on top of each other approximately 15 feet below ground level.

Employing a high-angle rope and an aerial ladder operation positioned over the water-filled hole, in the midst of heavy rainfall, a firefighter was lowered down to secure a young girl and a woman with a harness and then raise them to the surface, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

The woman and girl were taken to a hospital with minor injuries, Stewart said.

Two other victims were able to pull themselves up from the sinkhole before firefighters arrived. They were uninjured.

Stewart said 50 firefighters took part in the operation.

Because the roadway was completely compromised, authorities said it could not support emergency vehicles.

The sinkhole fully cut across the southbound lane of Iverson Road and the entire road was closed after being deemed impassable to traffic.

Updated Jan. 10, 2023, 3:55 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HeySoCal

Overturned fuel truck blocks 110 Freeway in downtown LA

A big rig loaded with propane overturned this morning on a busy transition road from the Harbor (110) Freeway to the Santa Monica (10) Freeway, snarling traffic in the area for hours but resulting in no injuries. The accident was reported at 4:29 a.m. on the transition from the northbound...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Rain again douses SoCal as latest storm passes through

Rain fell across Southern California again Monday as yet another storm system moved over the region, prompting high winds, flood watches and evacuation warnings for some residents. Flood watches were in effect from late Monday through Tuesday evening for the Los Angeles County coast, mountains, downtown Los Angeles, the San...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Man shot dead after altercation with deputies at Valencia mall

A trespassing suspect who allegedly attacked a responding sheriff’s deputy at the Westfield Valencia Town Center mall was shot and subsequently died at a hospital, the sheriff’s department said Thursday. The shooting was reported around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday outside the Macy’s department store at the mall in the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
HeySoCal

Public’s help sought to solve October Compton homicide

Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in the Compton area in October. Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, of Compton, was shot about 11:25 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, and he died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMPTON, CA
HeySoCal

LA council bans nighttime access to Ballona Wetlands areas

In an effort to protect environmentally sensitive areas around the Ballona Wetlands, the City Council voted Tuesday to ban nighttime public access to the area. The wetlands, the largest remaining wetland habitat in Los Angeles County, have dealt with people lighting campfires and dumping waste — which has caused “significant damage” to the sensitive habitat area, according to the ordinance.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Suspect arrested in fatal shooting at North Hollywood strip mall

A suspect was in custody Wednesday evening in connection with a shooting at strip mall in North Hollywood that left one person dead and another in critical condition. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. outside the Sky Hookah Lounge at 13000 Victory Blvd., two blocks west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar and Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

2 men wounded in shooting at North Hollywood hookah bar, 1 dead

Two men were shot, one fatally, at the Sky Hookah Lounge in North Hollywood Wednesday, and the shooting suspect remains on the loose, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory Blvd., two blocks west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar and Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

FAA computer outage forces grounding of all flights in US

A Federal Aviation Administration computer outage prompted a rare nationwide grounding of airlines overnight, leading to delayed and canceled flights at Los Angeles International Airport and other airfields across the country Wednesday. The ground stop was lifted around 6 a.m. after about three hours, and the FAA proclaimed that “normal...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

LAHSA announces changes for 2023 homeless count

Following some criticism over the accuracy of its annual homeless count, the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority announced some changes Wednesday for its count this year. The changes include a new app to count unsheltered people, built by a “new vendor with years of experience developing apps” for similar counts, according to a news release.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HeySoCal

Arcadia Weekly_1/12/2023

Pasadena Independent_1/12/2023 by Beacon Media Production Dept. Monrovia Weekly_1/12/2023 by Beacon Media Production Dept. Arcadia Weekly_1/9/2023 by Beacon Media Production Dept. E-Edition Jan 09, 2023. Pasadena Independent_1/9/2023 by Beacon Media Production Dept. E-Edition Jan 09, 2023. Monrovia Weekly_1/9/2023 by Beacon Media Production Dept. E-Edition Jan 05, 2023. Pasadena Independent_1/5/2023 by...
PASADENA, CA
HeySoCal

Lisa Marie Presley reportedly hospitalized after cardiac arrest

Lisa Marie Presley, the 54-year-old daughter of Elvis Presley, was hospitalized Thursday after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest at her home in the Calabasas/Agoura Hills area, according an online report. TMZ reported that paramedics responding to her home were able to regain a pulse before putting her in an ambulance...
AGOURA HILLS, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy