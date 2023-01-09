ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Meet Kasey Heath of Kent Island High School

Senior Kasey Heath ripped off long runs again and again for the Kent Island High School football team in 2022. The running back averaged an eye-catching eight yards a carry, led the state in rushing touchdowns with 30, and gained nearly 2,000 yards on the ground. Health possesses college size...
STEVENSVILLE, MD
Gubernatorial Inauguration Set for Jan. 18 in Annapolis

Information on Road Closures and Parking Restrictions in Downtown. ANNAPOLIS, MD- The City of Annapolis is preparing for the inauguration of Gov.-elect Wes Moore and Lt. Gov.-elect Aruna Miller on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. The official swearing-in will take place at noon inside the State House, followed by a public ceremony on the northwest side of the State House (facing Lawyer’s Mall). For information specific to inauguration ceremonies, please visit mooremillerinauguration.com.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
What's Up? This Weekend 1/12

Dr. Ritterbush’s talk will cover the evolution of the Annapolis Harbor, the City Dock, and the surrounding marketplace over a 150-year period as it went through one major change after another, shifting from a working waterfront to a community of pleasure boats. He will also discuss how these changes were intimately connected to the broader history of the Chesapeake Bay. For years, the marketplace at the foot of the City Dock was the commercial heart of the city. At its core the Market House was a beehive of activity as customers from throughout the city frequented meat markets, seafood processors, vegetable stands, and other vendors. Ritterbush will discuss his experience working there in the 1950s and how the Market House has long served the city.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Renovate & Rejuvenate

*A Recently Sold Home* Primary Structure Built: 1900 Sold For: $880,000 Original List Price: $875,000 Bedrooms: 4 Baths: 3 Full, 1 Half Living Space: 2,307 Sq. Ft. This 2,300-square-foot, colonial-style home in Easton is an exceptional example of what a well-executed home interiors renovation should look like. A vintage, seven-paneled glass door opens to reveal a charming generous foyer and the main level’s beautiful, two-toned knotty hardwoods and a gorgeous, architectural staircase with modern metal railing design.
EASTON, MD
Montgomery County Will Be Increasing Frequency on 31 Ride On Bus Routes

Montgomery County - The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) will increase service on 31 Ride On bus routes starting Sunday, Jan. 29. The increases are part of the adjustments to 44 routes overall to improve efficiency based on ridership. Throughout the year, ridership data and on-time performance are monitored...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

