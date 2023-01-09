Dr. Ritterbush’s talk will cover the evolution of the Annapolis Harbor, the City Dock, and the surrounding marketplace over a 150-year period as it went through one major change after another, shifting from a working waterfront to a community of pleasure boats. He will also discuss how these changes were intimately connected to the broader history of the Chesapeake Bay. For years, the marketplace at the foot of the City Dock was the commercial heart of the city. At its core the Market House was a beehive of activity as customers from throughout the city frequented meat markets, seafood processors, vegetable stands, and other vendors. Ritterbush will discuss his experience working there in the 1950s and how the Market House has long served the city.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO