Harrison schools join West Virginia CIS ranks
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program will be adding a total of 13 schools in Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo and Webster counties this month. In Harrison County, the newest CIS schools are Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Elementary and Norwood Elementary, according to a...
Taylor County (West Virginia) group focused on promoting tourism and recreation
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The potential opportunities for recreation in Taylor County are abundant and will become the focus of a hopeful group dedicated to seeing the county’s tourism and economy flourish. Bryan Smith, resident and president of the Taylor County Adventure Club, has been hard at...
GreenPower Motor Co. to begin manufacturing at South Charleston, West Virginia facility 'this quarter'
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Electric school bus company GreenPower Motor Co. is on track to begin manufacturing at its South Charleston facility "this quarter," according to information from the company. The company recently completed the second round of the West Virginia School Bus Project, a real-world test...
Man facing kidnapping count in Ohio waives felony fleeing charge hearing in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A Northeastern Ohio man facing a kidnapping charge there waived his probable cause hearing in Harrison County Thursday on a charge of fleeing with reckless indifference. The waiver by Dean A. Flynn, 40, of Garrettsville, Ohio, sends the Harrison County case to Circuit Court,...
Dan Meadows, well-known local pharmacist, family man dies at age 87
MIDDLEPORT — Dan Meadows, 87, of Middleport passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. The ravages of dementia took away life as he knew it, but his life was much more than that and the family want all to remember him when he was living his life to the fullest.
Hearing next week for Marion man accused of hurting 4 cops during police pursuit in Mon County, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Bond was set at $250,000 for a Fairmont man facing nearly a dozen charges after an alleged vehicle chase through multiple Monongalia County shopping centers on Sunday. Tai Douglas Howser, 21, is scheduled to appear before Monongalia Magistrate Sandy Holepit next Thursday for a...
Nancy Lou Sandy
SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Lou Sandy, 80, of Enterprise, went home to be with her Lo…
Jennifer 'Jenn' Prather Holthaus
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jennifer "Jenn" Prather Holthaus, 49, of Parkersburg, WV, died unexpectedly on January 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center ER. She was the daughter of Bruce Prather of Parkersburg, WV and the late Pat Prather. She was a surgical nurse for the Ohio Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center (OVASC). She was a graduate of the Doddridge County High School and West Virginia University. She enjoyed art and was an accomplished artist.
