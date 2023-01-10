ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenville, WV

Harrison schools join West Virginia CIS ranks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program will be adding a total of 13 schools in Harrison, Kanawha, Mingo and Webster counties this month. In Harrison County, the newest CIS schools are Nutter Fort Primary, Nutter Fort Elementary and Norwood Elementary, according to a...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Nancy Lou Sandy

SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Nancy Lou Sandy, 80, of Enterprise, went home to be with her Lo…
ENTERPRISE, WV
Jennifer 'Jenn' Prather Holthaus

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Jennifer "Jenn" Prather Holthaus, 49, of Parkersburg, WV, died unexpectedly on January 7, 2023, at the Camden Clark Medical Center ER. She was the daughter of Bruce Prather of Parkersburg, WV and the late Pat Prather. She was a surgical nurse for the Ohio Valley Ambulatory Surgical Center (OVASC). She was a graduate of the Doddridge County High School and West Virginia University. She enjoyed art and was an accomplished artist.
PARKERSBURG, WV
Danny Meadows

MIDDLEPORT — Dan Meadows, 87, of Middleport passed away peacefully on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023. …
MIDDLEPORT, OH

