Snacks and apps while watching the big game? A must. If you’re unsure of how to make chicken wings, now’s the time to learn. In a world where you can get 18 to 20 wings from a grocery store for somewhere in the neighborhood of $15, homemade wings on game day are a whole lot cheaper than ordering out. (Wingstop alone sells a 15-wing bundle for $25.) Need some ideas? Looking for some tips? Just here to figure out what you want to make for lunch? From the grill to the air fryer, here are six ways to cook chicken wings, complete with recipes.

1 DAY AGO