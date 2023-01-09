The Mississippi State Center for Academic Excellence is hosting a spring ACT prep workshop from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Old Main Academic Center's Room 2050. The workshop is open to all area high school and college students who plan to take the ACT. The workshop will focus on four areas: English, math, reading and science reasoning. Participants will receive a copy of "Barron's 4th Edition, ACT 36: Aiming for the Perfect Score." Test reviews and workshops can help in preparing for the ACT, but they are in no way a guarantee of success.

