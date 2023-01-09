Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
msstate.edu
MSU Center for Academic Excellence hosting ACT workshop
The Mississippi State Center for Academic Excellence is hosting a spring ACT prep workshop from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Old Main Academic Center's Room 2050. The workshop is open to all area high school and college students who plan to take the ACT. The workshop will focus on four areas: English, math, reading and science reasoning. Participants will receive a copy of "Barron's 4th Edition, ACT 36: Aiming for the Perfect Score." Test reviews and workshops can help in preparing for the ACT, but they are in no way a guarantee of success.
msstate.edu
MSU’s Wade named university’s first Churchill Scholar
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Emma Wade, a highly decorated senior computer science major and biological sciences minor from Decatur, Alabama, is Mississippi State’s first Churchill Scholar. Wade is one of just 16 students from across the nation receiving the Winston Churchill Foundation of the United States’ 2023-24 award, which provides one...
msstate.edu
Life Imitates Art
Although the majority of MSU students and employees are off campus for the remainder of winter break, two scholars lost in their books unintentionally cross paths in front of Mitchell Memorial Library Thursday [Jan. 12]. Pictured is MSU Library Associate Will Malone.
msstate.edu
MSU plans MLK Jr. Unity Breakfast, Day of Service
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State’s 29th annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Unity Breakfast returns to The Mill at MSU on Jan. 16 with an 8 a.m. meal and 9 a.m. program. Day of Service activities will follow with volunteers working at sites across the community from 10 a.m.-noon. “We...
msstate.edu
Spring MSU Golf Course memberships now available
Spring memberships at the Mississippi State Golf Course are now available. Current students, faculty and staff can purchase unlimited green fees and golf car fees for $600 or a green fees-only option for $325. Memberships run from Jan. 16 to May 10. Visit the golf shop during normal business hours...
msstate.edu
MSU Dining Services announces new self-checkout locations
MSU Dining Services is excited to open two new self-checkout locations on campus. Maroon Market at Griffis (formerly Griffis P.O.D.) and Maroon Market at the Wise Center (formerly Pegasus Dining) soon will open their doors. Maroon Market at Wise Center opened today, and Maroon Market at Griffis will open next week. The locations will offer 24-hour shopping and will be the first self-checkout dining locations on campus.
Comments / 0