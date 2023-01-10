Read full article on original website
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Hockey Hits the Road for 2nd Go-Around with Omaha
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s hockey team will be on the road quite a bit in the next few weekends. That starts Friday, when UMD will meet with Omaha for the second time this season. Back on November 11th and 12th, the Mavericks and Bulldogs would split with each...
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hoops Up to #15 in Latest Poll, Olson Named POTW for D2
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s basketball team made quite the jump in the latest WBCA coaches poll. The Bulldogs have moved up eight spots, going from number 23 to number 15. UMD made that possible after their upset win over #5 Minnesota State-Mankato over the weekend. It was also...
FOX 21 Online
UMD’s Nina Jobst-Smith, Emma Soderberg Earn WCHA Weekly Honors
DULUTH, Minn.- Over the weekend the UMD women’s hockey team swept the No. 2 ranked Wisconsin Badgers. Those wins were in part thanks to the defensive efforts of Nina Jobst-Smith and Emma Soderberg. The defensive duo were named WCHA Defensive Player and Goaltender of the week. Jobst-Smith led defensively,...
candgnews.com
Amare Snowden to play college football at Wisconsin
ROSEVILLE — In front of a packed crowd at Roseville High School Dec. 21, Roseville senior wide receiver and defensive back Amare Snowden committed to the University of Wisconsin to continue his football career. The four-star recruit’s commitment was broadcast live on the 247Sports Signing Day Show, and the...
FOX 21 Online
Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association Partners with UMD Basketball for Youth Event
DULUTH, Minn.- In partnership with the Salvation Army Rookie Basketball Association, the UMD men’s and women’s teams hosted a ‘Practice with the Bulldogs’ event at Romano Gym, Monday evening. “Even though it’s just a short practice it’s an opportunity for the kids who are little to...
FOX 21 Online
Prep Basketball: Duluth East Boys Hand Hermantown 1st Loss, Superior Girls Extend Win Streak to 10
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth East boys basketball team would hand Hermantown their 1st loss on Tuesday, 65 to 58. The Greyhounds were led by Patrick Smith, who had 16 points in the victory. Duluth East (8-1) will next play at Grand Rapids on Thursday. In girls action, Superior extended their...
FOX 21 Online
Esko Girls Basketball Outlasts Proctor in Final Seconds
PROCTOR, Minn.- The Esko girls basketball team pulled ahead of Proctor in the final seconds of the game Monday night, winning 51-49. The game was tightly played by both teams. The Rails pulled ahead with two seconds left before half time, but the Eskomos rallied in the second half to earn the close victory.
Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us
At the hunting shack this year, my grandfather Ward Brown, Jr., told how a high school friend saved him from getting beat up by a Chisholm gang back around 1952. Not long after, this friend lay dead in the wreck of his restored ’32 Chevy on the road between Side Lake and Hibbing. No “Leave […] The post Hope for the Iron Range economy, but we must put the past behind us appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
FOX 21 Online
Roger Reinert Launches Campaign For Duluth Mayor
DULUTH, Minn. — Roger Reinert made it official Thursday morning in Duluth. He is running for Mayor. FOX 21 first reported the news Wednesday, and today Reinert appeared with supporters to say he would campaign under the slogan, “Expect More-Do Better.”. The announcement ended any chance that Mayor...
FOX 21 Online
Youth Photography Club is Back at the DAI
DULUTH, Minn.– The new year means new opportunities as the Youth Photography Club is back at the Duluth Art Institute. The club welcomes teenagers 13 and older, and it doesn’t matter if they’ve never picked up a camera before or if they’ve been doing so for years.
FOX 21 Online
Coffee Conversation: Women’s Night Fat Biking and Nordic Skiing
DULUTH, Minn. — Every Thursday, women in the Northland are welcome to gather at the Lester-Amity Chalet for Fat Bike Riding, Skate Skiing or Classic Skiing. The reoccurring event is a joint collaboration between women representing SkiHut, Continental Bikes & Ski, COGGS and DXC. Bobblie Larson with Ski Hut...
FOX 21 Online
Exclusive: Roger Reinert To Announce Run For Duluth Mayor Thursday
DULUTH, Minn. — FOX 21’s Dan Hanger confirmed Wednesday that a familiar face in the city of Duluth and St. Paul is ready to give it his all for the top spot at city hall, ending any chances Mayor Emily Larson will run unopposed this November. That candidate...
From ‘dream’ property to nightmare: Some Wisconsinites pay the price for pollution they didn’t cause
After 17 years in the Air Force, Zach Skrede was thrilled to move back home. Skrede, who grew up about a half hour south of Madison, moved to the town of Easton in Adams County, Wisconsin, in 2019. He took a job at the Oxford Federal Correctional Institution — a medium security federal prison — as a facilities engineering technician to help in part with a roof renovation project.
FOX 21 Online
Minneapolis Man Charge In Duluth Girlfriend’s Stabbing
DULUTH, Minn. – A Minneapolis man is accused of stabbing his girlfriend in Duluth’s Lincoln Park while threating to kill her. Joshua White, 19, is charged with second-degree assault and threats of violence. The stabbing happened around 4:15 a.m. Monday in a home in the area of North...
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
28 Chains That Could Replace The Miller Hill Perkins In Duluth
Back in March of 2022, Duluth lost a staple when the Perkins Restaurant & Bakery next to the Miller Hill Mall permanently closed. The spot had a loyal following and was in the location for nearly four decades, which is pretty impressive. At the time, the owners cited the COVID-19...
northernnewsnow.com
Another Northland post office burglarized
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Days after Esko’s post office was burglarized, we’re learning of another post office break-in. This one in Cotton. The town, about an hour north of Duluth, had its post office burglarized in the early morning hours of January 5. According to the...
FOX 21 Online
New Tattoo Parlor Opens in Superior
Superior, Wisc. –There’s a new place to get some ink that just opened its doors in Superior. The Northlandia Tattoo Parlor on Belknap Street received its final approval from the Superior City Council earlier this month. The owner, Jeremy Souders is not new to tattooing, he’s been doing...
Fire at Wisconsin dairy plant leaves storm drains clogged with butter
Bring in the toast.
FOX 21 Online
AICHO Hosts Youth Art Exhibit
DULUTH, Minn.– A youth art exhibit is open at the Cultural Center Art Gallery in Duluth, showcasing art pieces on what bravery means to them. AICHO is an organization dedicated to supporting the Indigenous community in the Northland. They are hosting the gallery until the end of the month,...
