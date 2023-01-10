Read full article on original website
Daily Record
Restoration of historic Garden Park School moves to interior of building
After many years of fundraising and lots of TLC, the exterior portion of the historic Garden Park School has been completed. Now it’s time to get to work on the inside. The building stands as a prominent landmark in a bend on Garden Park Road, part of the Gold Belt Tour Byway.
West Ridge’s Closed YMCA, Now A Migrant Shelter, Gets $3.75 Million For Renovation, Likely Reopening
WEST RIDGE — Efforts to reopen the High Ridge YMCA have taken a major step forward, as the federal government is allocating nearly $4 million for renovations. The High Ridge Y, 2424 W. Touhy Ave.,will receive $3.75 million for a renovation, Rep. Jan Schakowsky announced. The money is included in this year’s federal budget and is part of more than $26 million secured for projects in Schakowky’s Far North Side and north suburban district, her office said.
Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency awards $100 million grant to organizations working to make their communities safer
City and state lawmakers announced Thursday that more than 100 organizations across Pennsylvania will receive a $100 million grant to split.
WFMJ.com
Warren, Youngstown Mayors to visit White House for U.S. Council of Mayors meeting
Warren Mayor, Doug Franklin and Youngstown Mayor Jamael "Tito" Brown will be joining bipartisan mayors from across the country in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday January 20 for the U.S. Conference of Mayors winter meeting in the White House. Mayor Franklin tells 21 News topics that will be discussed include the...
