Daily Record

Restoration of historic Garden Park School moves to interior of building

After many years of fundraising and lots of TLC, the exterior portion of the historic Garden Park School has been completed. Now it’s time to get to work on the inside. The building stands as a prominent landmark in a bend on Garden Park Road, part of the Gold Belt Tour Byway.
Block Club Chicago

West Ridge’s Closed YMCA, Now A Migrant Shelter, Gets $3.75 Million For Renovation, Likely Reopening

WEST RIDGE — Efforts to reopen the High Ridge YMCA have taken a major step forward, as the federal government is allocating nearly $4 million for renovations. The High Ridge Y, 2424 W. Touhy Ave.,will receive $3.75 million for a renovation, Rep. Jan Schakowsky announced. The money is included in this year’s federal budget and is part of more than $26 million secured for projects in Schakowky’s Far North Side and north suburban district, her office said.
