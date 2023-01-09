Read full article on original website
Joyce Riggs
We are humbled to sum up the amazing life of our mother, Joyce RaNee Riggs. Joyce was born in Ashton, Idaho on April 13, 1932, to Dalton and Gwendolyn Ard Strain and returned to her Heavenly Father on January 11, 2023. Joyce married her high school sweetheart and the love...
Warren Safford
Warren Albert Safford, 74, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away January 8, 2023. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home (273 N. Ridge). The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to services. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
UPDATE: Power restored in eastern Idaho
IDAHO FALLS — There are over 5,000 people without power in several cities across eastern Idaho Thursday afternoon. According to an outage map on Rocky Mountain Power’s website, there are 5,375 customers without power in the areas surrounding Idaho Falls, Blackfoot, and Shelley. The reason behind the outage...
Man who spent hours trying to rescue sister and kids in the snow is honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email several months ago about a man named Chase who came to the rescue at a time of...
Looking back: Woman sees train for first time, family survives head-on collision with horse and barking dog alerts family of fire
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 15 in east Idaho history. POCATELLO — A woman from Salmon City saw her first train while visiting Pocatello with her husband, the Blackfoot Idaho Republican wrote on Jan. 14, 1910.
Truck driver found dead after sliding off US 26
The following is a news release from Idaho State Police on Wednesday. ISP responded to a similar situation Gooding County. Idaho State Police is investigating a slide-off on U.S. 26 at milepost 366 in Bonneville County. A 60-year-old male from Thayne, Wyoming, was eastbound on U.S. 26 in a 2005...
PMC-ISU partnership to bolster Bengal athletes’ medical care, add to providers on sidelines
POCATELLO — A new partnership between Idaho State University and Portneuf Medical Center will add to the healthcare providers in attendance at the university’s sporting events. Less than a week after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin had his life saved by medical staff on the field in Cincinnati,...
Judge calls Blackfoot man ‘poster child’ for domestic crimes before ordering him to prison
POCATELLO — A man has been sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to spend seven to 10 years in prison for domestic battery by District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a sentencing hearing Thursday. This sentence will be served concurrently with a two-year sentence, two five-year sentences and another sentence of seven to 10 years.
Man sentenced to prison for raping vulnerable adult
IDAHO FALLS – An Idaho Falls man was sentenced Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to lewd conduct with a vulnerable adult. Charles Thomas Drane, 40, was sentenced by District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. to a minimum of two years and six months and a maximum of 13 and a half years in prison.
Car crashes into Rexburg pharmacy
REXBURG — The driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the entrance of a Rexburg pharmacy Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and North 2nd West. Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a vehicle appears to have...
UPDATE: Authorities identify man who died after falling off roof
Pocatello police dispatch received a call around 10:15 a.m. Tuesday reporting an injury on Moonlight Mine Road, according to the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office. The call was forwarded to the sheriff’s office. Deputies with the sheriff’s office, along with Pocatello police officers and Pocatello EMS, were dispatched.
Influx in trauma patients forces hospital to postpone scheduled surgeries
POCATELLO — Portneuf Medical Center was forced to postpone scheduled surgeries Tuesday due to an increase in trauma patients. “Portneuf Medical Center focuses on high quality, safe patient care,” PMC spokeswoman Mary Keating told EastIdahoNews.com in a statement. “Today, we experienced a high volume of patients in need of a high level of care due to multiple traumas in the region.”
Alleged robbery suspect shot in Pocatello and taken to hospital
POCATELLO (KPVI) — An alleged robber was shot late Wednesday night and is being treated for the gunshot wound at a local hospital. Pocatello Police Department officials said a robbery was reported at 10:35 p.m. at 450 West Griffith Street in Pocatello. Police said the reporting party shot the...
UPDATE: Chubbuck Police say runaway teenager has been located and is safe
The following is a news release and photo from the Chubbuck Police Department. Runaway juvenile Mya “Mal” Later has been located and returned home safely. The Chubbuck Police Department thanks everyone in the community for the tips they received and for sharing information about the missing teen. ORIGINAL...
Two homes evacuated as firefighters respond to broken gas line
IDAHO FALLS — Firefighters are on the scene of a broken gas line and the public is asked to avoid the area. According to an Idaho Falls Fire Department Facebook post, the gas leak is on the 200 block of 6th Street. The Idaho Falls Police Department is providing traffic control and has the block from South Emerson Avenue to South Lee Avenue closed to drivers.
UPDATE: All lanes are back open after crash in Bingham County
BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are currently on the scene of a crash on Interstate 15, where all lanes have been blocked. In a tweet on Friday at about 11 a.m., ISP said the crash was happening at milepost 87 in Bingham County in the southbound lane. It’s not...
Idaho Falls man arrested after allegedly holding two men hostage in their home with a gun
IDAHO FALLS – A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly held two men hostage in their home, kicked an officer and was in possession of narcotics. Zachary Lawson, 40, was charged with felony robbery, felony first-degree kidnapping, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and felony battery of a law enforcement officer after authorities responded to a “suspicious call.”
Do you have legal lights on your vehicle? Law enforcement sends out reminder on social media
REXBURG — Law enforcement agencies are sending out a reminder to drivers after seeing an increase in vehicles with illegal lighting. The Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that it’s seen aftermarket LED lighting on vehicles traveling around not only in city limits but on highways and county roadways. The post has gained traction with over 770 likes, over 600 shares, and over 300 comments.
Man allegedly leads police from multiple agencies on high-speed chase
BLACKFOOT — A 23-year-old Idaho Falls man was charged after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase and then running away from them. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Blackfoot Police Department, on Wednesday after midnight, an officer saw a 2022 Nissan Altima with Washington plates driving west on Judicial Street into oncoming traffic. The officer turned on emergency lights for a traffic stop around Highway 91 and West Bridge Street.
Man charged after he allegedly steals car at gas station, totals it and runs away
IDAHO FALLS — A 21-year-old is facing a felony grand theft charge after he allegedly stole a running vehicle, crashed it and tried running away from law enforcement. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, an officer responded to a vehicle theft on Tuesday after 5 a.m. at a Maverik gas station on Woodruff Avenue.
