The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!
Summer House is back for its seventh season, and fans will finally get answers about why one-time besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are no longer "arroz con pollo." The ex-duo is joined by returning stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, plus newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Familiar faces from Winter House, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also pop up in guest appearances.
'Who Invited Charlie?' Trailer: Adam Pally Is an Unwanted Pandemic Guest (Exclusive)
While there have been various versions of pandemic life seen onscreen recently, a new film starring Adam Pally, Jordana Brewster and Reid Scott offers a unique take: What happens when an unexpected guest crashes your quarantine?. Ahead of its February debut, ET has the exclusive first look at Who Invited...
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Says There Will Be at Least Two More Seasons (Exclusive)
While fans are champing at the bit for Yellowstone to return later this summer for the second half of season 5, they can indulge on this bit of exciting news -- there will be a season 6 and 7, according to Rip Wheeler himself, Cole Hauser. The 47-year-old actor shared...
'Bel-Air' Season 2: Saweetie to Appear, Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs to Guest Star
Bel-Air is coming back for its second season with some new faces! On Thursday, Peacock revealed that not only will rap star Saweetie make a cameo in the season premiere but three new actors have been cast in recurring roles. Saweetie will star as herself in her appearance during the...
Jennifer Hudson Bursts Into Song Announcing Her Daytime Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal
Daytime viewers just can't enough of Jennifer Hudson, so she's coming back for another round. On Wednesday, the EGOT winner announced that her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, has been renewed for season two!. "Yes it may be called The Jennifer Hudson Show...but it is so many people...
'Velma' Trailer Previews Mindy Kaling's Hilarious Take on the Classic 'Scooby-Doo' Character
Prepare for an all-new take on Velma Dinkley, the previously unsung and underappreciated brains of the Scooby-Doo Mystery Inc. gang who now takes center stage in Mindy Kaling's adult animated series. Ahead of its debut on Jan. 12, HBO Max dropped the first trailer, offering fans a closer look at the wildly funny and very unexpected take on the iconic character and the rest of the crew as the series explores her origin story.
'Grown-ish' Renewed for Season 6 Ahead of Midseason Premiere
Grown-ish fans. Not only is the series returning for the second half of its fifth season on Jan. 18, but the show has officially been renewed for season 6!. The news was announced on Wednesday during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. The Emmy-nominated Black-ish spinoff was given...
Kerry Washington Dances Barefoot in Pajamas for TikTok Dance Challenge With Tyler Perry’s ‘Six Triple Eight’ Cast
Kerry Washington showcased her dance moves in cozy style for her latest Instagram post. On Friday, the Emmy Award-winning actress uploaded a Reel video, which sees her taking part in Coi Leray’s “Player” TikTok dance challenge. “The 6888 dance team reporting for duty @tylerperry,” Washington wrote under the post. Washington is set to star in Perry’s, “Six Triple Eight” film, which is about the 6888th Battalion — an all-Black, all-female unit that fought in World War II. In the recording, the “Scandal” star dances alongside her fellow castmates Pepi Sonuga, Sarah Jeffery, Shanice Shantay ,Kylie Jefferson, Jeanté Godlock and Moriah Brown. ...
'Abbott Elementary' Renewed for Season 3 After Winning Big at 2023 Golden Globes
It's a big week for Abbott Elementary fans! A day after the hit series won big during Tuesday's Golden Globe Awards, ABC announced that the comedy series is returning for a third season, smack-dab in the show's second installment. Craig Erwich, president, ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming...
Julianne Moore Recalls Being Told to 'Try to Look Prettier,' Talks Hollywood Beauty Standards
Julianne Moore is reflecting on Hollywood beauty standards and how it's impacted her in the past. The Oscar-winning star sat down for an interview with the UK's Sunday Times and explained how, despite her undeniably successful career, she's still faced her fair share of criticism and demeaning remarks about her appearance.
Jamie Lynn Spears to Reunite With 'Zoey 101' Co-Stars for Paramount Plus Movie
Jamie Lynn Spears will reunite with her castmates for Zoey 102, a follow-up movie to the Nickelodeon comedy that ran from 2005 to 2008, it was announced Thursday. The reunion film will debut exclusively on Paramount+ later this year. Spears, who portrayed Zoey Brooks in the original series, will be...
'The Good Doctor' Spinoff 'The Good Lawyer' to Star Felicity Huffman and Kennedy McMann
The Good Doctor is one step closer to getting its own spinoff. ABC has ordered a backdoor pilot for The Good Lawyer, which will air March 6 on the medical drama. Felicity Huffman and Nancy Drew's Kennedy McMann are set to star as the leads for the potential Good Lawyer series.
Selena Gomez Is Pretty in Plum at Her First Golden Globes
Selena Gomez has arrived for her first-ever Golden Globes! The 30-year-old actress made her grand arrival at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a plum, strapless, Valentino velvet gown with dramatic sleeves. The "Come & Get It" singer wore her hair in a messy high ponytail and paired her gown with...
Vivica A. Fox Makes a Surprise Cameo in SZA's Tarantino-Inspired 'Kill Bill' Video
SZA is taking inspiration to a whole new level. The singer released the music video for her hit single, "Kill Bill," and the nod to the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name features a special cameo by the fan-favorite assassin Copperhead, played by Vivica A. Fox. Fox, who played...
'Real Housewives of O.C.' Alum Kelly Dodd Gives Update on Husband Rick Leventhal After Serious Car Accident
Kelly Dodd is offering a health update on her husband, Rick Leventhal, who is "lucky to be alive" following a horrific car accident in Southern California. The former Real Housewives of Orange County star took to Instagram on Tuesday and revealed Leventhal suffered four broken ribs and a broken foot following a scary car crash on a wet road about 40 minutes outside of Palm Desert, California, where he says he "hit what felt like a patch of ice."
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Shuts Down Disturbing Rumor About Dad Kody and Robyn's Daughter
Gwendlyn Brown is shutting down some disturbing rumors about her father, Kody Brown, and her stepsister, Aurora. The 21-year-old Sister Wives star recently addressed the rumors in her YouTube recap of a past episode of the family's TLC reality series. When it came time for her to answer fan questions,...
Naomi Osaka Pregnant: What to Know About Her Boyfriend Cordae
Naomi Osaka and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae, are expecting their first child together. The 25-year-old tennis superstar announced the news on Wednesday, much to the delight of her fans around the world. But while the happy news drew a tsunami of congratulatory messages, some began to wonder: Who is Cordae?
Rihanna Laughs as Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Says 'Take All the Time You Want' With New Music
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael saw Rihanna in the audience and decided to shoot his shot!. Following a commercial break during Tuesday's awards show, Carmichael risked angering every member of RiRi's fan "navy" when he sent a shout-out to the new mom and upcoming Super Bowl performer. "I'm gonna say...
Jessica Chastain Wears a Bejeweled Mask to Match Her Golden Globes Gown
Jessica Chastain is doing the most with her accessories. On Tuesday, the 45-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, in a stunning sequin Oscar de la Renta gown with serious spider-web vibes. Her stylist, Elizabeth...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make a Show-Stopping Appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes
Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond for her debut at the 2023 Golden Globes. As to be expected, the world-famous pop star did not miss a single sartorial note as she made an appearance at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night in a stunning black gown with voluminous sleeves. She held hands with her longtime love, A$AP Rocky, who looked handsome in a perfectly fitted suit. The couple did not walk the red carpet.
