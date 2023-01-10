ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Windsor, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Don’t Miss The Hudson Valley’s Ultimate Bourbon and Rye Experience in Fishkill, NY

Do you have a whiskey lover in your life? If you do, they will not want to miss the Hudson Valley's Ultimate Bourbon & Rye Experience. On Saturday, January 28th, Boutique Wines, Spirits, and Ciders will become a hub for whiskey lovers. The Hudson Valley is home to some incredible distillers who have created spirits that are bursting with flavor and now is your chance to try them.
FISHKILL, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers

There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wpdh.com

The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City

We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
HARRISON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’

One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
HYDE PARK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course

Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
94.5 PST

New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
101.5 WPDH

New York State Pinball Championships to Be Held in Hudson Valley

IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY. The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Sub Shop Opening New Nassau County Location

A popular chain of sub sandwich shops is set to open its newest location on Long Island. Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its latest shop in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, according to a release from Breslin Realty.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

