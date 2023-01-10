Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
“Most Haunted Road In New Jersey”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSWest Milford, NJ
"Family Over Everything. Her Family Was Her Life". New York Mother Desperately Searching For Missing DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRock Hill, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Which Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing In Hudson Valley?Still UnsolvedKingston, NY
Related
New Exciting Raw Bar Restaurant Opens In Hudson Valley
Fans of the original Bruynswick Inn Restaurant, I am sure were sad when they found out late last year that the restaurant was up for sale. The last dinner served there according to their Facebook page was served on December 8th, 2022. Comments left behind on the page wished the old owners good luck.
Don’t Miss The Hudson Valley’s Ultimate Bourbon and Rye Experience in Fishkill, NY
Do you have a whiskey lover in your life? If you do, they will not want to miss the Hudson Valley's Ultimate Bourbon & Rye Experience. On Saturday, January 28th, Boutique Wines, Spirits, and Ciders will become a hub for whiskey lovers. The Hudson Valley is home to some incredible distillers who have created spirits that are bursting with flavor and now is your chance to try them.
Sought-After Hudson Valley Spot Temporarily Closes Suddenly
Many residents have been wondering what's going on. There are so many beautiful locations here in the Hudson Valley, but a few really stand out and are favorites among the residents. One popular location recently announced that they will be temporarily closing their doors for a little bit of time...
New York Ice Cream Shop Throws Ice Cream at Customers
There's an ice cream place in New York that doesn't just gently place the scoops in a cone or a bowl. They'll toss it to you if you think you can catch it. Hudson Valley residents are very passionate about many things. Most of them have to do with savory foods like pizza, bagels and sandwiches. They're also passionate about desserts too like doughnuts, cookies, cupcakes and of course ice cream.
Diehard Locals Launch Fan-Page For Former Poughkeepsie Mall
It's another one of those 'you know you grew up in the Hudson Valley if...' situations, and this time we're talking about so many Hudson Valley'ers favorite place for entertainment, reasonably priced movies, and of course the prime spot for Christmas shopping; The South Hills Mall in Poughkeepsie. Once home...
Looking For a Speakeasy in the Hudson Valley? Head Out to Pine Bush, NY
If you're anything like me, you're probably looking for a unique place to grab a drink here in the Hudson Valley. Sure, you most likely have your go-to bar and restaurant, but that can get boring right?. How cool would it be to stumble upon a speakeasy, with 1920s vibes...
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Kingston Location
A Hudson Valley location is among a new batch of scheduled closures announced by struggling home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond. A total of 62 newly listed stores will close, the company said this week, including a store located in Ulster County, on 1187 Ulster Ave. in Kingston. This...
wpdh.com
The Haunting Legend of Buckout Road North of New York City
We're all looking for a scare this time of year. Why not hop in the car for a quick road trip to Westchester County in New York's Hudson Valley that will leave you in a cold sweat? Sounds fun right?. The Hauntings of Buckout Road in Harrison, New York. While...
Acclaimed Hudson Valley Brewpub Will Reopen ‘For Limited Time’
One of the best places in the Hudson Valley to get amazing pub grub with a pint of beer will be reopening, but not for long. When it comes to comfort food, there's nothing better than those cozy menu items that can be found at a great brewpub. Especially during the cold, winter months in the Hudson Valley, there's something about grabbing a pint with friends and diving into some fish and chips, sharing a charcuterie board or tackling a thick, juicy burger.
The 10 Best Bakeries In and Around Orange County, NY
Happy New Year! I know, I know, it's been like 10 days, but that's okay. I am still saying Happy New Year to people when I'm out in public, or if I'm just seeing folks that I hadn't seen since 2022. The holidays may be over, but there is still...
Hudson Valley Woman Killed By New York School Bus Near Church
Some residents believe Hudson Valley officials need to do better to protect residents. On Friday, Jan. 6 around 4:50 p.m., there was a fatal accident involving a pedestrian and a school bus in Ulster County. Woman Fatally Hit By School Bus In Ulster County, New York. A Kingston City School...
HV Wins: $3 Million Mega Millions Ticket Sold In New York State
A $3 million winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at a popular store in the Hudson Valley. No one hit the Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday which was valued at over $1 billion. Second-Largest Mega Millions Jackpot Set for Friday the 13th In New York State. This means a gigantic...
Extreme Violence: Hudson Valley Man Murdered Outside New York State Deli
Two Hudson Valley men have been charged with murder after they "engaged in an act of extreme violence." On Thursday, Rockland County District Attorney Thomas E. Walsh II announced today that Oscar Garcia-Garcia, 27, and 40-year-old Eustaquio Diaz-Gutierrez both of Spring Valley were charged with murder. Rockland County, New York...
Dutchess County Hosts Free Female Self Defense Course
Women in Dutchess County will be hosting a free self defense course later this month. The Hudson Valley is a great place to live for many reasons but it does have a darker side. The Hudson Valley region has a fair amount of violent crime. You can get an idea of just how dangerous the area is in a recent article below. There you can find more detailed information on Hudson Valley crime statistics.
New York State Officials Find Human Fetus In Hudson Valley
Help is needed after workers in the Hudson Valley made a gruesome discovery in a sewer. An investigation is underway after a discarded 18-week-old human fetus was found in a sewer in the Lower Hudson Valley. For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow...
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
New York State Pinball Championships to Be Held in Hudson Valley
IFPA New York State Pinball Championship set for Middletown, NY. The International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA) is a competitive pinball organization that ran tournaments from 1992 to 1995 before becoming inactive. It was resurrected in 2006 and is currently run by Josh Sharpe. It ran its first World Pinball Championship under new ownership, IFPA 5, in 2008. The IFPA's objective is to serve as the governing body for pinball as a competitive sport, through the sanctioning and organizing of events at the Local, State, National and International levels.
Popular Sub Shop Opening New Nassau County Location
A popular chain of sub sandwich shops is set to open its newest location on Long Island. Jersey Mike’s Subs will open its latest shop in West Hempstead at the Nassau Plaza shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Hempstead Turnpike and Nassau Boulevard, according to a release from Breslin Realty.
New York State Abduction: 1 Killed By Cops In Hudson Valley, 1 Critical
Police say they saved the life of a woman who was abducted and stabbed by a man who was killed by police. On Tuesday, New York State Police confirmed an officer-involved shooting in Putnam County, New York. Officer-Involved Shooting In Putnam County, New York. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the...
$5 Million Lottery Ticket Sold in Brewster, New York
The scratch-off ticket was the last ticket in circulation to have the top prize of $5 million. The new year has started in an unbelievable way for one man from Westchester county as he has claimed one of the biggest jackpot prizes you can win on a New York Lottery scratch-off ticket.
94.3 Lite FM
Poughkeepsie, NY
33K+
Followers
16K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://943litefm.com
Comments / 0