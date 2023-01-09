ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens DL Calais Campbell on upcoming rematch vs. Bengals in playoffs: 'It's all or nothing'

 2 days ago
The Baltimore Ravens have fought hard this season to secure themselves a spot in the playoffs. There were plenty of highs and plenty of lows throughout the year, but after losing three of their last four games to end the season they’ll need to gain back momentum.

Veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell didn’t seem phased by the task ahead during his comments to the media after Sunday’s game. He told reporters that the Ravens’ rematch against the Bengals in the Wild Card round will be an intense setting for a playoff game and that he and the rest of Baltimore’s players know the stakes.

“It’s a division opponent that we know very well; they know us very well,” Campbell explained. “There’s a lot of just passion behind the ball game. That’s what it’s all about. It’s win or go home. To me, no matter where we play at, we could play anywhere. Knowing we’re coming back here again definitely played a role in just the mentality, establishing who we are, who we’re going to be. The crowd was intense; they were wild. The crowd was talking a little trash and stuff, and it’s just like, ‘I love the environment.’ It’s all or nothing. We’ll go out here, we’ll prepare the best we can [and] come out here next week and try to win the ball game.”

Quarterback Lamar Jackson’s status for the game is unknown at this juncture, but if he manages to return it could provide the Ravens a much-needed edge against the AFC’s third-best team. With the benefit of two previous matchups against Cincinnati this season, Baltimore should know exactly what they need to do to pull out a gritty win and ruin the Bengals chances of getting into their second-straight Super Bowl.

