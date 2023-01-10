ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, KY

Fox 19

Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six people believed to be members of a nationwide gang syndicate are behind bars in Northern Kentucky. The individuals, whose names have not been released, face charges of theft and fraud as well as engaging in organized crime, a felony. Police on Thursday got a tip that...
FORT THOMAS, KY
linknky.com

Upcoming road updates in NKY

With the start of a new year comes new updates to the roads in the NKY area. Read on for the full list of road closures, changes and updates in Campbell, Boone and Kenton counties. Campbell:. I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge: Starting Jan. 11, District 6 engineers will be conducting...
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
COVINGTON, KY
eaglecountryonline.com

Charges Filed Against Sunman Man Who Led Police Pursuit on U.S. 50

The pursuit occurred last Thursday in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Vincent Harris. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man that led a police pursuit through Dearborn and Ripley counties last week. Vincent Harris, 32, is charged with...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
sciotovalleyguardian.com

A fatal crash claimed the life of an Adams Co. woman

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatal crash that happened yesterday evening along Route 348 in Scioto County. According to troopers with the patrol, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Cynthia Vanhoose, 65, of Blue Creek, Ohio, traveled left of center, then off the roadway before striking a tree.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WKYT 27

Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington

COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Florence council agrees to keep Aquatic Center open another year; new police officer sworn in

Florence City Council agreed to keep the Aquatic Center open, at least for one more year. At the first regular council meeting of the year, Director of Public Services Eric Hall explained how the city had to go out for bids on a management company for the Aquatic Center because their contract with SwimSafe was up, and they subsequently received two bids. One of the bids was incomplete, but the second bid was from SwimSafe for a price of $453,950, up $67,300 from last year’s price of $386,650.
FLORENCE, KY
WKYT 27

Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
GEORGETOWN, KY
YAHOO!

Former Kenton County coroner, found guilty of drug charges, wants conviction overturned

A longtime Kenton County coroner and physician is seeking to have his conviction on drug distribution charges overturned, court records show. A federal jury in September found Dr. David Suetholz, 74, guilty of 12 counts related to the illegitimate prescription of medications, including opioids such as oxycodone and tramadol which can be addictive, to his patients, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

Vandals destroy Devou Park disc golf course for second time

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Devou Good Foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for information on who destroyed the majority of the disc golf baskets at Devou Park... for the second time. According to Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti, 14 baskets were “damaged beyond repair” between Tuesday night and Wednesday...
COVINGTON, KY
Northern Kentucky Tribune

