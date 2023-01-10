Read full article on original website
Fox 19
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ sends extra deputies to school Thursday: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday...
Fox 19
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Six people believed to be members of a nationwide gang syndicate are behind bars in Northern Kentucky. The individuals, whose names have not been released, face charges of theft and fraud as well as engaging in organized crime, a felony. Police on Thursday got a tip that...
WLWT 5
Crash with injury reported on Mary Ingles Highway in Campbell County
SILVER GROVE, Ky. — Crash with injury reported on Mary Ingles Highway in Campbell County. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
linknky.com
Upcoming road updates in NKY
With the start of a new year comes new updates to the roads in the NKY area. Read on for the full list of road closures, changes and updates in Campbell, Boone and Kenton counties. Campbell:. I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge: Starting Jan. 11, District 6 engineers will be conducting...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Goetta Place in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
eaglecountryonline.com
Charges Filed Against Sunman Man Who Led Police Pursuit on U.S. 50
The pursuit occurred last Thursday in Dearborn and Ripley counties. Vincent Harris. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Dearborn County, Ind.) - Formal charges have been filed against a Sunman man that led a police pursuit through Dearborn and Ripley counties last week. Vincent Harris, 32, is charged with...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
A fatal crash claimed the life of an Adams Co. woman
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatal crash that happened yesterday evening along Route 348 in Scioto County. According to troopers with the patrol, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Cynthia Vanhoose, 65, of Blue Creek, Ohio, traveled left of center, then off the roadway before striking a tree.
WKYT 27
Police investigating shooting at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex. Police say they responded to shots fired call at 524 Angliana Avenue Wednesday night. A victim was not found on the scene. They say a short time later, someone showed up to Baptist Health Hospital with...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington
COVINGTON, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Brence Spence Square in Covington. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Fox 19
Retired officer’s gun misfires at Middletown bowling alley, police say
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway after police say a gun went off in a bowling alley in Middletown. It happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Eastern Lane Bowling. The building was evacuated. Middletown police say they responded to a shots fired call and learned that a...
Fox 19
Charges filed against officer who worked bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man fired from two local police departments now faces charges in Hamilton County for acting as a security officer without a license. Darnell Pate, formerly the New Vienna chief of police, is charged with prohibited security services. Ohio Revised Code requires security guards to be licensed.
Florence council agrees to keep Aquatic Center open another year; new police officer sworn in
Florence City Council agreed to keep the Aquatic Center open, at least for one more year. At the first regular council meeting of the year, Director of Public Services Eric Hall explained how the city had to go out for bids on a management company for the Aquatic Center because their contract with SwimSafe was up, and they subsequently received two bids. One of the bids was incomplete, but the second bid was from SwimSafe for a price of $453,950, up $67,300 from last year’s price of $386,650.
WKYT 27
Worker killed in accident at Kentucky stamping plant
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A worker is dead after what is being described as an industrial accident in Georgetown. Scott County Coroner Mark Sutton says it happened around 2 a.m. Monday at YS Precision Stamping on Corporate Drive. The coroner says the victim has been identified as 52-year-old Bruno Nava...
YAHOO!
Former Kenton County coroner, found guilty of drug charges, wants conviction overturned
A longtime Kenton County coroner and physician is seeking to have his conviction on drug distribution charges overturned, court records show. A federal jury in September found Dr. David Suetholz, 74, guilty of 12 counts related to the illegitimate prescription of medications, including opioids such as oxycodone and tramadol which can be addictive, to his patients, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.
Miss Kentucky on Covington school board after teaching contract not renewed
Hannah Edelen was elected to the Covington school board after the superintendent in the same district didn't renew her teaching contract due partly to 'poor work ethic and work attitude.'
WLWT 5
Crash with injury reported on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Crash with injury reported on Northwest Washington Boulevard in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Fox 19
Man accused of shootout with Middletown police found not guilty of aggravated murder
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man who was accused of shooting at Middletown police and deputies after a police chase in 2020 was found not guilty of aggravated murder Monday. Court documents show that Christopher Hubbard, 38, was found guilty on seven of the 11 charges stemming from an Aug. 31, 2020, police chase from Butler County’s Middletown to Turtlecreek Township in Warren County.
Fox 19
Vandals destroy Devou Park disc golf course for second time
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - The Devou Good Foundation is offering a $2,000 reward for information on who destroyed the majority of the disc golf baskets at Devou Park... for the second time. According to Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti, 14 baskets were “damaged beyond repair” between Tuesday night and Wednesday...
WKRC
City of Cincinnati officials to make announcement about Hartwell apartment complex issues
HARTWELL, Ohio (WKRC) - Residents living in a troubled local apartment complex will learn what the city plans to do to help. Tuesday morning, city officials will make an announcement about ongoing maintenance problems at the Williamsburg Apartments. The complex has been the target of several Local 12 investigations. Residents...
Boone County schools part of first cohort of Equity Playbook training, aiming at including ‘all students’
Educators in the state of Kentucky have written a plan called the Equity Playbook, and they have high hopes for this program to change how students are educated all over the state. Last July promoters of the program created podcasts and presented the program at conferences to help people become...
