fox56news.com

Why self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky. According to The World Population Review, Kentucky has the second-highest rate of domestic violence, with 45.3% of women and 35.5% of men experiencing domestic violence. Self-defense classes have started at the YMCA on Beaumont...
LEXINGTON, KY
wbontv.com

Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond

One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
RICHMOND, KY
kentuckylantern.com

Danville farm will expand beef marketing with USDA value-added grant

In an ongoing effort to diversify the country’s meat processing and create new markets for smaller livestock producers, the federal government is distributing about $3.9 million of grant money and guaranteeing loans that total $5.7 million for more than two dozen projects in 15 states, including Kentucky. Danville farmer...
DANVILLE, KY
WKYT 27

Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
LEXINGTON, KY
kentuckytoday.com

6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Bourbon Con 2023: A convention for bourbon lovers coming to Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Preparations are underway at Lexington’s Griffin Gate Hotel as it will soon welcome “amateurs, aficionados, and everyone in between” to Bourbon Con 2023. Bourbon Con 2023 is set to be a one-stop-shop for everything Kentucky bourbon and will feature an array...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms to snow accumulation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty thunderstorms will cruise through the skies of Kentucky today. A quick shot of cold air will then lead us to snow flying and even accumulating. Let’s look at the day ahead. Non-thunderstorm winds will become gusty. Strong to severe storms will blow through. Winds...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Georgetown mayor makes changes in first week

The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting. The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting.
GEORGETOWN, KY
Lexington, KY
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.

