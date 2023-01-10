Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CCPL Drop Your Drawers campaign surpasses goal, collecting for more than 9000 items for those in need
Campbell County Public Library’s (CCPL) Drop Your Drawers campaign surpassed its goal of raising 7,000 new socks and underwear for local public schools. The final result ticked in at 9,106 items donated across all four branches. Every year, the library accepts donations of new pairs of packaged socks, underwear,...
WKYT 27
Beshear urges vaccinations as new COVID variant spreads across the country
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you have had COVID in the past few weeks, chances are, you’ve experienced the newest sub-variant. The World Health Organization says XBB1.5 is the most transmissible form of Omicron to date. It is making up more than a quarter of cases in the U.S.
fox56news.com
Why self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Self-defense training is needed now more than ever in Kentucky. According to The World Population Review, Kentucky has the second-highest rate of domestic violence, with 45.3% of women and 35.5% of men experiencing domestic violence. Self-defense classes have started at the YMCA on Beaumont...
Kentucky by Heart: Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard lived authentic life, on the fringes of society
Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard and his wife, Anna, lived with enthusiasm on the fringes of society; those who know their story might affirm they lived authentically in the mainstream of genuine life. Harlan often is referred to as the “Henry David Thoreau of Kentucky.” If spending five years on...
Girl Scout Cookie season in full swing in Kentucky
The cookie cargo has arrived! The Girl Scouts of Kentucky Wilderness Road are back to selling their famous snacks.
wbontv.com
Out of town couple loses pup while stopped at Buc-ees in Richmond
One passenger on a trip destined from Michigan to Florida today derailed the plans for an uneventful journey. Jake, a 6 month old boxer, escaped his leash while his family was stopped at the Madison County Buc-ee’s location and ran off around 10 Monday morning. He was seen around 4 hours later on a farm nearby the area.
kentuckylantern.com
Danville farm will expand beef marketing with USDA value-added grant
In an ongoing effort to diversify the country’s meat processing and create new markets for smaller livestock producers, the federal government is distributing about $3.9 million of grant money and guaranteeing loans that total $5.7 million for more than two dozen projects in 15 states, including Kentucky. Danville farmer...
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
WLKY.com
For first time ever, 2 Kentuckians win 2023's Miss Earth USA titles together
ORLANDO, Fla. — Making history. For the first time ever, the state of Kentucky had not just one, but two winners in the Miss Earth USA pageant. The 2023 event was held in Orlando from Jan. 1 to 8. There were 51 Miss Earth USA and 70 Teen Miss Earth USA delegates from across the country.
WKYT 27
Residents paying to break lease at Lexington apartment after their unit was destroyed
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.
kentuckytoday.com
6 counties eclipsed 100 cases of COVID last week
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued late Monday afternoon. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the...
fox56news.com
Smart Point employee stops break-in at Industry Road store in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A team of thieves wasn’t expecting company when they busted into a storefront on Industry Road on Dec. 22. They walked away from the crime with nothing. The store though has their faces on camera. Volodymyr Kovtsun said it’s tough finding skilled technicians...
WKYT 27
UK’s First Male Dance Team Member is WKYT Athlete of the Week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - UK Dance Team heads to Nationals this weekend, and they have a different edge to them this year. That’s because for the first time in program history, they have a male on the squad. Jojo Edmonds, a Douglass alum, says dance has been his life...
fox56news.com
Bourbon Con 2023: A convention for bourbon lovers coming to Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Preparations are underway at Lexington’s Griffin Gate Hotel as it will soon welcome “amateurs, aficionados, and everyone in between” to Bourbon Con 2023. Bourbon Con 2023 is set to be a one-stop-shop for everything Kentucky bourbon and will feature an array...
WKYT 27
Popular Lexington restaurant still closed after pipe burst during arctic blast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington restaurant is closed after a pipe burst during December’s freeze. Ramsey’s Diner on Helmsdale Place shut down on Christmas Eve. According to the Herald-Leader, a sprinkler system froze and broke. It flooded the restaurant. It’s not the kind of Christmas surprise the...
WKYT 27
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Strong storms to snow accumulation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Gusty thunderstorms will cruise through the skies of Kentucky today. A quick shot of cold air will then lead us to snow flying and even accumulating. Let’s look at the day ahead. Non-thunderstorm winds will become gusty. Strong to severe storms will blow through. Winds...
Arena's Lack of Sign Policy Leaves Room for Razorback Fans to Harass Kentucky's Calipari Later This Year
Then again, Rupp Arena allowed for sign man was tossed for also
fox56news.com
Georgetown mayor makes changes in first week
The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting. The new mayor fired the city's police chief and administrative officer in his first week. The actions are expected to be addressed in Monday night's city council meeting.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
