LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Several Lexington families are moving out of an apartment complex after broken water pipes destroyed their homes. In December, The city condemned ten units at Veridian Apartments on Armstrong Mill. However, some units that were damaged were not condemned, and Residents tell us they are having to break their leases because their apartments are unlivable.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO