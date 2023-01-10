ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

KY General Fund increases 3.3 percent; Road Fund receipts rise 9 percent, up 3.4 percent for year-to-date

State Budget Director John Hicks reported that General Fund receipts rose 3.3 percent in December compared to last year. Total revenues for the month were $1,435.7 million. Receipts have now risen 5.8 percent for the first half of the fiscal year. When adjusting for the one-time legal settlement received in September of FY22, General Fund receipts have risen 9.2 percent through the first six months of FY23.
NKY Chamber of Commerce announces spring cohort of Encounter NKY leadership program

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the spring cohort of Encounter NKY, a new leadership program that launched last fall. The program is focused on helping participants develop a deeper sense of belonging to the community. The spring cohort will include 19 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
Building Industry of Northern Kentucky installs 2023 leadership team to move strategic plan forward

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky installed its 2023 leadership at an event recently held at Summit Hills Country Club in Crestview Hills. “We are looking forward with great anticipation the unsurpassed successes we will reach in 2023 under the supervision of our new leadership and Board of Directors,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the trade group. “This year will see many initiatives that are unmatched nationwide among our peers. We will see the opening of the Enzweiler Building Institute’s new Covington Location, the launch of the Covington Academy for Heritage Trades, which we will operate, the beginning of the stabilization and historic renovation of the historic home at 1515 Madison Avenue in Covington by the Academy, the transition of the Institute and the Academy into non-profits managed by the association as well as many new endeavors already in the works as we renew our three year strategic plan to cover the years 2023 through 2026. It is exciting to see the work that has been going on for over a decade take shape into reality as we move forward into unprecedented eras of success for our organization.”
Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky recognizes 2022 annual awards winners

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) presented recently presented its annual awards at a ceremony held at Summit Hills Country Club. “Our 2022 award winners represent the best our industry offers our community regarding professionalism, volunteerism, leadership, mentorship and a lifelong contribution to their peers in our region,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Whether these individuals have been recognized for their contributions over the prior year or through a lifetime of service to our area and industry they are the most deserving professionals that our association is proud to call members and our industry deems worthy of admirable praise.”
Secretary of State Michael Adams tells legislative committee Kentucky needs more polling places

Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams offered a plan to increase the number of polling locations and the recount process during an appearance this week before a House legislative committee. Adams told the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments, and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee he understood lawmakers didn’t want to make major changes...
Nominations, applications now open for Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023; deadline mid-March

Leadership Kentucky is now accepting nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023. Leadership Kentucky connects a selected group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight on the complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants will meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities.
