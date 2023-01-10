Read full article on original website
KY General Fund increases 3.3 percent; Road Fund receipts rise 9 percent, up 3.4 percent for year-to-date
State Budget Director John Hicks reported that General Fund receipts rose 3.3 percent in December compared to last year. Total revenues for the month were $1,435.7 million. Receipts have now risen 5.8 percent for the first half of the fiscal year. When adjusting for the one-time legal settlement received in September of FY22, General Fund receipts have risen 9.2 percent through the first six months of FY23.
Health report: COVID cases rebound in latest report; flu declines but hits children worst; get vaccines
After seeing a drop in data categories last week, likely due to the holidays, Kentucky’s latest COVID-19 report has seen a rebound in the latest report, which was issued earlier this week. State public health officials say there were 6,208 new cases over the past seven days in the...
New Republican headquarters gets big donations; Democrats’ building fund donations smaller
Charter Communications, the St. Louis-based telecommunications company, contributed $50,000 in late 2022 to the building fund of the Kentucky Democratic Party. The contribution was disclosed in a report filed by the party Tuesday morning with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. It was the only contribution listed in the Democratic...
NKY Chamber of Commerce announces spring cohort of Encounter NKY leadership program
The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced the spring cohort of Encounter NKY, a new leadership program that launched last fall. The program is focused on helping participants develop a deeper sense of belonging to the community. The spring cohort will include 19 professionals representing businesses and organizations across Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati.
Boone Co. remains among those with lowest jobless rate; unemployment rises in 84 counties across KY
Unemployment rates rose in 84 counties between November 2021 and November 2022, fell in 20, and stayed the same in 16 counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS). Oldham and Woodford counties recorded the lowest jobless rates in the commonwealth at 2.9%. They were followed by Cumberland, Henry,...
House supermajority passes priority legislation reducing state income tax to four percent
Legislation that would reduce the state’s income tax by one-half percent has become the first measure to clear the Kentucky House during the 2023 regular session of the General Assembly. The measure, designated House Bill 1 to show its priority by the Republican supermajority, follows legislation approved last year...
Building Industry of Northern Kentucky installs 2023 leadership team to move strategic plan forward
The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky installed its 2023 leadership at an event recently held at Summit Hills Country Club in Crestview Hills. “We are looking forward with great anticipation the unsurpassed successes we will reach in 2023 under the supervision of our new leadership and Board of Directors,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the trade group. “This year will see many initiatives that are unmatched nationwide among our peers. We will see the opening of the Enzweiler Building Institute’s new Covington Location, the launch of the Covington Academy for Heritage Trades, which we will operate, the beginning of the stabilization and historic renovation of the historic home at 1515 Madison Avenue in Covington by the Academy, the transition of the Institute and the Academy into non-profits managed by the association as well as many new endeavors already in the works as we renew our three year strategic plan to cover the years 2023 through 2026. It is exciting to see the work that has been going on for over a decade take shape into reality as we move forward into unprecedented eras of success for our organization.”
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect Jan. 1, some Kyians concerned about the impact
Permanent income tax reductions went into effect in Kentucky on Jan. 1. Some residents said they are concerned about the effects the cuts will have on education, affordable housing and public services. House Bill 8, passed last year, reduces the state’s income tax rate by 0.5%. Seth Littrell, communications...
KY House GOP to pass income tax cut this week; critics call it permanent cut on ‘temporary surpluses’
Republican House Speaker David Osborne says his GOP supermajority in the House of Representatives plans to pass a bill this week that would continue to cut the state’s income tax, a big priority that GOP leadership telegraphed well ahead of this year’s legislative session. Osborne on the first...
Jason Bailey: Regressive Kentucky laws are bringing back the bad old days for the Commonwealth
Addressing the long list of pressing modern challenges facing Kentucky requires a unified effort from all of us. How will we create good jobs in a globalized economy, stem climate change and deal with its effects, protect public health against the threat of future pandemics, and more?. Instead of tackling...
Boone County schools part of first cohort of Equity Playbook training, aiming at including ‘all students’
Educators in the state of Kentucky have written a plan called the Equity Playbook, and they have high hopes for this program to change how students are educated all over the state. Last July promoters of the program created podcasts and presented the program at conferences to help people become...
Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky recognizes 2022 annual awards winners
The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) presented recently presented its annual awards at a ceremony held at Summit Hills Country Club. “Our 2022 award winners represent the best our industry offers our community regarding professionalism, volunteerism, leadership, mentorship and a lifelong contribution to their peers in our region,” said Brian Miller, executive vice president of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky. “Whether these individuals have been recognized for their contributions over the prior year or through a lifetime of service to our area and industry they are the most deserving professionals that our association is proud to call members and our industry deems worthy of admirable praise.”
KY General Assembly wraps up organizational week — return February 7 for remainder of 30-day session
Members of the Kentucky General Assembly wrapped up their organizational week Friday and will return to Frankfort on February 7 for the remainder of the 30-day regular session. House Speaker David Osborne, R-Prospect, says he was pleased with the way the first week went. “The significant legislation we passed was...
State Veterinarian Katie Flynn to step down; KY Ag Board seeking applications for replacement
The Kentucky State Board of Agriculture (SBA) has launched a national search for the position of Kentucky State Veterinarian following the announcement of Dr. Katie Flynn that she will step down at the end of February. Dr. Flynn joined the Kentucky Department of Agriculture (KDA) in 2020 as Deputy State...
Justice Laurance A. VanMeter sworn in as chief justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court
Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Laurance A. VanMeter was sworn into office for a four-year term as Chief Justice, during a Monday afternoon ceremony at the High Court’s Capitol chambers. Prior to VanMeter’s swearing in, the ceremony was presided over by Deputy Chief Justice Debra Hembree Lambert, who remarked as...
Secretary of State Michael Adams tells legislative committee Kentucky needs more polling places
Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams offered a plan to increase the number of polling locations and the recount process during an appearance this week before a House legislative committee. Adams told the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments, and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee he understood lawmakers didn’t want to make major changes...
Nominations, applications now open for Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023; deadline mid-March
Leadership Kentucky is now accepting nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023. Leadership Kentucky connects a selected group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight on the complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants will meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities.
12 Republican candidates — but not former Gov. Bevin — seek to oust Democratic Gov. Beshear
The field of candidates is set for this year’s race for governor of Kentucky – and former Gov. Matt Bevin is not in it. The field includes twelve Republicans and three Democrats, including Gov. Andy Beshear, who is seeking his second consecutive four-year term. Friday was the filing...
Beshear urges placing politics aside, ushering new era of prosperity during State of the Commonwealth
In his State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said the Commonwealth is strong and the future bright, with 2023 presenting the opportunity to turn two years of historic progress into decades of lasting prosperity. “2023 provides a special opportunity for the state and for this legislative session...
Kentucky by Heart: Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard lived authentic life, on the fringes of society
Northern Kentucky native Harlan Hubbard and his wife, Anna, lived with enthusiasm on the fringes of society; those who know their story might affirm they lived authentically in the mainstream of genuine life. Harlan often is referred to as the “Henry David Thoreau of Kentucky.” If spending five years on...
