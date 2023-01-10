Read full article on original website
connect-bridgeport.com
Gov. Justice Talks Importance of His Income Tax Proposal During Administrative Update Briefing
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his weekly press conferences switched gears on Thursday with the first-ever Justice administrative update briefing. In regard to COVID, Justice said little and for the first time in years did not read the number of deaths related to COVID at the start of the briefing or at any other point.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice paints rosy picture of progress in a state where major problems call out for more urgent action
Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday evening touted West Virginia’s progress — announcements of thousands of new jobs, budget surpluses and a booming tourism industry — while proposing major tax cuts and listing a host of other policy challenges he hopes lawmakers will sort out. “These are just...
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County Senators React to State of the State
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first day of West Virginia’s new legislative session was capped off with Governor Jim Justice delivering his seventh state of the state address in the House Chamber Wednesday night. Governor Justice wants to see swift action take place for his many of his big...
Monongalia County delegate introduces bill to legalize marijuana in West Virginia
A new bill introduced in the West Virginia Legislature proposes the legalization of marijuana statewide.
West Virginia woman sentenced for COVID-19 relief loan fraud
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Logan, West Virginia, woman was sentenced for a fraud scheme to obtain over $42,000 in COVID-19 relief loans she did not qualify for. The United States Department of Justice says (DOJ) Alexis Ransom, 25, applied for three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for her claimed business. She stated her business’ […]
WTAP
W.Va. governor touts tax cuts ahead of State of the State
CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice is expected to give his annual State of the State address at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the House of Delegates chamber. The governor touted last week that he would announce the biggest tax cuts in state history, but he did not provide details.
WSAZ
Legislative session kicks off in West Virginia
connect-bridgeport.com
State Attorney General Morrisey Urges Consumers to Be Wary of Deceptive Weight Loss Options
FROM THE OFFICE OF THE WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL. West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey is urging consumers to be cautious when evaluating ways to lose those extra pounds, perhaps as a New Year’s resolution. Quick-fix solutions are easily available but may not be the healthiest choice for consumers...
insideradio.com
Public Radio Reporter Says She Was Fired For Investigating Abuse At State Facilities.
Reporter Amelia Ferrell Knisely claims she was fired from West Virginia Public Broadcasting, which owns and operates news/talk WVPB (88.5) and WVPB-TV Charleston, after investigating the alleged abuse of disabled patients at state-run facilities. Knisely said she was warned to stop working on a story that the West Virginia Department...
West Virginia offering money to Veterans that move back to Mountain State
During his State of The State Address on Wednesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced a new program that would give Veterans that served in the military money to move back to West Virginia. The program is called the ‘Welcome Home Program.’ Gov. Justice said the program doesn’t have much money, ‘ I think $500,000 and […]
wvpublic.org
Correction Staffing Concerns Continue For State Facilities
There are currently 1,027 vacancies in the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to a presentation Tuesday by Brad Douglas, the agency’s acting commissioner, to the Legislative Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority. That adds up to a 33 percent vacancy rate for officers and a...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
WVa education board lifts emergency for county system
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday lifted an emergency declaration for Lincoln County’s school system that was implemented two years ago amid a review of problems in finance and transportation. The board determined that corrective practices have been implemented in the county...
Journalist Fired as West Virginia Public Broadcaster Threatened
Journalist Fired as Public Broadcaster Threatened - by Aron Solomon. The firing of West Virginia Public Broadcasting (WVPB) reporter Amelia Ferrell Knisely is a bad news story no one who supports public broadcasting wanted to hear to begin 2023.
connect-bridgeport.com
DHHR Reports 332 New COVID Cases; Harrison County's Active Cases at 56; State Deaths at 7,761
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting as of this morning (Thursday, Jan. 12) the total number of COVID-19 cases has increased to 625,594 with an increase of 332 new cases since the last update. Thursday's report shows the percentage of positive cases vs. tests given...
wvpublic.org
State BOE Adjusts Teacher Licensing Requirements, Lifts Lincoln State Of Emergency
The West Virginia Board of Education (BOE) waived some of the minimum professional licensing requirements for prospective teachers Wednesday to help them eventually become fully licensed and enter the workforce. The waivers adjust some of the minimum requirements in current BOE policy - specifically with regards to Policy 5202, which...
West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance
A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
Ohio requests to put a restraining order against Dollar General
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately force the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on its store shelves and charging another price. In his request for a temporary restraining order against the discount retailer, Yost cited ongoing violations of the Ohio […]
WSAZ
West Virginia Teacher of the Year honored
Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced. A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident. Updated: 9 hours ago. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell...
Mpox Education Program Targets LGBTQ Residents in Rural Appalachia
The Community Education Group in West Virginia will use two $50,000 grants they were awarded recently to address Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, in LGBTQ residents across 13 states in Appalachia. This fall, the Community Education Group received a $50,000 grant from Gilead Sciences and a $50,000 grant from ViiV...
woay.com
DHHR reports COVID-19 cases decrease to 1,169; 19 deaths since last report
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 10, 2023, there are currently 1,169 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 19 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,749 deaths attributed to COVID-19. DHHR has...
