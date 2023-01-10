ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

connect-bridgeport.com

Gov. Justice Talks Importance of His Income Tax Proposal During Administrative Update Briefing

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice and his weekly press conferences switched gears on Thursday with the first-ever Justice administrative update briefing. In regard to COVID, Justice said little and for the first time in years did not read the number of deaths related to COVID at the start of the briefing or at any other point.
wchsnetwork.com

Kanawha County Senators React to State of the State

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The first day of West Virginia’s new legislative session was capped off with Governor Jim Justice delivering his seventh state of the state address in the House Chamber Wednesday night. Governor Justice wants to see swift action take place for his many of his big...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia woman sentenced for COVID-19 relief loan fraud

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Logan, West Virginia, woman was sentenced for a fraud scheme to obtain over $42,000 in COVID-19 relief loans she did not qualify for. The United States Department of Justice says (DOJ) Alexis Ransom, 25, applied for three Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for her claimed business. She stated her business’ […]
LOGAN, WV
WTAP

W.Va. governor touts tax cuts ahead of State of the State

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - Gov. Jim Justice is expected to give his annual State of the State address at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the House of Delegates chamber. The governor touted last week that he would announce the biggest tax cuts in state history, but he did not provide details.
wvpublic.org

Correction Staffing Concerns Continue For State Facilities

There are currently 1,027 vacancies in the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, according to a presentation Tuesday by Brad Douglas, the agency’s acting commissioner, to the Legislative Oversight Committee on Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority. That adds up to a 33 percent vacancy rate for officers and a...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

WVa education board lifts emergency for county system

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Board of Education on Wednesday lifted an emergency declaration for Lincoln County’s school system that was implemented two years ago amid a review of problems in finance and transportation. The board determined that corrective practices have been implemented in the county...
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance

A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Ohio requests to put a restraining order against Dollar General

 Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost returned to court today to ask a Butler County Common Pleas judge to immediately force the Tennessee-based retailer to stop advertising one price on its store shelves and charging another price. In his request for a temporary restraining order against the discount retailer, Yost cited ongoing violations of the Ohio […]
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

West Virginia Teacher of the Year honored

Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced. A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident. Updated: 9 hours ago. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

