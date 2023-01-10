Read full article on original website
Killer whale found dead on Flagler County beach
A 21-foot orca whale has died after officials said it stranded itself on a Flagler County beach on Wednesday morning. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted video to Facebook of the killer whale that was found beached on the shore south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.
Old Glory Service Dogs 4 Veterans delivers canine companion to Army vet who now serves Clay County Fire Rescue
LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 News reported in October that the organization Old Glory Service Dogs 4 Veterans was searching for a deserving veteran to donate a service dog. After our story aired, they received numerous applications. Two-and-a-half months later, one of those applicants received his forever companion. Charlie Hatchett was introduced to his new life companion, Juliet, this week.
Drone: 21-foot killer whale washes up on Florida beach
A 21-foot orca, also known as a killer whale, was found washed up on Flagler Beach in Florida. Unfortunately, the whale did not survive, officials said. Here is drone video shared by Flagler County government of officials working to remove the animal off the beach so a necropsy -- an animal autopsy -- could be performed.
Killer whale found dead on Florida beach a first for Southeast, NOAA spokesperson says
PALM COAST, Fla. - A 21-foot orca whale has died after officials said it stranded itself on a Flagler County Beach on Wednesday morning. The Flagler County sheriff's office posted video to Facebook of the female killer whale that was found beached on the shore south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.
Adorable! Rare manatee twins found at Blue Spring State Park in Florida
ORANGE CITY, Fla. - A January surprise at Florida's Blue Spring State Park!. Researchers have confirmed that a manatee momma is raising a rare set of twins. The Save the Manatee Club says that have been tracking the mother, Estelle, and her visits to the park since 2019. Manatee research...
Gypsy Gold Horse Farm
The birthplace of gorgeous Gypsy Vanner Horses in North America is in Ocala, Florida. And the farm that provides interactive tours is the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm.
Florida school district bans book about real-life gay penguin relationship, citing Parental Rights law
TAVARES, Fla. - A Florida school district banned a book about a real-life same-sex penguin couple from classrooms and school libraries. The award-winning 2005 children's book, "And Tango Makes Three," tells the story of a real-life same-sex penguin couple that creates a family together. Lake County Schools located in Florida...
Manatee raising rare twin calves at Blue Spring State Park
Researchers have confirmed a manatee mother is raising twin calves at Blue Spring State Park. Manatee twins are incredibly rare, they said. The Save the Manatee Club has been tracking their mother, Estelle, and her visits to Blue Spring since 2019. Both calves are In good health.
Lake Minneola sophomore living out his dream after tough road to JV team
MINNEOLA, Fla. - Lake Minneola High School sophomore Adam Gottesman got into baseball the way a lot of kids start in the game. "My grandpa, he grew up in Manhattan," said Gottesman. "Something that we always bonded about now is baseball and the Yankees, and all those guys. We always talk about'em. That's, that's really why I love Baseball. Just being able to bond with it."
