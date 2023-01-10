MINNEOLA, Fla. - Lake Minneola High School sophomore Adam Gottesman got into baseball the way a lot of kids start in the game. "My grandpa, he grew up in Manhattan," said Gottesman. "Something that we always bonded about now is baseball and the Yankees, and all those guys. We always talk about'em. That's, that's really why I love Baseball. Just being able to bond with it."

MINNEOLA, FL ・ 21 HOURS AGO