ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wogx.com

Killer whale found dead on Flagler County beach

A 21-foot orca whale has died after officials said it stranded itself on a Flagler County beach on Wednesday morning. The Flagler County Sheriff's Office posted video to Facebook of the killer whale that was found beached on the shore south of Jungle Hut Park in Palm Coast.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Old Glory Service Dogs 4 Veterans delivers canine companion to Army vet who now serves Clay County Fire Rescue

LAKE MARY, Fla. - FOX 35 News reported in October that the organization Old Glory Service Dogs 4 Veterans was searching for a deserving veteran to donate a service dog. After our story aired, they received numerous applications. Two-and-a-half months later, one of those applicants received his forever companion. Charlie Hatchett was introduced to his new life companion, Juliet, this week.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
wogx.com

Drone: 21-foot killer whale washes up on Florida beach

A 21-foot orca, also known as a killer whale, was found washed up on Flagler Beach in Florida. Unfortunately, the whale did not survive, officials said. Here is drone video shared by Flagler County government of officials working to remove the animal off the beach so a necropsy -- an animal autopsy -- could be performed.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
wogx.com

Gypsy Gold Horse Farm

The birthplace of gorgeous Gypsy Vanner Horses in North America is in Ocala, Florida. And the farm that provides interactive tours is the Gypsy Gold Horse Farm.
OCALA, FL
wogx.com

Manatee raising rare twin calves at Blue Spring State Park

Researchers have confirmed a manatee mother is raising twin calves at Blue Spring State Park. Manatee twins are incredibly rare, they said. The Save the Manatee Club has been tracking their mother, Estelle, and her visits to Blue Spring since 2019. Both calves are In good health.
ORANGE CITY, FL
wogx.com

Lake Minneola sophomore living out his dream after tough road to JV team

MINNEOLA, Fla. - Lake Minneola High School sophomore Adam Gottesman got into baseball the way a lot of kids start in the game. "My grandpa, he grew up in Manhattan," said Gottesman. "Something that we always bonded about now is baseball and the Yankees, and all those guys. We always talk about'em. That's, that's really why I love Baseball. Just being able to bond with it."
MINNEOLA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy