ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Sacramento

Oscar Mayer hiring next class of Wienermobile drivers

By Adam Harrington
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y8ovU_0k9E6LnV00

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you relish the idea of taking long road trips – and riding in a giant hot dog – there are openings for what could be your dream job.

Oscar Mayer is now hiring its next class of drivers for the iconic Wienermobile.

The company is looking for 12 graduating college seniors to be good sport peppers – er, good sports - and take the mean machine out on the road for a year.

Selected applicants will travel more than 200,000 miles across the country – through all different places populated by people who make up the celery salt of the earth.

Attending hundreds of events as a brand ambassador will be a mustard-do – er, a must-do.

According to the online job posting, the gig comes with a good salary and benefits. The deadline to apply is Jan. 31, so you'd better get onion it – er, on it.

Learn more here.

Finally, please note that there are absolutely no puns in this story about ketchup.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Boston

Oscar Mayer seeks candidates to relish role of Wienermobile driver

(CNN) -- Ready to relish the role of a lifetime?Oscar Mayer is currently recruiting the next class of drivers for its iconic Wienermobile.The year-long "Hot Dogger" gig is available for a cadre of recent college graduates, according to a news release from Oscar Mayer. Each driver selected will visit over 20 states in the hot-dog-shaped vehicle, travel more than 200,000 miles, serve as an Oscar Mayer spokesperson at over 200 events per year, and document their journeys on social media.There are a total of 12 Wienermobile driver positions available for 2023, according to Oscar Mayer. And the competition is fierce:...
msn.com

Why Aren't There More Hot Dog Fast Food Restaurants?

There are few things more American than hot dogs. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, an estimated 20 billion hot dogs are consumed by Americans each year, which equals 70 hot dogs per person. Of these, nine billion are purchased in-store, 15% are sold from street vendors, and nine percent are bought at sporting events. Further statistics show that of all the United States cities, folks living in Los Angeles, New York City, Dallas, and Chicago consume the most dogs, and on Independence Day, Americans go through a whopping 150 million hot dogs.
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds New Sandwich Based on Netflix Show

French food and fast food don't really go together, at least in the American sense of what a quick and cheap meal entails. While French cuisine in the U.S. often mean high-end restaurants with chefs meticulously fussing over every detail, that's not the country's only culinary contribution to the world.
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
125K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy