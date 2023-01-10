The Lady Quakers honored their school board for school board appreciation month and each student-athlete nominated an inspiring teacher who impacted them the most in the classroom. The Lady Quakers hosted Minerva and came out with a 67-18 win giving them a record of 12-2 on the season. For the Quakers Abbie Davidson had 20 points, 5 boards, and 4 steals while Rylee Hutton was back in action with 18 points. Kami Rohm was also in double figures with 11 points and 6 boards while Lauryn Barton added 9 points. The Quakers will travel to Berkshire on Saturday to battle District Runner-up West Geauga.

MINERVA, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO