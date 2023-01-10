ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, OH

salemathletics.org

8th Grade Girls Beat Marlington 34-18

The 8th grade girls picked up their 5th win in a row defeating Marlington 34-18. The Quakers move to 8-4 on the season and 7-2 in the EBC with the win. Abby Knickerbocker led the Quakers with 14 points, while Hailey Morgan and Peyton Colbert each had 6 points. Salem’s next game is on Thursday when they will host St. Charles for a 7th & 8th grade combo game.
SALEM, OH
salemathletics.org

Salem Girls BBall to Play at Berkshire Hoopfest

On Saturday January 14th, Salem Girls Basketball will travel to Berkshire High School to take on the West Geauga Wolverines in the 2023 Berkshire Hoopfest. The two day event will host 13 high school basketball games for both & girls teams from the OHSAA Northeast region. The Salem-West Geauga game will tip off at 12:30 pm and will be varsity only. Details on the event are listed below. Go Quakers!
SALEM, OH
salemathletics.org

Lady Quakers honor exceptional educators with a Win over Minerva

The Lady Quakers honored their school board for school board appreciation month and each student-athlete nominated an inspiring teacher who impacted them the most in the classroom. The Lady Quakers hosted Minerva and came out with a 67-18 win giving them a record of 12-2 on the season. For the Quakers Abbie Davidson had 20 points, 5 boards, and 4 steals while Rylee Hutton was back in action with 18 points. Kami Rohm was also in double figures with 11 points and 6 boards while Lauryn Barton added 9 points. The Quakers will travel to Berkshire on Saturday to battle District Runner-up West Geauga.
MINERVA, OH
ysnlive.com

SITTING DOWN WITH SEBO (EP 1)

SALEM, OH- One of the most influential names you’ll hear in our area no matter the conversation you’re in is Bob Sebo. Mr. Sebo has been a Valley native going back to his childhood and being raised in Salem. Bob was a featured member of the football, track, and basketball teams, and also lettered in the band at the time.
SALEM, OH
whbc.com

Death Mystery: Body of Canton Man Found in Norton

NORTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mystery to solve in Norton. That’s where police found the body of a Canton man 11 days after they believe he was involved in a traffic crash in their city. The body of 39-year-old Matthew Duplain was found dead Tuesday...
NORTON, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman injured in Ravenna Township fire

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured when their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning. Ravenna Township firefighters were called out to the 6000 block of Cleveland Rd. just before 8 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, both victims were standing outside the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin's return to Buffalo

FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin’s return to …. FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin's return to Buffalo. Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed. Central Ohio's only safe haven 'baby box' removed. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QvvNrG. Body found in Perry County roadway. Body found in...
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYC

Suspect accused of robbing Medina County bank, threatening mass shooting, captured in southern Ohio

MONTVILLE, Ohio — The suspect who is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in Montville Township while threatening a mass shooting last summer, has finally been captured. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Montville Police Department announced that 44-year-old Timothy James Arnold of Cincinnati was arrested last month by police in Lewisburg for robbing a bank in the southern Ohio village.
MONTVILLE, OH
cleveland19.com

Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
AKRON, OH

