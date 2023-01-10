Read full article on original website
salemathletics.org
8th Grade Girls Beat Marlington 34-18
The 8th grade girls picked up their 5th win in a row defeating Marlington 34-18. The Quakers move to 8-4 on the season and 7-2 in the EBC with the win. Abby Knickerbocker led the Quakers with 14 points, while Hailey Morgan and Peyton Colbert each had 6 points. Salem’s next game is on Thursday when they will host St. Charles for a 7th & 8th grade combo game.
salemathletics.org
Salem Girls BBall to Play at Berkshire Hoopfest
On Saturday January 14th, Salem Girls Basketball will travel to Berkshire High School to take on the West Geauga Wolverines in the 2023 Berkshire Hoopfest. The two day event will host 13 high school basketball games for both & girls teams from the OHSAA Northeast region. The Salem-West Geauga game will tip off at 12:30 pm and will be varsity only. Details on the event are listed below. Go Quakers!
salemathletics.org
Middle School Wrestling beats Girard 69 – 15
The Quakers tallied 7 pins in the 69-15 win over Girard. This win gives the Quakers their 10th dual win of the season bringing them to 10-2.
salemathletics.org
Lady Quakers honor exceptional educators with a Win over Minerva
The Lady Quakers honored their school board for school board appreciation month and each student-athlete nominated an inspiring teacher who impacted them the most in the classroom. The Lady Quakers hosted Minerva and came out with a 67-18 win giving them a record of 12-2 on the season. For the Quakers Abbie Davidson had 20 points, 5 boards, and 4 steals while Rylee Hutton was back in action with 18 points. Kami Rohm was also in double figures with 11 points and 6 boards while Lauryn Barton added 9 points. The Quakers will travel to Berkshire on Saturday to battle District Runner-up West Geauga.
‘We’re not going to lose him’: Coach saves 17-year-old Akron baseball player’s life
"I put my hand over his heart and I didn’t feel a heartbeat," said coach Scott Koenig.
Local veteran coach returning to the sidelines
Veteran coach Paul Cusick confirms to Sports Team 27 that he is expected to be approved as the new head football coach at East Liverpool.
ysnlive.com
SITTING DOWN WITH SEBO (EP 1)
SALEM, OH- One of the most influential names you’ll hear in our area no matter the conversation you’re in is Bob Sebo. Mr. Sebo has been a Valley native going back to his childhood and being raised in Salem. Bob was a featured member of the football, track, and basketball teams, and also lettered in the band at the time.
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
whbc.com
Death Mystery: Body of Canton Man Found in Norton
NORTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A mystery to solve in Norton. That’s where police found the body of a Canton man 11 days after they believe he was involved in a traffic crash in their city. The body of 39-year-old Matthew Duplain was found dead Tuesday...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium to host 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — The Pro Football Hall of Fame has announced that they will host the 2023 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic in Canton. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. The contest between...
One Tank Trip: Rhonda’s Emerald Diner
In this week's One Tank Trip, we head to Rhonda's Emerald Diner, a place that turns out all those old-time diner favorites.
cleveland19.com
Man, woman injured in Ravenna Township fire
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured when their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning. Ravenna Township firefighters were called out to the 6000 block of Cleveland Rd. just before 8 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, both victims were standing outside the...
Crash stalls traffic on busy Ausintown road
Minor injuries were reported in a crash in Austintown Thursday.
NBC4 Columbus
FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin's return to Buffalo
FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin’s return to …. FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin's return to Buffalo. Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed. Central Ohio's only safe haven 'baby box' removed. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QvvNrG. Body found in Perry County roadway. Body found in...
Akron announces recipients of $1.5 million in violence prevention grants: Stimulus Watch
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The City of Akron announced how it will spend $1.5 million in COVID-19 stimulus dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act on grants aimed at preventing violence. Though Akron broadly earmarked all of its American Rescue Plan Act dollars in 2021, the city is still deciding on...
Suspect accused of robbing Medina County bank, threatening mass shooting, captured in southern Ohio
MONTVILLE, Ohio — The suspect who is accused of robbing a Huntington Bank in Montville Township while threatening a mass shooting last summer, has finally been captured. In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the Montville Police Department announced that 44-year-old Timothy James Arnold of Cincinnati was arrested last month by police in Lewisburg for robbing a bank in the southern Ohio village.
cleveland19.com
Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
Man found dead in Ohio sewer identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.
16-year-old girl reported missing after leaving Canton Twp. home on foot
The Stark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 16-year-old girl who left her Canton Township home on foot at about 8 p.m. on Tuesday and hasn’t been seen since.
