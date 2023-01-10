Read full article on original website
salemathletics.org
8th Grade Girls Beat Marlington 34-18
The 8th grade girls picked up their 5th win in a row defeating Marlington 34-18. The Quakers move to 8-4 on the season and 7-2 in the EBC with the win. Abby Knickerbocker led the Quakers with 14 points, while Hailey Morgan and Peyton Colbert each had 6 points. Salem’s next game is on Thursday when they will host St. Charles for a 7th & 8th grade combo game.
salemathletics.org
Salem Girls BBall to Play at Berkshire Hoopfest
On Saturday January 14th, Salem Girls Basketball will travel to Berkshire High School to take on the West Geauga Wolverines in the 2023 Berkshire Hoopfest. The two day event will host 13 high school basketball games for both & girls teams from the OHSAA Northeast region. The Salem-West Geauga game will tip off at 12:30 pm and will be varsity only. Details on the event are listed below. Go Quakers!
salemathletics.org
Middle School Wrestling beats Girard 69 – 15
The Quakers tallied 7 pins in the 69-15 win over Girard. This win gives the Quakers their 10th dual win of the season bringing them to 10-2.
‘We’re not going to lose him’: Coach saves 17-year-old Akron baseball player’s life
"I put my hand over his heart and I didn’t feel a heartbeat," said coach Scott Koenig.
ysnlive.com
SITTING DOWN WITH SEBO (EP 1)
SALEM, OH- One of the most influential names you’ll hear in our area no matter the conversation you’re in is Bob Sebo. Mr. Sebo has been a Valley native going back to his childhood and being raised in Salem. Bob was a featured member of the football, track, and basketball teams, and also lettered in the band at the time.
WFMJ.com
Football: Mathews, Crestview & East Liverpool expected to approve football coaches
Three area school districts are expected to approved head football coaches in the next month. Crestview is expected to name Dominic Perry its new head coach. He's been an assistant with the Rebels for 27 years. Mathews, pending school board approval next month expect to name Matt Polta as is...
Local veteran coach returning to the sidelines
Veteran coach Paul Cusick confirms to Sports Team 27 that he is expected to be approved as the new head football coach at East Liverpool.
Sale of Turkeyfoot Golf Links south of Akron preserves course and might mean more for Portage Lakes area
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio – A New Franklin native is on course to make his community a place more people can enjoy after his purchase of a historic golf course in the Portage Lakes area south of Akron. Tim Adkins, a Portage Lakes businessman, recently paid $8.5 million for the...
Crestview approves new head football coach
Long-time assistant coach Dominic Perry is the new head football coach at Crestview High School.
One Tank Trip: Rhonda’s Emerald Diner
In this week's One Tank Trip, we head to Rhonda's Emerald Diner, a place that turns out all those old-time diner favorites.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton
CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
School district going to voters for new building
If you live in Salem, The school board wants you to help pay for a new school building.
whbc.com
Nearing Halfway Point, Where’s Winter Snow?
GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At nearly the midpoint of the meteorological Winter season, where’s the snow?. At the Akron Canton Airport, there’s been just two-tenths of an inch of snow this month. We’re at 8.4 inches for the season which is about half of...
Crash stalls traffic on busy Ausintown road
Minor injuries were reported in a crash in Austintown Thursday.
cleveland19.com
Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
NBC4 Columbus
FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin's return to Buffalo
FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin’s return to …. FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin's return to Buffalo. Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed. Central Ohio's only safe haven 'baby box' removed. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QvvNrG. Body found in Perry County roadway. Body found in...
cleveland19.com
Man, woman injured in Ravenna Township fire
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured when their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning. Ravenna Township firefighters were called out to the 6000 block of Cleveland Rd. just before 8 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, both victims were standing outside the...
Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured
MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The fugitive Belmont County micro-pig has been captured. Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof & Paw tells 7News that this little piggy’s life on the run came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The little black pig was on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and […]
Hall of Fame Village to allow alcoholic beverages outside after approval by city
The Canton City Council has approved the Hall of Fame Village as its latest Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA), the second district of its kind in the city.
