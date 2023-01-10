ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, OH

salemathletics.org

8th Grade Girls Beat Marlington 34-18

The 8th grade girls picked up their 5th win in a row defeating Marlington 34-18. The Quakers move to 8-4 on the season and 7-2 in the EBC with the win. Abby Knickerbocker led the Quakers with 14 points, while Hailey Morgan and Peyton Colbert each had 6 points. Salem’s next game is on Thursday when they will host St. Charles for a 7th & 8th grade combo game.
SALEM, OH
salemathletics.org

Salem Girls BBall to Play at Berkshire Hoopfest

On Saturday January 14th, Salem Girls Basketball will travel to Berkshire High School to take on the West Geauga Wolverines in the 2023 Berkshire Hoopfest. The two day event will host 13 high school basketball games for both & girls teams from the OHSAA Northeast region. The Salem-West Geauga game will tip off at 12:30 pm and will be varsity only. Details on the event are listed below. Go Quakers!
SALEM, OH
ysnlive.com

SITTING DOWN WITH SEBO (EP 1)

SALEM, OH- One of the most influential names you’ll hear in our area no matter the conversation you’re in is Bob Sebo. Mr. Sebo has been a Valley native going back to his childhood and being raised in Salem. Bob was a featured member of the football, track, and basketball teams, and also lettered in the band at the time.
SALEM, OH
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-77 in Canton

CANTON, Ohio — A crash caused a lot of problems on a stretch of I-77 Tuesday morning in Canton, Ohio. The northbound lanes of I-77 were shut down between Exit 101 Faircrest St and Exit 103 OH-800 Cleveland Ave. The crash has since been cleared and traffic has returned...
CANTON, OH
whbc.com

Nearing Halfway Point, Where’s Winter Snow?

GREEN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – At nearly the midpoint of the meteorological Winter season, where’s the snow?. At the Akron Canton Airport, there’s been just two-tenths of an inch of snow this month. We’re at 8.4 inches for the season which is about half of...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin's return to Buffalo

FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin’s return to …. FULL: UC doctors announce Damar Hamlin's return to Buffalo. Central Ohio’s only safe haven ‘baby box’ removed. Central Ohio's only safe haven 'baby box' removed. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3QvvNrG. Body found in Perry County roadway. Body found in...
COLUMBUS, OH
cleveland19.com

Man, woman injured in Ravenna Township fire

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A man and a woman were injured when their mobile home caught fire early Thursday morning. Ravenna Township firefighters were called out to the 6000 block of Cleveland Rd. just before 8 a.m. When crews arrived on the scene, both victims were standing outside the...
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — The fugitive Belmont County micro-pig has been captured. Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof & Paw tells 7News that this little piggy’s life on the run came to an end Wednesday afternoon. The little black pig was on the loose for four days, roaming between the Martins Ferry McDonalds and […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH

