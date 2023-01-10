ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glogolich Volunteers - Again; Appointed Chief of the Chatham Borough Volunteer Fire Dept. for the Second Time in his 40 Years

By Ed Barmakian
CHATHAM, NJ -- There are countless deeds that Peter Glogolich has performed in helping others as a 40-year member of the Chatham Borough Volunteer Fire Department, but Monday night he achieved a "first" when he was sworn in as the Chief for the second time at the Borough of Chatham Council reorganization meeting.

"This has never been done before," Glogolich said. "I'm the 22nd and 25th Chief of the Chatham Borough Volunteer Fire Department."

The 61-year-old Glogolich served as Chief from 2002 through 2014 and was succeeded by Doug Allan and Jeffrey Fricke. But no other person has yet secured the required certifications to serve as Chief, so Glogolich was there to volunteer - again.

"I can't leave the fort unprotected, especially during the 125th Anniversary of the department," Glogolich said. "That's what we're up against. It's a big year. I love what I do, or I wouldn't be doing it. There are a few potential candidates for Chief, but until they get their certifications in order, I'm it."

Glogolich took over as Chief on Jan. 1, 2023, and will be paid an annual stipend of $15,388.

When Chatham Borough held an "Alternate Parade" during the pandemic in 2021, Glogolich was recognized for responding to 93% of the calls for help that came in while he was serving as the First Deputy Fire Chief.

Matt Glogolich, a member of the Chatham Township Volunteer Fire Department and a past Chief of the department, was in attendance to see his father sworn in as the Borough's 25th Chief.

Also sworn in as officers in 2023 for the Chatham Borough Volunteer Fire Department on Monday night were: Deputy Chief 1 David Allan; Deputy Chief 2 Donald Almgren; Battalion Chief Corey Duren; Captain 1 John Rickershauser; Captain 2 Colin Kidd; Engine Company #1 Lieutenant: Dan Casey; Engine Company #2 Lieutenant: Tim Carey; Hose Company #1 Lieutenant: Tyler Kidd; Hook & Ladder Company Lieutenant: Tim Weichert; Rescue Company Lieutenant: Shelliam Lee, and Wardens Company Lieutenant: Donald Kidd.

