Two Of America’s Most Loved Landmarks Are Here In NYC
When you think of the world’s most iconic landmarks images of the Eiffel Tower, Leaning Tower of Pisa, or Taj Mahal may come to mind. And NYC has a few landmarks of it’s own, of course, that people go out of their way to experience such as the Empire State Building, Central Park, and Statue of Liberty. This leads to one question though–which of NYC’s landmarks are the most loved? Travelbag took a look at the most loved and underrated landmarks around the world to give travel bugs their list of top spots that can’t be missed on a sightseeing trip, and not one but two of NYC’s iconic landmarks made the list–and they took the top two spots!
NYC’s JFK Named One Of The Worst Airports In The World For 2022 Travel
According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, 1,154,918 flights experienced departure delays in the U.S. last year alone. As for which airports were responsible for those delays, experts at Family Destinations Guide analyzed data from the Bureau of Transportations Statistics to find out, revealing the best and worst airports for travel in the U.S. in 2022. And, in news that likely will not shock you, NYC’s JFK airport made the list of the worst airports. According to the data, 24.08% of JFK’s flights saw delays in 2022, landing it in the number eight spot on the list.
Seaport’s Titanic Memorial Lighthouse To Be Restored
Cue Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On,” because the Titanic is making the ultimate return this year in more ways than one! News was just recently released that the 1997 classic movie depiction of Titanic will return to theaters for a limited time on February 10th to celebrate the film’s 25th anniversary. And now, word’s been released that the Titanic Memorial Lighthouse will soon receive a facelift. The lighthouse, which stands at the corner of Fulton and Pearl Street and honors RMS Titanic’s passengers, officers, and crew who perished when the ship sank after collision with an iceberg, gives passersby a place stop and reflect on Titanic’s tragic story.
If You Think Your Dating Life Is Bad, Story Party Is Coming To NYC With The Laughs You Need
This winter, the global comedy show, Story Party: True Dating Stories, is coming to NYC to share a new collection of ridiculously funny modern dating stories. Tickets are now on sale for the February 19 event at Chelsea Music Hall. From dating app disasters and hilarious hookups, to blind dates and breakups, the show will have you reeling with laughter. Story Party has now toured over 65 countries, featuring performers who have appeared on HBOMAX, Amazon Prime, Netflix and more. While dating can be fun and exciting, the territory inevitably comes with some spectacularly awkward and embarrassing experiences. Usually, the best thing to do is simply laugh it out, and Story Party does just that. Grab tickets to Story Party: True Dating Stories while they last! Comedian Paris Sashay is ready to deliver some of the best and worst dating anecdotes, reminding us that even when dating is a struggle, at least we can look back and laugh.
NYC Is On Track To Set A Record For The Longest Snow-Free Stretch In History
We knew it was predicted that this winter was going to be warmer and dryer than usual–but we didn’t think it would be this mild! Save for a very light flurry that lasted all of 10 minutes a few weeks ago, the snow seems to be passing right over NYC this winter. In fact, other parts of the U.S. have already seen insane amounts of snow–Buffalo, for example, has had not one but two record breaking snow storms already this winter–but alas, NYC stays dry. According to NBC, NYC is actually on track to potentially set a new record for the latest recorded snowfall.
NYC Facing $615K Lawsuit After Pinky’s Space Sues For ‘Illegal’ Destruction Of Outdoor Dining Setup
Pinky’s Space, a restaurant and art gallery in the East Village from parent company Cherry Velvet Inc., is suing the city after the destruction of its outdoor dining setup with apparently “zero warning” from the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT). According to the New York Post, the city tore down the venue’s $90,000 roadway dining structure on October 27th after claiming it was too past the curb, was not ADA compliant, lacked reflective materials, and covered a manhole. Pinky’s Space affirms they had no warning and were rather informed that the city would be issuing fines for non-compliance violations. According to the venue’s last inspection, there was never any mention of the setup’s possible need for removal. However, the DOT argues that two cease-and-desist letters were sent in October, in addition to two prior in the summer. The suit refutes that the requested changes were made following the letters that were received in the summer. Yet, an 18 member crew took down the structure that quickly became a recognizable reference point in the neighborhood thanks to its bright, neon pink lights that illuminated the area after the city implemented its Open Restaurants Program.
Get The Perfect Insta-Worthy Photo With A Ski Lift At This Outdoor Aprés-Ski Pop-Up
NYC’s Beatnic is inviting New Yorkers to their very own outdoor ski resort, complete with aprés-ski bites, clothing perfect for hitting the ski slopes, and even a ski lift for the perfect winter photo opp! The event is a collaboration between vegan eatery Beatnic and vegan clothing brand Apparis as a way to celebrate ski season. And with what we know about how tasty Beatnic’s food is, this is definitely a pop-up you won’t want to miss! Guests can browse Apparis’ chic new winter collection, which just so happens to be their first-ever ski capsule! Their new collection includes items such as puffers–a NYC winter staple–gloves, balaclavas, pants, and the comfiest sweat suits.
15 Best Chinatown Restaurants In NYC To Check Out Right Now
There are restaurants in Chinatown that have been around since the 1920s—like the well-known Nom Wah, a tea parlor that also offers delicious dim sum. Even with competitive eateries opening up in other NYC boroughs, Chinatown still has plenty of delicious spots that are worth visiting. But, like most things in NYC, the choices can absolutely be overwhelming. So we pulled together some spots that are a must-try if you’re eating in the area. Here’s our top 15: [Bonus spot: there’s a cart at 159 Hester Street called Cheong Fun Noodle that’s been serving amazing rice noodle and steamed noodle rolls for over 30 years.] Situated in the heart of Chinatown since 2004, Buddha Bodai serves up tasty vegetarian meals. Their most popular dishes include triple mushroom pan fried noodles, pan fried turnip cakes, and shrimp dumplings. Where: 5 Mott St
40 Skills You Learn In NYC That You Wouldn’t Need Living Anywhere Else
Just living in New York City can teach you so many lessons, from how to chase your dreams at full throttle to how to be resilient in the face of adversity. But besides the more profound learnings, the streets of New York can be their own kind of school — teaching you very specific skills you need day to day in NYC, that you probably wouldn’t need anywhere else. It’s like its own special type of NYC degree, one that we’re very proud to have earned! So we asked our followers,
Historic Roman Pizza Spot, Roscioli, Is Opening Its First-Ever International Outpost In NYC
If Little Italy isn’t enough for you, one of Rome’s most famous restaurants is opening their first outpost in NYC this spring! Roscioli will take over MacDougal Street’s Niche Niche, set to close this January, in partnership with Ariel Arce, owner of Tokyo Record Bar and Champagne Parlor, reports Eater. The famed establishment has been making pizzas since the 70s in Italy, specializing in pizza bianca, breads and most notably, pizza rossa—and yes, that means just sauce, no cheese! What started as a small family business, has gathered esteemed recognition in Rome after being passed down for generations. Antico Forno Roscioli eventually expanded in 2004 with a second location specifically for cured meats and cheeses known as Roscioli Salumeria con Cucina. This was then followed by a wine-focused location called Rimessa Roscioli that opened in 2017.
13 Best Mocktails In NYC To Try Out If You’re Celebrating Dry January
There’s tons of New Year’s resolutions floating around for New Yorkers this year, and many are partaking in the famous “Dry January.” Vowing to cut back on their alcohol intake in 2023, the task can seem impossible in our city, thanks to cool rooftop bars, speakeasies, and nightclubs. But we assure you it is possible (there’s even sober-specific bars to try out)! We’ve rounded up some of our favorite mocktails that are currently being served for Dry January in NYC! Get a load of these flavor-filled drinks: This cocktail bar is an ode to NYC, and you’ll see that in...
The Iconic Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Will Be Removed This Weekend
Another holiday season has come and gone in NYC, and with that comes the removal of all the holiday lights, window displays, and Christmas trees. This Saturday, January 14 the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree will go dark at 10p.m., and alas, the removal process of the tree will begin. But the absence of the tree’s 50,000 multi-colored LED lights doesn’t mark the end of the road for the iconic Norway spruce! Since 2007, retired Rockefeller Center Christmas Trees have been milled into lumber and donated to Habitat for Humanity. And Rockefeller Center spoke with a spokesperson from Habitat for Humanity International to find out exactly what happens to the tree once it’s removed for the season.
NYC Takes The Top 5 Spots In These Unique Rankings
New York City is known for a lot of things–think: pizza, bagels, fast walkers, and NYC slang, just to name a few. But the city that never sleeps is also constantly the focus of many a study, and the things that it’s most known for has caused it to be given several different titles throughout the year–such as the #1 best U.S. city for pizza addicts (duh). So, here’s how our city measures up to others in various categories, whether we’re being compared to other cities throughout the U.S. or cities across the world: Jewelry company Angelic Diamonds is on a mission to help people find love, and according to their study NYC was voted the top city in the world to meet your soulmate.
After 29 Years, ‘STOMP’ Leaves NYC For Good
Long-running percussion show, ‘STOMP,’ officially had its final NYC performance on Sunday, January 8th. The rhythmic off-Broadway show has been playing at the Orpheum Theater in the East Village since 1994. Over the span of nearly three decades, the theater played 11,000+ performances. Known for its use of atypical “instruments,” cast members in ‘STOMP’ bang on everything from Matchboxes to brooms, garbage cans to Zippo lighters for its dynamic beats. ‘STOMP’ has become an iconic name in the theater scene, garnering a variety of awards including: an Olivier Award for Best Choreography, New York’s OBIE Award, & a Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatre Experience. The show was created and directed by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas and contains an eight member cast. Though its run in NYC has come to an end, the North American and European tours will continue. So if you never got the chance to see it, or if you’re particularly fond of the production, you’ll still have an opportunity to see it!
NYC’s Highest Skating Rink Is Opening At Hudson Yards’ Edge
NYC is no stranger to ice rinks—especially this time of year! We’ve got tons scattered across the five boroughs, from the famous Rink at Rockefeller Center to the city’s only rooftop ice rink at The William Vale, but the Edge is taking ice skating one step further…or shall we say higher. Beginning January 10th, New Yorkers will be able to glide across a 1,024-square-foot Glice® rink at Edge. The massive skating rink, known as ‘Sky Skate’ will be located in the indoor section of the Edge’s sky deck. Visitors will be able to skate across the skyline as the enormous glass windows will provide a panoramic view of the entire city. The synthetic ice is made from zero-energy ecological Glice®, making Sky Skate the perfect activity for any weather! Skaters can reserve 30-minute intervals on the rink everyday from 10am to 10pm. We recommend going around 4pm-5pm to catch an unparalleled view of the sunset!
NYC Was Ranked The 3rd Best City In The World For 2023
International consultant group Resonance recently released their ranking of the best cities in the world–an annual tradition that our very own city finds itself a part of time and time again. And this year, NYC found itself as #3 on the list! Though of course in our hearts NYC should’ve been #1, the third spot is still pretty good when you’re looking at 100 different cities all over the world! Resonance bases their ranking on six core categories–place, programming, prosperity, product, people, and promotion. Factors such as weather and safety, attractions and nightlife, restaurants, education, income equality, and culture are considered, and only cities of metropolitan areas with populations of more than one million are looked at.
Climb Inside Replicas Of Endangered Hudson River Species At Pier 26’s Playground Opening This Year
Manhattan’s Pier 26 will soon be home to a brand new 4,000-square-foot playground that will give kids the chance to both have fun and learn at the same time. The Hudson River Park Trust broke ground last month on the new playground, which is set to open to the public this year as Hudson River Park’s fifth children’s play area. Designed by award-winning firm OLIN and managed by Gilbane Building Company, the playground will be entirely science-focused, offering kids a space to not only play but also be inspired by and learn about marine wildlife and the Hudson River Habitat. Children will be able to climb inside interactive sculptural elements–such as play structures shaped as the two endangered sturgeon species that are native to the Hudson River–and explore fish “anatomy” while interacting with other marine-oriented play features.
For The First Time Since Pre-Pandemic The NYC Subway Saw Over 1 Billion Riders
On Tuesday, December 27, Governor Kathy Hochul announced that 1 billion customers rode the NYC subway system this year–making it the first time since 2019 that NYC subway ridership surpassed 1 billion. This milestone marks an increase of 240 million riders as opposed to 2021’s 760 million, and carried 360 million more riders than in 2020. Though this is a massive number, subway ridership numbers still hover at nearly 60% of 2019’s pre-pandemic levels, when our subways would carry upwards of 1.698 billion riders. According to officials, subway ridership is up 38.6% this year as compared to 2021, and even NYC’s buses are up 13.4% and the LIRR is up 56.9%. The MTA’s OMNY payment system also grew this year, seeing more than 425 million taps.
The G Train Will Receive A $368 Million Contract To Upgrade Its Signal System
The MTA announced last Wednesday, December 21, plans to upgrade the G line signal system which will result in more reliable service, as first reported by amNY. A $368 million contract will modernize the signal system by installing CBTC (communications-based train control). The G line will be the third line in NYC equipped with the new technology–it was installed on the L line in 2009 and on the 7 line in 2019. Both the L and 7 lines have experienced an increase in on-time performance since becoming CBTC-equipped. The CBTC signal systems are a modern take on technology that dates back to the opening of the subway over 117 years ago. The system helps to safely run trains faster and closer together, which results in more reliable service for subway-goers. It also helps rides to run smoother.
Don’t Upset The Manager At This Diner Run By ‘Karens’ Coming To NYC
We’re talking about “Karens,” and soon they’ll all be flocking to NYC. Karen’s Diner is an absurd, unique environment full of laughs, banter, and top-notch American diner style grub. They’re taking the world by storm with over 14 locations across Australia, the UK, and the U.S., and as of March 1, 2023 they’ll be popping up in the West Village! According to their website rude waiters with non-existent manners will be serving up karma for a dining experience you most likely have never had before. Here you’ll find great food but ungrateful service, but most importantly your experience will be unforgettable.
