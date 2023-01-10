Read full article on original website
Related
Nash County man reels in record fish off Morehead City
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries recently certified a new state record White Grunt. Logan Ennis, of Red Oak, caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish near the 14 Buoy off Morehead City on Jan. 2, the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality said. The previous state record white grunt weighed four pounds, 8 […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Water main break in Morehead City prompts boil water advisory
- A boil water advisory was put into place Tuesday for those in Brandywine Bay area in Morehead City. The advisory came at approximately 11:30 a.m. after a water main break near Highway 70 interrupted the flow for customers. According to Carolina Water Service of NC Communications Manager Deborah Clark,...
NCDOT: New Bern airport among locations that had big 2022
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Coastal Carolina Regional Airport is bringing in big money to the state and to the area. It brought in more than $500 million last year alone, according to a report by the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The airport director said that he’s proud of the recent report and the airport’s […]
coastalreview.org
Native American roots run deep in Hyde; much is unknown
First of a two-part series on the legacy of Hyde County’s earliest people. Traces of history reside in names. The surname Mackey, for instance. While linguistically Scots-Irish, in the Hyde County area, Mackey is well-documented as being associated with the Mattamuskeet Tribe, said Ramona Brown. Her great-uncle on her...
WITN
Former River Bend police sergeant speaks about firing
RIVER BEND, N.C. (WITN) -The former police sergeant of River Bend in Craven County is speaking out after he was fired last summer for what were undisclosed reasons at the time. His sudden termination left some in shock and without answers as to why he was exactly fired. During a...
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort approves new dock roof construction
BEAUFORT - The pathway for covered docks was opened at the town of Beaufort's first regular commissioners meeting of the new year. A zoning text amendment to modify section 2-H-4 of the town's Land Development Ordinance was submitted by Beaufort resident Martha Harrell and presented Monday evening before commissioners. Standards...
coastalreview.org
NC Aquariums work to save cold-stunned sea turtles
Nearly 250 cold-stunned sea turtles were rescued beginning Dec. 20 after sudden temperature drops during the holidays. North Carolina Aquariums in Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores and Roanoke Island, also home to the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rehabilitation Center, or STAR Center, all care for weak or injured sea turtles throughout the year.
coastalreview.org
Into the mist
Two unidentified people paddle a dinghy into the cut near Sugarloaf Island from the Morehead City waterfront on a recent foggy morning in Carteret County. Photo: Dylan Ray. The North Carolina coast is spectacular. When you purchase a North Carolina Coastal Federation license plate, you help keep our coast healthy and beautiful. Learn more!
newbernnow.com
Help Clean Up New Bern’s Streets and Waterways
Craven County Clean Sweep sponsors four annual clean up events on the first Saturdays of February, May, August and October to help keep New Bern streets and waterways free of litter. The upcoming one will be Saturday, Feb. 4, but if that day is not convenient, you can choose another...
coastalreview.org
Hyde County protest led to little-known, civil rights success
Reading a history book as an undergraduate student, a northeastern North Carolina woman paused, surprised — “Well, there’s my grandfather.”. Ramona Brown, now 61, was in a history class at the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, working toward her degree in journalism, a field in which she’s worked for 40 years.
kiss951.com
This North Carolina Restaurant Is The East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive
When I think of a Seafood Dive I picture a hole-in-the-wall spot that you have second thoughts about even stepping inside, but it ends up being one of the best meals you’ve ever tasted. That’s why I was so excited when I came across this list from Ideal Living about the best seafood dive restaurants. I was even more impressed to learn that there is a North Carolina restaurant listed as one of the East Coast’s Best Seafood Dive restaurants. But I have to say after researching each of these restaurants, the term “dive” may be used graciously. The North Carolina spot, which is in Atlantic Beach, looks fantastic. But it also seems a little more high-class than your typical dive spot.
wcti12.com
Bear spotted in Craven County backyard
NEW BERN, Craven County — A bear and its cub were spotted in the Brices Creek area of Craven County. We're told the bears were spotted after some fresh suet was put out for backyard birds. The homeowners say they've seen bears in their yard before, but never this late in the Winter season. Den entry for winter hibernation is generally between November and sometimes at late as January.
wcti12.com
Thousands without power in Grantsboro
GRANTSBORO, Pamlico County — Thousands were without power in Grantsboro Tuesday afternoon. Duke Energy listed the outages on their outage map with 2,222 customers impacted. Restoration was estimated to be completed at 4:15 p.m. The cause of the outage was listed as "caused by a vehicle damaging our equipment."
Foreclosures spike 123% in NC, 149% in Raleigh as pandemic moratoriums end
RALEIGH – Foreclosures are increasing in North Carolina, including in the Triangle, and the state ranks 18th highest among all U.S. states for its foreclosure rate, according to new data from ATTOM Data Solutions. But while two North Carolina metropolitan statistical areas rank among the 10 places in the...
wcti12.com
Man taken to hospital with serious injuries after two-vehicle crash
NEW BERN, Craven County — Tuesday night, Jan. 10, 2023, a two-vehicle crash sent one man to the hospital with serious injuries. Julian Xzavier Lovell, 19, of Sparks, was driving north on U.S. 17 in a Ford Ranger truck when he crossed the center line and hit Russell Boyd, 38, of Vanceboro in his F-250 while he was towing a 25-foot trailer with a John Deere excavator.
carolinacoastonline.com
Ebin Dilbeck, 20; service later
Ebin Blake Dilbeck, 20, of Newport, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Duke University Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Ebin was born on October 21, 2002, in Morehead City, North Carolina. Those left to treasure his memory are his mother, Michelle Preast...
Craven County man facing drug charges, was previously arrested on drug charges
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The Craven County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a New Bern man on drug charges. On Jan. 10, Craven County deputies served a search warrant at 1715 U.S. 17 Highway Lot 56 in New Bern after a drug investigation. During the search, illegal drugs and items consistent with the […]
wcti12.com
Man arrested after ongoing illegal drug investigation, under $50,000 bond
A man is in jail after being out on bond due to Craven County Sheriff's deputies finding illegal drugs during a search. Hassan Tyreace Gibbs, 27, was charged with two counts felony possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance and felony maintaining a residence for the selling of a controlled substance.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Jan. 7, 8 & 9
Ruby Collins, 98, of Pine Knoll Shores, passed away on Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Carteret Landing. Arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. MYRNA FRANCES SMITH, Newport. Myrna Frances Smith,...
carolinacoastonline.com
Louann Malishewsky, 46; service Jan. 13
Louann Lewis Malishewsky, 46, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Louann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend to so many. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Malishewsky, children Brittney Anne Phelan (Ashley), Hailey Padgett Barnes, Landon Paul Barnes,...
Comments / 1