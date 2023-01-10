Read full article on original website
Related
cryptopotato.com
Huobi’s Market Share Crumbles Amid USDD Depeg
2023 has gotten off to a rather good start for the crypto market but not for Huobi. Seychelles-headquartered crypto exchange – Huobi Global – has been in trouble for quite some time now, which has translated into losing significant market share. The company has been mired in controversy for allegedly shutting down internal com and feedback channels and canceling various employee benefits, among other things. Its market share is also under threat from rival companies.
cryptopotato.com
Crypto.com To Delist USDT in Canada Due To Regulatory Pressures
USDT is the world’s most important stablecoin, but not in Canada. Crypto.com had to delist the token to comply with regulations. On January 9, Crypto.com announced the delisting of USDT —the most important stablecoin in the crypto ecosystem— in Canada to comply with the country’s regulations.
cryptopotato.com
Dutch Crypto Exchange Refuses DCG’s Offer to Pay 70% of its Debt
Bitvavo said that the repayment of just a part of the outstanding amount is “not acceptable.”. Dutch crypto exchange Bitvavo claimed to have received an offer from Digital Currency Group (DCG) on January 9th to repay 70% of its debt within an acceptable period. However, the company refused the...
cryptopotato.com
DCG Looking to Sell Off Some Assets as Genesis Owes Creditors Over $3B: Report
DCG could be heading for a desperate move in order to repay some of its debts. Digital Currency Group (DCG), the parent company of wholly-owned subsidiary, crypto brokerage firm Genesis, is reportedly looking to offload some of its venture capital portfolios to raise funds to cover part of the latter’s debt crisis.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Soars Above $18,000, Over $200M Shorts Liquidated
Bitcoin’s price increased above $18,000, liquidating over $200 million worth of leveraged short positions. Bitcoin’s price has been performing quite well throughout the past week after weeks of prolonged consolidation. At the time of this writing, it increased above $18,000 for the first time since December 14th. BTC...
cryptopotato.com
CZ Aims for Binance to Expand Headcount by up to 30% in 2023
CZ also predicted when there will be a DEX that will become bigger than Binance. At times when crypto-focused companies are slashing headcounts and decreasing operating expenses, Binance plans to expand its members by up to 30%. That’s according to the exchange CEO – Changpeng Zhao – who was speaking...
cryptopotato.com
DCG CEO Barry Silbert Addresses Speculation in Letter to Shareholders
The chief executive of DCG has written a letter to shareholders to address the growing speculation and FUD regarding the company. On Jan. 10, DCG CEO Barry Silbert reflected on the state of the crypto industry and the increasing waves of speculation about his firm in the wake of the FTX fallout and contagion.
cryptopotato.com
FTX Locates $5 Billion in Assets, Attorney Says: Report
Over $5 billion worth of cash, liquid crypto, and other liquid assets have been located, an attorney revealed today. In a hearing from today, a bankruptcy attorney said that FTX has managed to locate over $5 billion of assets. Per a CoinDesk report, the attorney said that they’ve managed to...
cryptopotato.com
Binance US Receives Initial Approval to Acquire Voyager Digital’s Assets: Report
Voyager and Binance’s deal had previously received opposition from CFIUS as well as SEC. Binance US’ plan to acquire some of Voyager Digital’s assets for $1.02 billion is one step closer as the bankrupt crypto lender received initial court approval for its proposal. The United States District...
cryptopotato.com
BTC Bulls Take Control Above $17K, But Worrying Signs Appear (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Bitcoin’s price has initiated a rally after finding solid support at around $16.5K and breaking the 50-day moving average. However, the bullish momentum has weakened as the price faces a critical resistance level. Technical Analysis. By Shayan. The Daily Chart. After a short-term consolidation at the $16.5K support level,...
cryptopotato.com
DCG Fiasco Won’t Include Lots of Selling: Novogratz Comments on Crypto State
Novogratz believes the DCG debacle will not cause any major price sell-off. He also thinks that firms cutting jobs are doing the right thing. Crypto proponent and CEO of Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, commented on the fiasco between two industry participants – Digital Currency Group (DCG) and Gemini – and how it will affect the entire market.
cryptopotato.com
ETH Stable Above $1300 But Can The Bulls Push Towards $1.4K Soon? (Ethereum Price Analysis)
Ethereum has been on a nice run over the last few days, as the price is slowly but consistently moving higher. However, market participants should remain cautious, as there are still more obstacles for the cryptocurrency to form a persistent rally. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On the...
cryptopotato.com
South Korea Starts Investigating Crypto Exchange Bithumb (Report)
The NTS will supposedly investigate whether Bithumb and its alleged owner Kang Jong-hyeon have breached taxation policies. The National Tax Service (NTS) of South Korea has reportedly hit Bithumb Korea and Bithumb Holdings with a “special tax investigation” to determine whether the cryptocurrency platform has complied with domestic taxation laws.
cryptopotato.com
Core Scientific Mined Over 1,400 BTC in December Despite Bankruptcy Filing
Core Scientific mined more bitcoin in December than November and increased its self-mining hashrate. One of the leading bitcoin mining companies – Core Scientific – mined 1,356 BTC in November and 1,435 BTC in December. It also boosted its self-mining hashrate from 15.4 EH/s to 15.7 EH/s. The...
cryptopotato.com
Here’s the Next Target for Ethereum if $1,300 Holds (ETH Price Analysis)
Ethereum’s price is on the verge of breaking out from a significant resistance level after testing it for quite a while. However, there are still some obstacles for the price to overcome in order for a new bullish phase to begin. Technical Analysis. By: Edris. The Daily Chart. On...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Records Longest Rally Since July, Volatility Comes Back
Crypto markets are moving today and Bitcoin has topped $18,000 for the first time since early November. Bitcoin and its brethren appear to be healing from the damage done by the FTX collapse and the contagions that followed. The asset hit an intraday and two-month high of $18,287 during the...
cryptopotato.com
AVAX Soars 23% Daily as ETH Paints 9-Week High: Market Watch
The entire crypto market has turned green, but AVAX stands the tallest. Bitcoin’s start of 2023 continues to be quite impressive, with the asset exploding above $18,000 for the first time in about a month. The alternative coins have also charted impressive gains. Ethereum has registered a multi-month high...
cryptopotato.com
Thai SEC to Investigate Zipmex About Violating Certain Crypto Rules (Report)
Thailand’s regulator will check if Zipmex abode by local rules when providing products and services to customers. Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has reportedly launched an investigation against the distressed cryptocurrency platform Zipmex. The watchdog will inspect whether the latter breached some domestic rules when offering digital...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Skyrockets to 9-Week High as Crypto Market Cap Above $900B (Market Watch)
The 2023 rally continues in full force, with SOL, LDO, and BCH being today’s top performers. Bitcoin keeps charting new local peaks since the start of the year, and the latest came hours ago of well above $19,000. Most altcoins are in the green as well, with Solana jumping...
cryptopotato.com
Enhanced Bitcoin Volatility as US CPI Numbers Clock in at 6.5%
Bitcoin reacted with a sudden move that took it south by a few hundred dollars. The US Labor Department just announced the inflation numbers (CPI) for the last month of 2022, and they stand at 6.5% YoY. At the same time, most experts also nailed the core CPI increase at...
Comments / 0