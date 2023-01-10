Get over your case of the winter moops with a special seasonal deal. White Whale Bookstore teamed up with Trace Brewing and Two Frays Brewery for a discount temporary program aimed at supporting small, independent businesses in Bloomfield and Garfield. As announced in a Trace Instagram post, from now through April 1, you can pick up a free coupon with purchase and, each Saturday, redeem them at any three of the participating businesses. Coupons can be used for $1 off drinks at Trace or Two Frays. The coupons can also be used to take 10% off a book purchase at White Whale, or $1 off any draft beer in the bookstore's cafe area. Coupons will also be used to enter customers in a raffle for a special prize pack.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO