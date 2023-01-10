Read full article on original website
He Pretended to Be a Teenager to Kidnap Her: The Abductions of Alicia Kozakiewicz and Kristin Helms
Pittsburgh Uncovered: Bicycle Heaven
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?
Walmart Holds Auction in Pennsylvania After Store Closed
Dollar General Could Open Another Location in Plum
nextpittsburgh.com
These Pittsburgh restaurants recreate foods you loved as a child with an adult twist
Food can bring back strong memories, especially if it’s a dish you had as a child. A favorite meal from your past can come rushing back just from flavors and scents. Like taking a trip in a time machine, here are a few iconic childhood tastes with adult twists and elevated ingredients available at Pittsburgh restaurants.
Land bank seeks buyer for blighted former restaurant site in Greensburg
The site of a former downtown Greensburg restaurant that fell into disrepair and was demolished in 2021 is on the market. The Westmoreland County Land Bank is seeking proposals from potential buyers to redevelop the now vacant 5,100 square foot site at 127 S. Pennsylvania Ave. “We try our best...
findplace.xyz
10 Best Hotel In Aliquippa
Probably you are seeking for a full list of hotel in the Aliquippa town. You’ll know in this page a full list of the best quality hotel in the Aliquippa town. You will get a Hotline, Website information, approximate internet users ratings, directions, and also a directional link from your home. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, we have picked this information.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 10, 2023: Central Catholic knocks off New Castle; Moon stops Chartiers Valley
Debaba Tshiebwe scored 18 points and Tommy Kristian added 17 to lead Central Catholic to a 56-45 win in Section 1-6A boys basketball Tuesday night, handing New Castle its first loss of the season. Central Catholic (5-5, 2-1) took control with a 19-8 run in the second quarter. Jonathan Anderson...
Tractor-trailer rig slams into Giant Eagle in New Kensington
New Kensington Police are trying to find out what caused the detached rig of a tractor-trailer to slam into the beer and wine section of the New Kensington Giant Eagle on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. Police were dispatched to the Giant Eagle plaza off Tarentum Bridge Road around...
wtae.com
Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week begins
PITTSBURGH — The kitchen is open at Ocean Treasures Cajun Seafood and Bar, though manager Jennifer Butler said that "it's been difficult." "We're trying to keep that balance between keeping prices low for our customers and still trying to stay afloat as a small business as well," she said.
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Stratigos Banquet owner buys defunct Banquets Unlimited for $406,000
The owner of a popular North Huntingdon banquet hall has expanded his business by buying a closed Irwin banquet facility in bankruptcy court and plans to renovate it in hopes of reopening it in April or May. Harry Stratigos, owner of Stratigos Banquet Centre on Colonial Manor Road, acquired Banquets...
pghcitypaper.com
A delicious discount program, a new Bloomfield restaurant, and more Pittsburgh food news
Get over your case of the winter moops with a special seasonal deal. White Whale Bookstore teamed up with Trace Brewing and Two Frays Brewery for a discount temporary program aimed at supporting small, independent businesses in Bloomfield and Garfield. As announced in a Trace Instagram post, from now through April 1, you can pick up a free coupon with purchase and, each Saturday, redeem them at any three of the participating businesses. Coupons can be used for $1 off drinks at Trace or Two Frays. The coupons can also be used to take 10% off a book purchase at White Whale, or $1 off any draft beer in the bookstore's cafe area. Coupons will also be used to enter customers in a raffle for a special prize pack.
Community joins forces to help with Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire's funeral
Businesses, volunteers, students and others stepped up in unexpected ways to help give Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire the funeral he deserves. From a free burial plot and vault to a horse-drawn funeral caisson, donations of goods and services for McIntire’s funeral stretch beyond the Alle-Kiski Valley. “The family...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
2023 Allegheny County homicide victims
A look at each of the homicides that have taken place in Allegheny County so far in 2023:. Brackenridge police Chief Justin Clark McIntire, 46, was fatally shot during a manhunt in a confrontation with Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., 28. Swan was later fatally shot by police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood.
butlerradio.com
Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate
The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
explore venango
Pandemic, Condition of Cranberry Mall Contributes to Closure of Movie Theater
CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – The closure of the movie theater at the Cranberry Mall is a combination of post-pandemic audience size, the poor condition of the mall, and the expiration of a lease. (Archived photo above: The Movies at Cranberry as seen in September of 2017.) For 15 years,...
Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company takes delivery of new firetruck
Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company officials are excited about the latest addition to the company’s fleet of firefighting vehicles. After a 10-year fundraising initiative, a new 2022 Pierce Commercial Cab fire engine that was ordered almost two years ago was delivered last Wednesday after Leechburg fire company Chief Emeritus Tom Foster drove it from Zelienople to Leechburg.
Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
newsnationnow.com
An old school gets new life as an apartment complex
(NewsNation) — An abandoned school — and neighborhood eyesore — in Pennsylvania has been renovated and rehabbed into a viable piece of real estate once again. It has happened thanks to a trio of business partners and now friends in Homestead, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. Their...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30
Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
Residents concerned by rusty debris falling from Pittsburgh bridge
PITTSBURGH — Some Pittsburgh city residents are outraged by the state of a bridge, telling Channel 11 that rusty pieces of metal constantly break off and fall to the streets below. “There is a lot of stuff falling off of this bridge daily,” said Marcie Kemmler, owner of Don’s...
Report: Local woman scammed out of $3.5K in gift cards
Reports said that the incident was reported from January 1- January 10.
explore venango
BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors
In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
