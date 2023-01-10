ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ambridge, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
findplace.xyz

10 Best Hotel In Aliquippa

Probably you are seeking for a full list of hotel in the Aliquippa town. You’ll know in this page a full list of the best quality hotel in the Aliquippa town. You will get a Hotline, Website information, approximate internet users ratings, directions, and also a directional link from your home. From these hotel ‘, official webpage, we have picked this information.
ALIQUIPPA, PA
wtae.com

Pittsburgh's Restaurant Week begins

PITTSBURGH — The kitchen is open at Ocean Treasures Cajun Seafood and Bar, though manager Jennifer Butler said that "it's been difficult." "We're trying to keep that balance between keeping prices low for our customers and still trying to stay afloat as a small business as well," she said.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in

The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
pghcitypaper.com

A delicious discount program, a new Bloomfield restaurant, and more Pittsburgh food news

Get over your case of the winter moops with a special seasonal deal. White Whale Bookstore teamed up with Trace Brewing and Two Frays Brewery for a discount temporary program aimed at supporting small, independent businesses in Bloomfield and Garfield. As announced in a Trace Instagram post, from now through April 1, you can pick up a free coupon with purchase and, each Saturday, redeem them at any three of the participating businesses. Coupons can be used for $1 off drinks at Trace or Two Frays. The coupons can also be used to take 10% off a book purchase at White Whale, or $1 off any draft beer in the bookstore's cafe area. Coupons will also be used to enter customers in a raffle for a special prize pack.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

2023 Allegheny County homicide victims

A look at each of the homicides that have taken place in Allegheny County so far in 2023:. Brackenridge police Chief Justin Clark McIntire, 46, was fatally shot during a manhunt in a confrontation with Aaron Lamont Swan Jr., 28. Swan was later fatally shot by police in Pittsburgh’s Homewood-Brushton neighborhood.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
butlerradio.com

Downtown Ford Dealer Looking To Relocate

The Butler Township Planning Commission will wait until next month before issuing a recommendation about a proposed car dealership. After hearing from a representative for the developer of a new #1 Cochran Automotive on Evans City Road, the commission tabled their decision until the February meeting. This proposal is for...
BUTLER, PA
Valley News Dispatch

Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company takes delivery of new firetruck

Leechburg Volunteer Fire Company officials are excited about the latest addition to the company’s fleet of firefighting vehicles. After a 10-year fundraising initiative, a new 2022 Pierce Commercial Cab fire engine that was ordered almost two years ago was delivered last Wednesday after Leechburg fire company Chief Emeritus Tom Foster drove it from Zelienople to Leechburg.
LEECHBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
newsnationnow.com

An old school gets new life as an apartment complex

(NewsNation) — An abandoned school — and neighborhood eyesore — in Pennsylvania has been renovated and rehabbed into a viable piece of real estate once again. It has happened thanks to a trio of business partners and now friends in Homestead, Pennsylvania, just outside of Pittsburgh. Their...
HOMESTEAD, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

North Allegheny custodian passes away at 30

Students and staff of North Allegheny School District are mourning the death of the head custodian at Hosack Elementary School. Kevin Cavlovich, 30, died on Jan. 5, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s office. “Mr. Kevin” had been a custodian for the North Allegheny School District for more...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
explore venango

BREAKING NEWS: The Movies at Cranberry Closing its Doors

In a brief post on its Facebook page today, The Movies at Cranberry announced that it will close its doors on January 15. (PHOTO ABOVE: A look at The Movies at Cranberry, August 2022, just prior to the sale of the Cranberry Mall to new investors.) “Good Morning,” the post...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy