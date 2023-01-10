Read full article on original website
Ohio Supreme Court punts on challenge to state law saying Ohioans accused of felonies can’t have guns
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Supreme Court has punted on a Cuyahoga County case over whether Ohioans indicted for felonies can possess guns, sending the case back to a lower court for review. In a 4-3 decision, the high court’s four Republican justices voted to send State v. Phillpotts...
Compassionate release at judge’s discretion, NJ’s top court rules
Incapacitated or terminally ill inmates not guaranteed release, severity, circumstances of crimes should be factored in. New Jersey judges have discretion in carrying out the state’s two-year old “compassionate release” law and can keep dying or incapacitated inmates imprisoned, the state Supreme Court ruled Monday. But to...
Candace Owens Wins $20M Lawsuit Against Republican Politician
Right-wing ultraconservative commentator Candace Owens has emerged triumphant after winning a lawsuit filed against her in 2021. In the suit, Republican politician Kimberly Klacik accused Owens of posting a video on Instagram claiming that Klacik committed campaign fraud, laundered money and illegally used drugs. The video also said that the politician was a “madam” of a strip club.
Former West Virginia inmate testifies how she was raped in prison
Widespread sexual abuse of female inmates continues to plague federal prisons and accountability measures for staff have not contained the scourge of such violence, according to a Senate investigative report released Tuesday. Women were abused by prison staff in at least 19 of the 29 federal facilities that held female...
WCVB
BU professor: If Trump is charged with insurrection, Supreme Court could decide if he can run again
BOSTON — The Jan. 6 committee is planning to hold its final public meeting on Monday, where it is expected to approve its final report and make announcements about criminal referrals to the Justice Department. If those criminal referrals include former President Donald Trump, asABC News is reporting, it could force the Supreme Court to decide on his political future.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
Missouri carries out first known execution of an openly transgender person for 2003 murder
Missouri carried out the first known US execution of an openly transgender person on Tuesday, when it put to death Amber McLaughlin, who was convicted of a 2003 murder and unsuccessfully sought clemency from the governor.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Click2Houston.com
Robert Fratta case update: Supreme Court denies to grant stay of execution
HOUSTON – The Supreme Court declines on Monday to grant a stay of execution to Robert Fratta, who is scheduled to be executed in Texas on Tuesday. The court denied two applications in which Fratta sought a stay. There are no recorded dissents. Fratta is on death row for...
Justice Gorsuch Warns Supreme Court's Title 42 Ruling Is Dangerous Business
The policy was originally started by the Trump administration and has been supported by Republicans and some Democrats.
brytfmonline.com
Trump’s accomplice convicted – Judge overturns verdict
NEW YORK (Dagbladet): Weisselberg, who has worked with the Trump families since 1973, has been sentenced to five months in prison for tax evasion from work benefits worth $1.7 million (about 17 million kronor). During his sentencing on Tuesday, Judge Juan Manuel Merchant Allen Weisselberg expressed his regret at agreeing...
Missouri Is Set to Execute Amber McLaughlin, First Openly Transgender Death Row Inmate
Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) intervenes, Missouri will begin the new year by conducting the first-ever execution of an openly transgender person in the United States when it puts Amber McLaughlin to death on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. McLaughlin, 49, is a transgender woman who has been held at...
newsnationnow.com
Appeals court upholds trans bathroom policy
(NewsNation) — A Florida appeals court has upheld a policy limiting which bathrooms transgender students can use. The legal battle over bathrooms began in 2007, when Drew Adams was blocked from using the boy’s restroom at his Florida high school. Adams, who is transgender, sued the St. John’s...
Sotomayor felt 'shell-shocked' after U.S. Supreme Court's abortion decision
SAN DIEGO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor on Wednesday told legal educators she felt a "sense of despair" at the direction taken by the U.S. Supreme Court during its previous term, during which its conservative majority overturned the constitutional right to abortion.
Oklahoma prison officials: Pastor can't be in death chamber
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections says a condemned inmate's spiritual advisor cannot be inside the death chamber during his execution on Thursday
Supreme Court asked to bar punishment for acquitted conduct
WASHINGTON (AP) — A jury convicted Dayonta McClinton of robbing a CVS pharmacy but acquitted him of murder. A judge gave McClinton an extra 13 years in prison for the killing anyway. In courtrooms across America, defendants get additional prison time for crimes that juries found they didn’t commit....
Court blocks takeover of Mississippi jail where seven inmates died last year
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention...
Former PA correctional officer pleads guilty to excessive force
A former Philadelphia Department of Prisons sergeant has pleaded guilty to the use of excessive force on a detainee. During a Philadelphia federal court hearing, 42-year-old Ronald C. Granville, admitted that on October 6, 2020, he was ordered by a senior officer to supervise a strip-search of a detainee with the initials V.H. at the […]
State Supreme Court to hear arguments over whether the electric chair & a new firing squad is cruel & unusual punishment
In a court decision by Judge Jocelyn Newman on Sep. 6, 2022, the DoC was "permanently enjoined from forcing Plaintiffs to be executed by electrocution or by firing squad." The court found that Code Ann. § 24-3-530 was unconstitutional and invalid. [i]
Appeals court halts federal takeover of Mississippi jail
Mississippi’s largest county won a legal victory Wednesday in its effort to stave off a rare federal takeover of its jail, where a judge has found “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” for prisoners. The U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals stayed a lower court’s order putting the Raymond Detention Center into receivership until it rules on the county’s motion for reconsideration. The court will also look at whether the lower court's injunction complies with the Prison Litigation Reform Act, a 1996 federal law that places restrictions on lawsuits brought by prisoners. Hinds County officials applauded the move to delay work by...
