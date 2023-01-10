Rachel Hughes Webb, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at Smokey Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of the late David and Lula Hughes. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bernie Hayden Webb; three sons: Dwight Webb, Dewayne Webb, and Keith Webb; two sisters: Rita Hughes and Vernal Hughes and two brothers: Colonel Hughes and Calvin Hughes. Rachel was a member of Roaring Creek Freewill Baptist Church for numerous years and also attended Powermill Baptist Church. Rachel loved her family dearly and enjoyed canning and cooking.

AVERY COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO