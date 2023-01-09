Read full article on original website
Claudia McMahan Treadway
Claudia McMahan Treadway, age 47, of Burnsville, passed away Sunday, January 8th, 2023 at her home. A native of Yancey County, she was a daughter of Ronnie Dale McMahan and the late Avis Banks McMahan. Claudia loved scrap booking and spending time with her family and friends. Surviving is her...
Rachel Hughes Webb
Rachel Hughes Webb, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, January 10th, 2023 at Smokey Ridge Health and Rehabilitation. A native of Avery County, she was a daughter of the late David and Lula Hughes. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Bernie Hayden Webb; three sons: Dwight Webb, Dewayne Webb, and Keith Webb; two sisters: Rita Hughes and Vernal Hughes and two brothers: Colonel Hughes and Calvin Hughes. Rachel was a member of Roaring Creek Freewill Baptist Church for numerous years and also attended Powermill Baptist Church. Rachel loved her family dearly and enjoyed canning and cooking.
Auditions For Parkway Playhouse 76th Season
Parkway Playhouse is thrilled to hold auditions for their 76th Mainstage Season on January 21-22, 2023. Their Mainstage Season lineup will be The Red Velvet Cake War showing June 2 – June 11, 2023, and directed by Diane Maisel; The Star Spangled Girl showing June 30 – July 9, 2023, and directed by Daniel Moore; You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown showing August 4 – August 13, 2023, directed by Marci Bernstein, and music directed by Lynda Shuler; and Black Comedy showing August 25 – September 3, 2023, and directed by Jeff Catanese.
Trail Crew Leader Honored for Years of Work and Dedication
Yancey County residents John and Sandy Whitehouse were recently honored by members of the Carolina Mountain Club/NC High Peaks Monday Trail Crew for their many years of selfless service to the crew, which John has led – with Sandy’s able assistance – for more than a decade.
Banks Sworn in for Third Term as District Attorney
On January 3rd, 2023, Seth Banks took the oath of office for his third full term as the District Attorney for Avery, Madison, Mitchell, Watauga, and Yancey Counties. Mr. Penn Dameron, Mr. Milton Fletcher, Ms. Haley Honeycutt, Mr. John Honeycutt, Mr. Jeremy Ingle, Ms. Caroline Jones, Ms. Jasmine McKinney, and Ms. Susan Red were also sworn in as Assistant District Attorneys. The oaths were administered by the Honorable Greg Horne, Resident Superior Court Judge.
Yancey Sheriff’s Report 1/6 – 1/12/23
Paul Arthur McCandless Of Dovers Branch Road Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/10/2022 And Charged With Habitual Felon And Was Issued A Unsecured Bond.
