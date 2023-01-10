Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Rumored To Be Special Guest At Ghana’s Black Star Line Festival
Accra, Ghana - Kanye West has remained out of the spotlight in recent weeks but he’s rumored to be making a trip to Ghana to be a surprise guest at the Black Star Line Festival. According to DJ Ebenezer Donkoh, Ye is slated to fly to Africa and make...
HipHopDX.com
GloRilla & Moneybagg Yo Tease Brand New Collaboration
GloRilla and Moneybagg Yo have joined forces for a brand new collaboration, and they’ve both teased what’s coming on their respective social media pages. On Monday (January 9), Big Glo and Moneybagg shared a video of themselves rapping along to their new collaboration which appears to be about a tumultuous couple.
NME
50 Cent announces “modern” ‘8 Mile’ TV series with Eminem’s blessing
50 Cent has announced plans to create a “modern” version of Eminem’s semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile. Released in 2002, 8 Mile starred Eminem as aspiring rapper B-Rabbit, alongside Kim Basinger, Brittany Murphy and Anthony Mackie. It was a critical and commercial success, and the accompanying soundtrack featured Eminem’s iconic track ‘Lose Yourself’.
Logic’s Upcoming ‘College Park’ Album To Feature Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, And More
Logic is gearing up for his next album titled College Park and he’s revealed who the guest artists will be. Joey Bada$$, RZA, Redman, and more are set to join the 32-year-old on his eighth LP. The Maryland rapper posted an animated trailer on Twitter on Monday (Jan. 9), which included sound bites from his live shows and scenes of him driving in a car, being robbed at gunpoint in a store, and sitting beneath the sunset. The promotional trailer also confirmed the album’s Feb. 24 release date and included a full list of all of the features. More from VIBE.comLogic...
netflixjunkie.com
“I want to be honest”- Global Star Lil Nas X Once Picked His Side In the Famous Kanye West vs Drake Debate, and the Answer Is Shocking
Lil Nas X is one of those few musicians in the industry whose journey to fame was a rocket ride. The Montero singer instantly garnered popularity with the release of his country rap single Old Town Road. His first song was wildly viral on the internet earning him over ten million certified units in streaming and sales in 2019. The Georgia-born star also became diamond certified singer the very same year of the release.
‘Catwoman’ Jocelyn Wildenstein, 82, leaves fans stunned after posting age-defying photos
Socialite Jocelyn Wildenstein has left fans stunned after posting age-defying photos online, with many people saying she looks ‘absolutely gorgeous’. Wildenstein is known for her distinctive appearance, with her high cheekbones earning her the media nickname of ‘Catwoman’. While it is widely assumed she has undergone...
hotnewhiphop.com
Uncle Murda’s “Rap Up 2022” Takes Shots At Ye, Yung Miami, Gunna, And More: Stream
Among many favoured New Year’s traditions that have arisen in recent years comes Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” track. This year, the 42-year-old didn’t hold back at all while recounting the wild events of 2022. From the downfall of Kanye West to Megan Thee Stallion’s recent courthouse victory, he addresses all the smoke across the 15-minute title.
HipHopDX.com
SZA Equals Janet Jackson's 30-Year Chart Milestone As 'SOS' Supremacy Continues
SZA continues to write herself into the R&B history books thanks to the success of SOS. The TDE singer’s sophomore LP — the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s Ctrl — reclaimed the No. 1 spot on this week’s Billboard 200, marking its fourth straight week atop the chart.
musictimes.com
50 Cent Marks New Era with Eminem, Dr. Dre Collabs: 'We're in Motion! It's Gonna Be Big!'
50 Cent said that he has several surprises lined up for his fans as he unveiled the next era of his career: a new album, several collabs, and projects. The world has seen just what a powerhouse 50 Cent makes with Eminem and Dr. Dre, thanks to their iconic and critically acclaimed Super Bowl Halftime Show.
thesource.com
50 Cent is Working on a New Album, Bringing in Dr. Dre for Assistance
50 Cent is getting back into the studio. The superstar television executive will briefly depart his worlds of BMF and Power for the music studio to create a new album. To get fans more excited, Dr. Dre will work alongside 50 for the album. 50 Cent pulled up to Big...
SZA Releases New Video for “Kill Bill”: Watch
SZA has released a new music video for “Kill Bill” from her new album SOS. Directed by Christian Breslauer, the clip draws heavily from the Quentin Tarantino films of the same name, with a katana-wielding SZA seeking revenge on a violent ex-lover. It also features a second sequence with SOS track “Seek & Destroy,” in which SZA hangs nude from the ceiling restrained with shibari, a decorative style of Japanese bondage. Watch it below.
Eminem and 50 Cent adapting iconic 8 Mile for television series
Eminem and 50 Cent are teaming up to adapt the iconic 8 Mile film into a television series. The 2002 drama stars Eminem as aspiring Detroit rapper Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith and is known for its rap battle scenes. 50 Cent dropped the news during a recent interview, revealing that the wheels are already in motion. The film’s semi-autobiographical story will be fleshed out in the upcoming television series made by the rappers. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Four brothers close to setting world first by completing 3000-mile row across Atlantic OceanLove Island: Full line-up of season nine’s Islanders revealedLizzo wants to collaborate with Adele on the flute
NME
Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his ‘Mad Max’ costume for secret Halloween night out with Meghan Markle
Tom Hardy lent Prince Harry his costume from Mad Max: Fury Road for a secret Halloween night out with Meghan Markle when they were dating. As the prince writes in his new memoir Spare [via The Independent], he and his wife were about to go public with their relationship at the time but wanted one last night of anonymity.
NME
Lorde’s sister Indy Yelich drops new single ‘Hometown’, announces EP
Lorde‘s sister Indy Yelich has shared a new single called ‘Hometown’ and announced debut EP ‘Threads’ – watch the video for the new song below. The singer emerged last September with debut single ‘Threads’, and will release a debut EP of the same name on February 17 via TMWRK.
De La Soul Catalog To Hit Streaming Services In March, At Last
Some good Hip-Hop news at the top of 2023. De La Soul’s catalog of classic music, most of which has been missing from streaming services for years, will finally be available in March. View this post on Instagram A post shared by De La Soul (@wearedelasoul) The group—Dave (fka Trugoy The Dove), Posdnous and Mase—announced […] The post De La Soul Catalog To Hit Streaming Services In March, At Last appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
NME
Dr. Dre reportedly selling music assets in deal with Universal Music and Shamrock Capital
Dr. Dre is reportedly preparing to sell several of his music assets to both Universal Music Group and Shamrock Capital. According to Billboard, the music assets are set to sell for in excess of $200million (£164million). The deals will see Universal Music Group (UMG) acquire the master recordings for Dre’s 1992 debut album ‘The Chronic’, which will revert back to Dre’s ownership from Death Row Entertainment in August.
netflixjunkie.com
“He just wokeup..”- Rapper Kwaw Kese Calls Out Kanye West’s Absence From Ghana Concert After All the Buzz
Kanye West disappointed many fans when he did not appear in the Ghanaian concert. Despite his controversies, the singer remains one of the most sought-after performers in today’s time. Although it has been a long since he has performed, since his Presidential campaign, divorce proceedings and interviews have taken a front seat.
NME
Sam Smith to drop new song ‘Gimme’ with Koffee and Jessie Reyez next week
Sam Smith is set to release a new song, ‘Gimme’, featuring Koffee and Jessie Reyez, on Wednesday (January 11). The artist confirmed the news on Twitter. The track is taken from Smith’s upcoming fourth album ‘Gloria’, which will arrive on January 27. It also features Smith’s collaboration with Kim Petras, ‘Unholy’, which led the pair to become the first openly non-binary and trans artists respectively to top the Billboard Hot 100.
Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, Dr. Dre to be Honored by Recording Academy
Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne and Dr. Dre will be honored at a special event by the Recording Academy and Black Music Collective ahead of the Grammy Awards. This second annual event recognizes creators who have made substantial contributions to the music industry. The Black Music Collective is an advisory group under the umbrella of the Recording Academy that works to elevate “Black music and its creators and professionals within the Recording Academy and music industry at-large,” as described in the mission statement. The three artists, in addition to Epic Records CEO Sylvia Rhone, will receive the Recording Academy Global Impact Award.
‘Dear Mama’: FX Sets Premiere For Tupac Docuseries, EP Teases Exclusive New Content To Be Featured
The FX docuseries Dear Mama is set to premiere on April 21 at 10 p.m. ET/PT and will stream the following day via Hulu. The premiere will include the first two episodes of the 5-part series, with one new episode each subsequent week. From Allen Hughes, Dear Mama dives into the personal relationship of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur, a revolutionary and one of the most influential artists of all time. For Tupac superfans, Hughes promises there will be never seen before audio and video footage. “Wherever possible, we tried to find archival footage that hadn’t been seen so...
Comments / 0