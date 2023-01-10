Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Are In A Great Position To Land LeBron James This Summer, Reveals NBA Executive
NBA executive believes the Golden State Warriors could trade for LeBron James this summer.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
NBC Sports
Warriors reportedly looking to add size, shooting at trade deadline
The Golden State Warriors have a championship-level starting frontcourt with Draymond Green and Kevon Looney as the bigs, and Andrew Wiggins at the three. Behind that trio, things get thin. Right now, Andre Iguodala is subbing out Looney and the Warriors are going small. Eventually the Warriors will get Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman and JaMychal Green back healthy, but none of them have been providing consistent quality minutes off the bench. The Warriors are thin up front.
Michael Jordan's Daughter Jasmine Said She Dated A Girl When She Was In College: "I Dated A Women's Basketball Player."
Michael Jordan's daughter Jasmine revealed that she dated a women's basketball player during her time in college.
Trade rumors: Lakers interested in former Blue Devil
Cam Reddish isn't injured. He had a few promising outings earlier this season and is averaging 8.4 points while shooting a career-high 44.9 percent from the field across his 20 appearances. Even so, New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau hasn't played the former Duke basketball forward a single ...
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
Golden State Warriors Make 2 Roster Moves Before Tuesday’s Game
According to the G League's official page, the Golden State Warriors assigned Ryan Rollins and Patrick Baldwin Jr. to the Santa Cruz Warriors on January 9.
Mavs Trade for John Collins Linked to Christian Wood Contract Talks
The NBA trade deadline is less than a month away, and the Dallas Mavericks have a lot to think about between now and then. One player Dallas has been linked to numerous times over the last few years is Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins, who yet again finds himself in trade rumors.
Jae Crowder Listed as Potential Trade Target for Six Teams
There are certainly many suitors for Phoenix Suns' forward Jae Crowder as the trade deadline approaches
LA Clippers Fans Got Into A Fight After Watching Team Slump To 6th Consecutive Loss
Fans of the LA Clippers were rumbling in the stands as the team fell to their sixth consecutive loss in a matchup against the Hawks.
Thomas J. Henry's $7.5M mansion sold to NBA star Jordan Clarkson
The Dominion home has an infinity edge pool.
Lakers News: How Zach Lowe Feels About Sterling Brown Signing
NBA insider comments on the newest Laker.
Lakers News: Three-Time Los Angeles Champ Wishing For Long-Rumored Trade
Will LA front office listen?
Lakers: Former LA Guard To Pursue Career as NBA Referee
Ex-Kobe Bryant teammate is considering getting on the other side of the whistle.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient. “A truly selfless superstar,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3...
Lakers Injury Report: Key LA Forwards Might Be On The Mend In Time For Dallas
Can Los Angeles begin a new win streak tomorrow?
Lakers to Sign Rockets Ex Demarcus Cousins in 'Desperation' Move?
"Boogie'' Cousins, 32 and an 11-year veteran, was cut by the Lakers in 2020 but did play for the Bucks last year, and he of course played for Houston in the 2020-21 season.
