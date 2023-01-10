Alleged Club Q shooter could face a dozen new charges atop 300-plus already filed

Read full article on original website
Teen Mastermind Behind Missouri Jailbreak Later Called Guards to Gloat: Docs
A teenage escape artist who jumped 30 feet out of a Missouri juvenile detention center window and bolted—a day after allegedly having arranged a similar escape for three fellow inmates—later called guards to boast about it, according to court records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Azavian Royal, 17, was charged Friday as an adult with felony counts of escape from confinement and first-degree property damage after the May 29 escape. During his preening phone call to guards at the St. Louis County Juvenile Detention Center a few days later, Royal took credit for the act, further claiming he’d helped mastermind a May 28 jailbreak in which three other 17-year-olds attacked an employee, stole his keys, and escaped out a broken window, police said. Royal was also charged in an armed robbery at a local Family Dollar that took place roughly a week later. According to charging documents, after entering in a black mask, Royal told the clerk, “C’mon girl. This is St. Louis. You know what this is.” He and another teen then held her at gunpoint, leaving with $167.Read it at St. Louis Post-Dispatch
N.J. man died in hospital 18 days after police pepper sprayed him. Cop now faces criminal charge.
A Trenton Police officer has been indicted on a criminal charge for pepper-spraying a 64-year-old man who died 18 days after a confrontation with police outside his home in 2020, state prosecutors said Wednesday. Officer Nicholas Piotrowski used excessive force while trying to subdue Joseph Ahr Sr., who was arguing...
U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda Could Face Death Penalty
Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who are accused of torturing their foster son, are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well A South Carolina couple living in Uganda, recently accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son, has also been charged with aggravated child trafficking, multiple outlets report. If convicted, they face the death penalty. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, have lived and worked in the Kampala, Uganda, area since 2017 after moving there to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. According to...
I-TEAM: Judge ‘abused’ power by granting convicted killer’s bond request, higher court decides
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A district judge in Baton Rouge is ordered to reconsider after awarding bond to a convicted killer challenging her life sentence. A panel of judges sitting on a higher court decided the district judge, Raymond Bigelow, made a mistake and abused his power when he granted Meshell Hale’s request for a second bond in the amount of $300,000.
Murder charges stand against Roxborough HS shooting suspects
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a six-hour hearing, murder charges will stand against all of the defendants accused in the deadly shooting outside Roxborough High school. Yaaseen Bivins, Troy Fletcher, Zyhied Jones and Saleem Miller appeared in court Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.They are charged with murder, four counts of aggravated assault, simple assault and other related offenses in the Sept. 27 deadly ambush that killed 14-year-old Nicolas Elizalde and left four others injured, according to police. In August, Bivins was found guilty in a July 2020 crash that left a woman critically injured and killed her unborn child. Bivins was out on bail at the time of the Roxborough High School shooting awaiting his sentencing in that case, which is scheduled for sometime in January. Three of the gunmen seen in the security video during the Roxborough High School shooting were also allegedly captured on camera the day before in another ambush-style shooting that killed 19-year-old Tahmir Jones.Police charged Fletcher, Jones, and 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thorne as suspects in Jones' murder.Burney-Thorne was first charged in the Roxborough High School shooting but remains on the run.
Ark. boy found under floorboards had reportedly been drowned in toilet
LEE COUNTY, Ark. (TCD) -- A 28-year-old woman and her boyfriend are accused of killing their young son, whose body was found under the floor wrapped in plastic. Lee County court records show Ashley Rolland and her boyfriend, Nathan Bridges, face a slew of charges in connection with her son Blu’s death. Rolland has been charged with capital murder, two counts of permitting child abuse, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child, and battery. Bridges was charged with capital murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, endangering the welfare of a child, and battery.
Death Row Inmate Caught 42 Years After Prison Break
A fugitive who successfully fled death row was finally recaptured by authorities last week after spending 42 years in hiding. Vo Van Ba, a death row inmate, broke out of prison in October 1980 while awaiting his execution, after being convicted of rape and murder in 1977. While awaiting his penalty, he was imprisoned in Hau Giang, a province in southern Vietnam’s Mekong Delta region.
Colorado Funeral Home Director Sentenced to 20 Years in Jail for Illegally Selling Body Parts
Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting 560 corpses and selling their remains for research purposes without family consent. Her mother Shirley Koch, 69, was also jailed for 15 years A Colorado funeral home director convicted of stealing and selling hundreds of body parts has been sentenced to 20 years in jail. Megan Hess, 46, was sentenced Tuesday at a hearing in Grand Junction, Colorado for dissecting corpses and selling the remains for research purposes without family consent out of the Sunset Mesa Funeral...
Texas child found dead in washing machine was visited by CPS investigators twice before his death: report
A new report shows that a 7-year-old found dead in a washing machine suffered a traumatic childhood and was not removed from his home despite multiple abuse investigations.
Suspect in Takeoff's murder released from jail on $1 million bond, records show
This comes after the suspect's defense team tried to convince the judge to lower his bond, saying he could not come up with the $1 million to get out.
A Capitol riot defendant has been hit with new criminal charges — and this time he's accused of plotting to kill the law enforcement officials who investigated him
An unsealed criminal complaint alleges Edward Kelley obtained a list of law enforcement officials and plotted to kill them with an acquaintance.
A Man Befriends the Woman He Assaulted Years After the Violent Incident — 'Dateline' Investigates
"My headlights caught her. She's naked. She's bound. She's screaming, terrified." This is what Officer Dean Stratton told Dateline's Keith Morrison about when he responded to a harrowing 911 call from Amber Smith in August 2013. He had only been working at the police department in Fort Collins, Colo., for two months when he was tasked with investigating this horrifying case.
Arkansas Mother Arrested After 6-Year-Old Boy Found Decomposing Under Hallway Floor in Home, Police Say
An Arkansas mother and another man have been arrested after police say they found a six-year-old boy dead, buried under a hallway floor of a home. The boy’s sister, also age six, is still alive but had to be taken to the hospital for what are believed to be burns to her scalp, authorities said.
Polygamous leader pleads not guilty to charges
The leader of a polygamous group on the Utah-Arizona border has pleaded not guilty to criminal charges including aiding a kidnapping and obstructing a federal investigation.
Court Documents Reveal Grisly Details in Butcher-Knife Slaying of Couple in Florida Retirement Home
Newly released court documents reveal graphic details in the double-slaying of an elderly couple attacked and stabbed to death inside of their home in a Florida retirement community. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, was taken into custody on Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the gruesome New Year’s Eve slayings of Sharon Getman, 80, and her 83-year-old husband, Darryl Getman.
Man who drove Tesla off cliff with family inside charged with attempted murder
The man who drove a Tesla with his family inside off a 250-foot cliff near San Francisco did it on purpose, according to police, and is now charged with attempted murder and child abuse. NBC News’ Gabe Gutierrez has more details on the family’s dramatic rescue.Jan. 5, 2023.
Judge Believes Texas Seven Prison Escapee's Conviction Should be Tossed
Texas district judge says Texas Seven prison escapee's conviction and death sentence should be tossed.Photo byMatthew Ansley/UnsplashonUnsplash. A state district judge has offered up the recommendation that an inmate involved with the Texas Seven prison escape, Randy Halprin, should have his conviction and death sentence tossed out. Dallas News says this is all because the state judge alleges that the judge in his 2003 capital murder trial harbored anti-Semitic views.
White Louisiana Troopers Who Blamed Black Driver’s 2019 Traffic Stop Death on Car Crash Now Face Criminal Charges
Five Louisiana law enforcement officers have been arrested and charged with a spate of crimes in connection with the 2019 death of a Black motorist whose excessive injuries were captured by the officers’ own body-worn cameras. Ronald Greene, 49, died while in police custody after being pulled over by...
Colorado woman killed in hit-and-run crash after rideshare driver kicks her out for being 'ill'
A Colorado woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash on an interstate on New Year's Day after her rideshare driver made her get out for allegedly becoming ill.
Biggest criminal murder trials set to begin in 2023
Several high-profile criminal cases are set to begin in the new year, with many people standing accused of murders in both recent and cold cases.
