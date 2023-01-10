EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tips about two poaching cases continue to roll in, Game Wardens have yet to make any arrests in either case. KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that while there have not been any arrests made in the case of two poached deer in Lyon Co. from early November, there has been some progress as the individual cases carry on.

