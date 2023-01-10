Read full article on original website
After forceful attempt to steal car, violent resistance, Topeka man arrested
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after he attempted to forcefully steal a vehicle and violently resist arrest which landed him in a hospital exam room. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that just before 11 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials were called to the 600 block of N. Kansas Ave. with reports of a domestic disturbance.
Lyon Co. officials investigate Americus convenience store robbery
AMERICUS, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Lyon Co. are investigating a weekend robbery at a convenience store in Americus. The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office says that between Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, a robbery was reported at the Casey’s General Store at 404 Main St., in Americus.
Tips roll in about Lyon Co. poaching cases, arrests yet to be made
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - While tips about two poaching cases continue to roll in, Game Wardens have yet to make any arrests in either case. KVOE reports on Tuesday, Jan. 10, that while there have not been any arrests made in the case of two poached deer in Lyon Co. from early November, there has been some progress as the individual cases carry on.
KBI investigating after body found in attic of NE Kansas home
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Several law enforcement groups are investigating a suspicious death in Brown County. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and the Horton Police Department are looking into the death of Gene A. Dunlap, 56, of Horton. Dunlap was found dead in the attic of his home in Horton by […]
Woman who led Emporia-to-Ottawa chase sentenced to prison
The New Mexico woman who led authorities on a chase from Emporia to Ottawa last year will spend 10 years in prison as a result. Rebecca Estrada was sentenced this week after pleading no contest to one count of aggravated battery on law enforcement. Six other charges, including aggravated battery on law enforcement, aggravated burglary and aggravated assault, were dismissed.
Riley County Arrest Report January 11
The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. WILLIAM JOSEPH CORREIA, 39, Manhattan, Probation violation; Bond $5,000. KYRA DAWN MOLDEN, 20, St. George, Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or...
Jahiem Brown bound over for trial in fireworks-related East Topeka gunshot homicide
Shawnee County District Court Judge Jessica Heinen bound Jahiem Brown over for trial Tuesday on charges that included intentional second-degree murder linked to the July 5 shooting death of Louis Cantrell in East Topeka. The ruling came after a two-day preliminary hearing in which witnesses said Cantrell was killed after...
Manhattan man arrested after welfare check leads to warrant discovery
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan man is behind bars after he attempted to outrun police when they discovered a warrant was out for his arrest during a welfare check. The Riley County Police Activity Report indicates that just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, officials received reports of a man who had been slumped over in his car in the 1700 block of Rockhill Rd. for an extended period of time.
Topeka firefighter injured on icy roads
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka fire captain was injured Thursday morning after being hit by a car while working an accident, the city said. The original crash was on westbound I-470 at Huntoon. The firefighter, with more than 20 years of service, was hit by a car not involved in the original accident. “Personnel on […]
Riley woman booked on aggravated battery following road rage incident
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Riley woman was booked into jail on aggravated battery after allegedly causing a crash in a road rage incident in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 9, emergency crews were called to the intersection of Kimball Ave. and N. Seth Child Rd. with reports of a crash.
Homicide: Police ID teen victim after body found in Junction City
GEARY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a teen whose body was found in Junction City. Just before 1:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 2700 block of Forte Avenue in Junction City reference to a possible deceased individual, according to a media release. Upon arrival,...
North Topeka gas station robbed at gunpoint
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka gas station was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday morning. According to the Topeka Police Department, the call came in at 3:50 Tuesday morning where a suspect robbed the Cenex in the 1900 block of Northwest Topeka Boulevard. The suspect fled on foot and no arrest has been made. No injuries were […]
I-470 in Topeka shut down due to several crashes
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A major highway is closed due to several early morning crashes Thursday. The Topeka Police Department reports I-470 is shut down at the Huntoon exit in Topeka. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s KanDrive map shows first responders on scene and an incident in the area. A 27 News reporter is heading to […]
Midnight construction work to close lanes of busy South Topeka intersection
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Construction work over the midnight hours will close lanes of a busy South Topeka intersection. Officials with the City of Topeka say that at midnight on Wednesday, Jan. 11, Evergy will reduce lanes in the intersection of Topeka Blvd., Kansas Ave. and the I-470 ramps. The move will help with the removal of several overhead transmission line connections.
Change is coming to the Shawnee County Commission
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Commission currently holds meetings every Monday and Thursday to vote on local matters, but that is being changed. Now, every Monday will be a work day where department heads can present their proposals and the commissioners will have more time to discuss it before giving their official decision during […]
Photo shows woman at Kansas Statehouse rally, not Capitol riot
CLAIM: A photo of a woman smiling and holding an American flag inside a government building shows Jan. 6 was not an “insurrection.”. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. While the photo was taken on Jan. 6, 2021, it shows a peaceful rally at the Kansas Statehouse in Topeka, not the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol that same day. The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol reflects the legal and dictionary definitions of “insurrection,” as The Associated Press has explained.
Lawmakers say tax cuts are one of the biggest items to look for this legislative session
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Kansas House has gaveled in for the start of the 2023 legislative session, as the entire chamber took its oath of office in groups of ten. The first day back in Topeka is always a special one for representatives, regardless if they have been there before.
Get help with your electricity or gas bill – federal funds available
People who need help with their gas or electric utility bills can apply through March 31 for a once-a-year federal benefit. Kansas residents whose incomes are 150% or less of the federal poverty level may qualify for the Low Income Energy Assistance Program, or LIEAP. That’s an annual income of...
New Washburn president a familiar face
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek will serve as the new president of Washburn University once agreed upon by the board of regents, according to Lori Hutchinson, spokeswoman. Dr. Mazachek spent 30 years at Washburn before spending only a few month as the president of Midwestern State University in Texas, according to Washburn’s alumni foundation. […]
Kansas and Oklahoma react to historic free throw, foul numbers in Tuesday night's game
Oklahoma players Grant Sherfield and Sam Godwin hung and shook their heads at the 62 combined free throws in Kansas’ 79-75 win over Oklahoma on Tuesday night. They struggled to adequately translate what had just taken place in the prior two and a half hours. “I mean, I’m just...
