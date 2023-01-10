Read full article on original website
2022 in the rear view
Editor’s note: In looking back at 2022, the Citizen is highlighting a selection of articles that appeared in the newspaper throughout the year. The following excerpts do not necessarily represent the “biggest” stories, but some of those that helped make the year unique in Franklin County. JANUARY.
Developing Town: KPST to KACH
(Editorial Note: Part 305 of a series of further development in the early days that impacted Franklin County. Sources: Preston Citizen, 1949—1976; Obituary of D.A. Nash; The Trailblazer, History of the Development of Southeastern Idaho.) During the early years of the broadcasting of station KPST the Preston Citizen featured...
Taggart, Georgena (Bird)
Taggart Georgena Bird Taggart 71 Preston, Idaho passed away January 10, 2023. A viewing will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Georgena (Bird) Taggart
Georgena (Bird) Taggart 12/11/1951 - 1/10/2023 Georgena Bird Taggart, 71, passed away at her home in Preston, Idaho on January 10, 2023. She was born to Eldon and Beverly Poulsen Bird on December 11, 1951 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She married Randy Taggart on March 2, 1970 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They were blessed with a son Tracy and a daughter Kaycee.
Lutz, Barbara Ann (Harris)
Lutz Barbara Ann Harris Lutz 84 Perry, Utah passed away January 7, 2023. Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 1:00 pm at the Weston Idaho Chapel, 27 N. Center Street, Weston, Idaho 83286. Viewings will be held Friday, January 20th from 5-7 pm at the Perry Utah Stake Center, 685 Davis Street, Perry, Utah 84302 and on Saturday prior to the funeral from 11 am - 12:30 pm at the Weston Idaho Chapel. Interment will be in the Dayton Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Sewage problem stinks for city and its citizens
On Jan. 7, The Herald Journal’s front-page story “Loss and Liability” by Brock Merchant did an excellent job of reporting multiple sides of a sewage flood in Smithfield, which happened Sept. 16, 2022. Because I’m interested in city politics and spend a good deal of time in Smithfield, I wondered about the situation. If the city of Smithfield isn’t liable, who is?
Anthony, Troy K.
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Troy K Anthony on January 8, 2023 at the age of 56 in Hyrum, Utah. Troy was born to Doyle Robert and Carrie Kunz Anthony on March 2, 1966, in Montpelier, ID. He was the third of three children. Troy graduated from Bear Lake High School in the Class of 1984. After graduation, he moved to Logan to attend USU. He served a religious mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints 1985-87 in the Philippines Baguio Mission where he met another missionary, Elizabeth Pomicpic. They were later married and sealed on May 9, 1989, in the Logan Utah Temple. They were blessed with their son Ethen in 1990. Troy was a devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served his community. He served in the bishopric, bishop of the Hyrum 12th Ward, USU student ward high council, other various stake and ward callings, and as a Logan temple ordinance worker. He was known for his kind and compassionate nature and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Troy worked for Cytiva for 28 years as a Lead Product Engineer. He participated in many hobbies including: traveling; fishing; camping; passionate about computers and technology; preserving family history; and spending time with Elizabeth. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Troy was preceded in death by his father Doyle and older brother Marc. His survivors include his: mother (Carrie); wife (Elizabeth); son (Ethen); daughter-in-law (Kaylee); granddaughter (Brynlee); grandson (Liam); and brother (Robert). A celebration of life will be held at 10:00 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023 in the Hyrum North Stake Center, 245 Apple Drive in Hyrum. A visitation will be held prior to the service from 9:00 to 9:45 AM. The service may be viewed via Zoom at: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/85007275472 Memories may be shared with the family at www.whiteppinefunerals.com.
Auger, David Sharp
David Sharp Auger, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on January 7, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. He was born on May 31, 1936, in Cub River, Idaho to Verl J. and Alice Sharp Auger. He was the oldest child in the family. David grew up working on the family farm until he graduated from Preston High School in 1954. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the army. He was stationed at Fort Mead. While stationed there a friend of his introduced him to Margaret Umbel and she became the love of his life. She became his wife on November 15, 1955. After his time in the service ended they moved back to Preston. Three daughters Darlene, Karen, and Rhonda joined their family. They were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on August 18, 1976 David was always a very hard worker. He worked as an auto mechanic at various places in Preston. He eventually opened his own business, Auger Auto Service. He operated that business until he retired in 2001. David loved hunting, fishing, and a right good water fight. He was a ham radio operator with the call sign wb7cft. He also loved going camping with his family. He was a great Dutch oven cook making Dutch oven potatoes and chicken. Crab salad was also another favorite dish he would make. He is survived by his daughters Darlene (Daryl) Johnson and Karen (Clyde) Williams, 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 3 sisters Lois Johnson, Josephine Ragan, and Eileen Wood. He is survived by one brother, Eldon Auger. He was preceded in death by his wife Marge, his daughter Rhonda Pomeroy, a great-grandson Hudson Johnson, his parents, and a brother Lynn Auger. We would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at the Franklin County Medical Center and the Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho for their kind and caring service. Visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S State Street, Preston, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with funeral services following at 11 am. The interment will be in the Glendale Cemetery. We would like to thank the Franklin County Funeral Home for the kind care and compassionate service they have rendered to our family. Until we meet again, our fearless leader, we love you more!
Letter to the editor: LCSD policy regarding political speech misreads Utah law
Recent revision to LCSD policy regarding political speech intentionally misreads Utah law. The Logan school board recently voted to change policy to limit the political speech of teachers, specifically in reference to display of LGBT-ally media.
Thompson, JoeAnn (Malmberg)
JoeAnn Malmberg Thompson (88) passed away on January 7, 2023, at Maple Springs in North Logan, Utah. She was born on December 17,1934 in Logan, Utah to Joseph P. Malmberg and Lucy Buttars. She was raised in Clarkston, Utah and graduated from North Cache High School in 1953. After graduation she married her childhood sweetheart Mervin Thompson, they were married in the Salt Lake LDS Temple on August 24,1953. After their marriage Mervin and JoeAnn moved to Ogden, Utah where they lived for 19 years. JoeAnn graduated from Weber State College with a Cosmetology Instructor's license. She taught at Weber State prior to moving back to Clarkston in 1971, where she owned and operated a beauty salon for over 10 years. She then taught cosmetology in Logan for 20 years before she retired. She held various church positions including Relief Society President. JoeAnn was also the Emergency Preparedness Specialist for her community. Together with Mervin, she served a two-year stake LDS mission. She was also involved with the Martin Harris Pageant for over 20 years. JoeAnn's hobbies were her husband, grandchildren and great grandchildren, cooking, crocheting, sewing, gardening, quilting and painting. She is survived by her husband, Mervin, three children, MerLynn (Robert) Barson, Jay (Lori) Thompson, Shauna (Scott) Hillyard, along with 10 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. A viewing will be at Allen Mortuary (420 East 1800 North, North Logan, Utah) on January 11, 2023, from 6-8pm and at the Clarkston Church January 12, 2023 10-11:30. Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 noon. Interment will be at the Clarkston Cemetery. The family would like to give a special thanks to Chani, Dawn and Becky and the caring staff at Maple Springs.
Larsen-Sant Library awarded rantg
The Larsen-Sant Library in Preston has been awarded a grant this year from the Idaho Commission for Libraries entitled “Let’s Talk About It “ (LTAI). LTAI is an adult book group where the theme, books, and presenters from Idaho State University are provided for three months. Since...
Ranzenberger, Jay Martin
PROVIDENCE, UTAH - Jay M. Ranzenberger, 87, died from amyloidosis and heart failure on January 3, 2023 at Maple Springs in North Logan, Utah. He was born July 3, 1935, in Logan, Utah and was the son of John Martin and Elvina Jenson Ranzenberger. Jay was the third of six children and is a fraternal twin.
Merck, Daniel Dean
Daniel Merck, 70, passed away peacefully at home on the morning of December 29, 2022. Dan was born in Minot, North Dakota on May 23, 1952 to John C. Merck and Anna Leier Merck. He was the ninth of ten children born to the couple. He grew up on the family farm in Karlsruhe. At the age of 14 Dan's father passed away and Dan took an active role in keeping the farm going. In 1973 Dan was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He spent the remainder of his years faithfully serving God and helping others to appreciate the Bible. He spent 1975 to 1979 and again 1983 to 1985 doing volunteer work at the headquarters of Jehovah's Witnesses in Brooklyn, New York. In 1978 Dan met Bonnie Ware of Logan, Utah. They were married in 1979 and spent 43 happy years together. One of Dan's greatest joys was traveling to Seoul, South Korea in 1988 to escort home their beautiful daughter Tessa. In 1991 he, Bonnie and Tessa happily welcomed Seth into their family. Seth was born in Calcutta, India in 1989. Dan was thrilled to be a father to his two children and then Papa to his three granddaughters from Tessa and her husband James. He retired from his job at the Logan City School District in 2012 and he and Bonnie enjoyed travelling to many parts of the world. Dan fought a tough battle with cancer three times. He did so with determination and never lost his joy. He will be remembered for his kindness to others, his sense of humor, and his willingness to work hard. Dan was preceded in death by his parents, his beautiful son Seth, and his brothers James and Francis. He is survived by his wife Bonnie, daughter Tess (James) Eby and their three daughters. Sisters Agnes, Mary and Evelyn. Brothers John (Claudette), Andrew, Loy, and Leonard. A memorial service will be held at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 E Center St., Logan, Utah 84321 on January 14, at 1:00 pm with a visitation prior at 12:00 pm. Funeral services will be livestreamed and can be viewed at allenmortuaries.com.
Parks, Scott Edward
Scott Edward Parks, 52, passed away on Monday, January 9, 2023 at his home in Nibley. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 in the Nibley 2nd Ward Chapel, 130 West 2600 South in Nibley. A viewing will be held on Friday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 South 100 East in Logan, and prior to the services on Saturday at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 AM. Memories may be shared with the family, and a complete obituary may be viewed, at www.whitepinefunerals.com.
Hansen, Marvin LeRoy
Marvin LeRoy Hansen of Mendon, UT passed away on January 3rd, 2023. He was born on November 5th, 1936, to Moses John Hansen and Helen Barrett Hansen of Ogden, UT. He had two brothers Melvin Hansen (Janice) and Michael-deceased (Sherry) He married Karen Udy on September 14th, 1963, and together they raised six children; Kellie Martineau, Jennifer DeReus (Jeremy), Matthew Hansen (Lisa), Suzanne Hansen (Justin), Andrea Boyd and David Hansen (Angelina). Funeral services will be held in his honor on January 14th, 2023, at 12pm at the Mendon Church, 20 North 100 West. Viewing will begin at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, family suggest giving someone a helping hand. A complete Obituary can be viewed at Allenmortuaries.com.
Fiagle, Gerald Lee
Fiagle Gerald Lee Fiagle 82 Providence passed away January 5, 2023. A funeral service will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023 at 11:00 AM at White Pine Funeral Services, 753 S 100 E, Logan. Viewings will be held on Thursday, January 12 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM and Friday, January 13 from 9:00 to 10:30 AM at the funeral home. To view the complete obituary, visit www.whitepinefunerals.com .
Schofield, Walker Joseph
Schofield Walker Joseph Schofield 79 Smithfield passed away January 6, 2023. www.cvmortuary.com . Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Hyer, Clifford Gardner
Hyer Clifford Gardner Hyer 77 Benson passed away January 9, 2023. Services are under the direction of Cache Valley Mortuary. Share condolences online at www.cvmortuary.com .
USU football: Mamea talks about his commitment to Aggies
Ephraim Banda, who coaches the safeties and is the defensive coordinator at Utah State, surely caught the attention of some Aggie football fans with a post he made Sunday on Twitter. "Absolutely CLEANING UP in the JCs as everyone chases the (transfer) portal," Banda posted.
USU men’s basketball: Aggies had a short memory in win over Cowboys
Being able to bounce back after their worst loss was not a big surprise for Aggie head coach Ryan Odom. Knowing his athletes, the Utah State men’s basketball coach expected them to respond from their worst outing of the season. The Aggies did just that late Tuesday night in the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum.
