David Sharp Auger, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend passed away on January 7, 2023, at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho. He was born on May 31, 1936, in Cub River, Idaho to Verl J. and Alice Sharp Auger. He was the oldest child in the family. David grew up working on the family farm until he graduated from Preston High School in 1954. After graduating from high school he enlisted in the army. He was stationed at Fort Mead. While stationed there a friend of his introduced him to Margaret Umbel and she became the love of his life. She became his wife on November 15, 1955. After his time in the service ended they moved back to Preston. Three daughters Darlene, Karen, and Rhonda joined their family. They were sealed in the Logan LDS Temple on August 18, 1976 David was always a very hard worker. He worked as an auto mechanic at various places in Preston. He eventually opened his own business, Auger Auto Service. He operated that business until he retired in 2001. David loved hunting, fishing, and a right good water fight. He was a ham radio operator with the call sign wb7cft. He also loved going camping with his family. He was a great Dutch oven cook making Dutch oven potatoes and chicken. Crab salad was also another favorite dish he would make. He is survived by his daughters Darlene (Daryl) Johnson and Karen (Clyde) Williams, 11 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and 3 sisters Lois Johnson, Josephine Ragan, and Eileen Wood. He is survived by one brother, Eldon Auger. He was preceded in death by his wife Marge, his daughter Rhonda Pomeroy, a great-grandson Hudson Johnson, his parents, and a brother Lynn Auger. We would like to thank all the doctors and nurses at the Franklin County Medical Center and the Portneuf Regional Medical Center in Pocatello, Idaho for their kind and caring service. Visitation will be held Friday, January 13, 2023, at the Franklin County Funeral Home, 56 S State Street, Preston, from 9:30 am to 10:30 am with funeral services following at 11 am. The interment will be in the Glendale Cemetery. We would like to thank the Franklin County Funeral Home for the kind care and compassionate service they have rendered to our family. Until we meet again, our fearless leader, we love you more!

PRESTON, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO