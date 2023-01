BASTROP – The Temple boys soccer team opened the Bastrop Tournament on Thursday afternoon with a convincing 9-0 victory over Lockhart at Erhard Field in Bastrop. The offensive explosion was led by a pair of hat tricks as senior Eric Ortiz and junior Mateo Lopez each had three goals for Temple. Adding to the goal total was senior Jonathan De La Garza who posted 2 goals and sophomore Nathan De La Garza who had one goal.

BASTROP, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO