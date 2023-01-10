Read full article on original website
Women's tennis tabbed fourth in SEC coaches' preseason poll
AUBURN, Ala. – With the spring season set to open on Friday, the Auburn women's tennis team has been picked to finish fourth out of fourteen teams in the Southeastern Conference coaches' preseason poll, the league announced on Wednesday. The preseason poll is voted on by the women's tennis...
Lee named SEC Gymnast of the Week
AUBURN, Ala. – — Sunisa Lee of the No. 5 Auburn gymnastics team was named the Southeastern Conference's Gymnast of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. The honor is the first of the season for the St. Paul, Minnesota product and fourth of her career. Lee helped...
'Locked in,' No. 21 Auburn pulls away for 82-73 road win at Ole Miss
OXFORD, Miss. – How do you win on the road? Bruce Pearl gave the blueprint in Monday's press conference. "Not turn it over, shoot it better and stop fouling defensively." On Tuesday night, his Auburn team turned it over just 10 times. They shot 49 percent from the field. And they only committed 17 fouls. As a result, the 21st-ranked Tigers went to Ole Miss and picked up a signature road victory, winning 82-73 in Oxford.
